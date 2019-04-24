18 Icebox Cakes and Pies to Make This Summer
Craving an easy sweet treat this summer but don't want to crank up your oven in this stifling heat? Icebox cakes and pies are the answer. They're easy to assemble in a snap, but still have that impressive wow-factor perfect for summer parties and potlucks. From rich, indulgent, and chocolatey to fruity, tart, and tangy, there's a frozen dessert for every crowd. Just assemble, freeze, and you've got a tasty treat waiting for you when that craving strikes.
Mango Royale
American ice box cake meets Filipino crema de fruta (a layered cake often made with canned fruit cocktail) in Isa Fabro's fresh, creamy dessert. "It's American and Filipino at the same time--like me!" says the chef at Unit 120 in Los Angeles. You'll need a 9-in. springform pan, and a small offset spatula is helpful for spreading. Mangoes may need a few days to ripen in a paper bag.
Ice Cream Sandwich Dessert
This make-ahead dessert is quite a crowd-pleaser, even for people who aren't counting carbs. Look for the rectangular no-sugar-added or low-carb ice cream sandwiches instead of the round ones because the rectangles will fit better in the baking dish.
Mint Oreo Icebox Cake
This decadent Oreo icebox cake is incredibly easy to make and requires only six ingredients. It's a perfect dessert for kids birthday parties that doesn't require heating up the kitchen. As is, this cooling cake offers a delightful mint-chocolate flavor profile, but feel free to switch things up by using your favorite Oreo cookie flavor (and leaving out the fresh mint).
Pink Lemonade Icebox Cake
Delicate, thin purchased cookies are the secret to this stunning no-cook dessert. Look for options from Murray or Uncle Al's.
Mini Vegan Key Lime Icebox Pies
Mini Vegan Key Lime Icebox Pies RecipeThis "custard" has an insanely rich and silky mouthfeel born from a partnership between avocado (which also provides the natural green coloring) and tofu. The blend of fats released from the ground nuts and a bit of added coconut oil combined with the sugary moisture of the dates create not only a cohesive crust, but one that is deep in flavor and wonderfully crisp once chilled.
Horchata Icebox Cake with Spiced Mango
The warm spices and hit of rum from the horchata-inspired mix is just what spiced mangos need in this speedy—but stunning—icebox cake. It's the kind of dessert you may need to make a second batch of, just in case.
Chocolate Icebox Pie
This ultra-decadent chocolate pie recipe features a rich homemade chocolate pie filling topped with whipped cream and chopped chocolate candy bar pieces.
Key Lime-Shortbread Icebox Cake
Layers upon layers of fresh key lime, luscious cream cheese, and shortbread cookies make for a delicious no-bake cake with a show-stopping presentation. A thin layer of pistachios adds a crunch to each creamy, bright bite.
Vegan Mini Pumpkin Spice Bites
For a guilt-free, vegan dessert that's sure to get you in the fall spirit, there's no better option than these adorable mini pumpkin spice bites. Encased in a simple walnut-pecan-date crust, the key to this autumnal treat lies in the silken tofu filling. Providing a creamy consistency without affecting flavor, silken tofu is the best kept vegan dessert secret.
Ice Cream-Only Ice Cream Cake
For some, a typical ice cream cake is a wonderful, frozen amalgamation of two of life's great desserts: ice cream and cake (obviously). However, for others—those who truly prefer ice cream over cake—the fact that most ice cream cakes still contain layers of frozen cake is… a disappointment. And it is for these ice cream loving people that we created this "cake," made purely of frozen dairy goodness. We use fresh whipped cream fortified with gelatin to "frost" the cake, holding the layered scoops together and coating the exterior, because a stabilized whipped cream holds its texture incredibly well (without becoming rock-hard) in the freezer. You can use any number and variety of flavors/colors to create your own take on this ice cream-only cake; we opted to go with a rainbow of colors to achieve a festive feel in every slice. Use any custom combination to create the perfect frozen cake for a birthday party, gender reveal party, college game day event, etc. You can even dress the concept up to create an adorable Ice Cream Princess Cake.
No-Bake Samoa Pie
Save a stash of Samoas (or Caramel DeLights) in order to make an epic pie that looks, and tastes, just like the classic Girl Scout cookie. Use the back of a measuring cup to press the crust into the pie plate and add heavy cream to the caramel when melting for a smoother, drizzle-with-ease consistency. Serve chilled, as you would a coconut creme pie.
Vegan Mini Peanut Butter Pies
Love peanut butter cups? This is the treat for you. With a rich, chocolatey crust and a deep, nutty, creamy inside, this dessert is for all the peanut butter and chocolate lovers, whether you're vegan or not. Silken tofu acts as a smooth, thickening component for the filling, as well as canned coconut cream. This easy, no-bake dessert packs all the indulgent flavors of your favorite candy bar, yet it's still dairy-free, gluten-free, and made with natural sweeteners.
Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake
Strawberries add brightness to this fun take on banana pudding. Instead of the usual vanilla wafers, use graham crackers, which make neater slices. An instant hit with your family and guests, this recipe makes delicious use of the fresh strawberries you pick up at the local farmers' market.
Peach Icebox Cake
One delicious warm-weather treat, two ways to serve it: Make it in a glass trifle dish and scoop out helpings, or prepare it in a large cake pan and serve by the slice.
Chocolate-Bourbon-Butterscotch Icebox Cake
Lemon-Graham Icebox Cake
A creamy lemon filling and graham crackers will make this refreshing summer dessert an instant favorite.
Chocolate Icebox Cake With Raspberry Sauce
Chocolate and raspberries are simply a perfect combination, and this easy icebox cake proves it.