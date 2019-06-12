30+ Ice Cream Sandwiches to Enjoy This Summer

Updated June 30, 2015
Credit: Jennifer Causey

From sorbet to mint chocolate chip, celebrate all of your favorite ice cream flavors this summer with these fun and easy-to-make ice cream sandwiches. Kids and adults alike will love the creative and easily customizable flavors of these simple, refreshing treats which make the perfect addition to your next picnic or cookout.

Chewy Brownies

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Chewy Brownies Recipe

This thin brownie makes killer ice-cream sandwiches. They also freeze well in a zip-top freezer bag and will slip into a small space in your cooler.

Chocolate Cookie Ice-Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Oxmoor House

Chocolate Cookie Ice-Cream Sandwiches Recipe

If you've ever bitten into an ice-cream sandwich only to feel cheated of cookie, these little rounds deliver what you've been missing.

Oreo-Mint Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Emma Crist; Styling: Emma Crist

Oreo-Mint Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

3 ingredients are all you need for this delicious chocolate-mint dessert. Crushed chocolate sandwich cookies form a firm yet moist crust when mixed with store-bought fudge topping. Mint chocolate chip ice cream is the perfect filling to make an impressive treat without the fuss of a "from-scratch" dessert.

S'mores Ice Cream Sandwiches

S'mores Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Get a double dose of chocolate and marshmallow by layering traditional s'mores with a scoop of rocky road ice cream.

Lemon-Raspberry Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Kate Sears; Styling: Gerri Williams

Lemon-Raspberry Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Spoon raspberry sorbet between lemon cookie thins and you've got one sweet ice cream sandwich!

Butter Pecan Cookie and Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: John Kernick

Butter Pecan Cookie and Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Butter pecan cookies are delicious on their own, but sandwich peach ice cream between two cookies to make an extra-tasty treat.

Rice Krispies Treat Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Kate Sears; Styling: Gerri Williams

Rice Krispies Treat Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

This treat is sticky and sweet all in one. Combine homemade Rice Krispies with ice cream and you're bound to have some fun.

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Ryan Benyi

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Peanut butter cookies and your favorite ice cream combine for a tasty homemade treat.

Chocolate Overload Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Kate Sears; Styling: Gerri Williams

Chocolate Overload Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

The more chocolate the better, right? This recipe calls for chocolate and more chocolate in this overloaded sandwich treat.

The Best Ice-Cream Sandwich Ever

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris-Pursell

The Best Ice-Cream Sandwich Ever Recipe

Any chocolate chip cookie recipe will work, but we prefer this extra-chocolaty and extra-rich recipe. Try pairing the cookies with these ice-cream flavors: vanilla, peppermint, chocolate, or butter pecan.

Margarita Ice-Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Anna Williams; Styling: Pam Morris

Margarita Ice-Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Fresh lime zest and coarse sea salt mimic the flavors of a margarita in this treat that kids and adults will love.

Mocha Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Ben Fink; Styling: Andrea Steinberg

Mocha Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Brownies and ice cream make the best pair. You're a few simple steps away from a summery sandwich treat.

Banana Split Ice-Cream Sandwiches

Credit: John Autry; Styling: Mindi Shapiro

Banana Split Ice-Cream Sandwiches Recipe

This, crisp vanilla cookies add a textural twist to conventional banana split ingredients in this delightful sweet treat.

Chocolate-Mint Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Ryan Benyi; Styling: Lynn Miller

Chocolate-Mint Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Spread mint chocolate chip ice cream between two chocolate chip cookies to make this jumbo Peppermint Patty-like treat you're sure to enjoy.

Peanut-Butter Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Sunset

Peanut-Butter Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

These soft, yielding cookies have a double dose of chocolate. They're the perfect foil for rich, gooey peanut butter ice cream.

Chocolate-Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate-Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Get in touch with your inner child with these Chocolate-Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches. This dessert will have you coming back for more!

Ginger-Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter

Ginger-Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Skip the cake and pie at your next dinner party and make these must-have ice cream sandwiches. The treat will remind you of childhood, but the ingredients are all grown-up.

Open-Faced Ice-Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Charles E. Walton IV

Open-Faced Ice-Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Have an open-faced sandwich of the sweet variety today! Pound cake works great as the base for this mouth-watering dessert topped with ice cream.

Crunchy Ice Cream-Cookie Sandwiches

Credit: James Carrier

Crunchy Ice Cream-Cookie Sandwiches Recipe

Add some crunch to your ice cream by following with this ice cream sandwich recipe.

Double Chocolate Sorbet Sandwiches

Credit: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates

Double Chocolate Sorbet Sandwiches Recipe

Pick your favorite sorbet and spread it between two chocolate cookies to make this treat all your own.

Marcona-Rosemary Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Marcona-Rosemary Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Salt is essential in desserts; here it enhances all the herby-nutty flavors. If you can't find Marcona almonds, use toasted blanched almonds.

Pumpkin-Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Andrew McCaul; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps

Pumpkin-Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

These whoopie pies give a whole knew meaning to cake and ice cream! Vanilla ice cream is sandwiched between the festive orange cakes that are pack with pumpkin flavor.

Matcha-Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: David Malosh

Matcha-Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

This recipe combines the French macaron with green tea and vanilla ice cream to create a unique ice cream treat.

Peppermint-Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Oxmoor House

Peppermint-Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

For a quicker chocolate-mint "fix," fill sandwiches with softened low-fat mint-chocolate chip ice cream and omit crushed candies.

Ice Cream Gingersnap Sandwiches

Credit: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Dan Becker

Ice Cream Gingersnap Sandwiches Recipe

Pairing crispy gingersnap cookies with ice cream give your favorite Christmas cookie a summery spin.

Funnel Cake Ice-Cream Sandwiches 

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Styling: Audrey Davis

Funnel Cake Ice-Cream Sandwiches  Recipe

Make these for your next party and watch them disappear faster than you can say "funnel cake." The ice cream add-ins are suggestions, but you can use whatever you like--such as chopped candy bars, toasted and chopped nuts, or marshmallows. You can also roll the edges in toppings like sprinkles, graham cracker crumbs, or crushed Oreos. Keep in mind that hot oil is critical to a crispy funnel cake, so use a candy thermometer to monitor and maintain the oil's temperature.

Moose Tracks Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Thomas J. Story

Moose Tracks Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

This recipe by food blogger Matt Robinson of Real Food by Dad is perfection made with peanut-butter-cup/chocolate-swirl ice cream (often called Moose Tracks), but feel free to swap it out for your favorite flavor. Chilling the brownies overnight will make it easier to cut them neatly; they'll also keep their shape nicely if you cut them in half.

Beignet Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Beignet Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Coffee and beignets belong together, so coffee ice cream and beignets...? Yeah, that's a no-brainer. This easy, but impressive, New Orleans-inspired dessert recipe is the perfect treat for your Mardi Gras celebrations. With only five ingredients, you'll be surprised by how easy these ice cream sandwiches are to whip up (especially if you go with store-bought beignet mix). 

Strawberry Ice-Cream Sandwiches

Strawberry Ice-Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Striped Yogurt-and-Sorbet 'Ice Cream' Sandwiches

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Striped Yogurt-and-Sorbet 'Ice Cream' Sandwiches Recipe

When you were a kid, there was nothing better than ripping open the package of an ice cream sandwich and getting that chocolate cookie sludge all over your fingers. But now you're an adult of sophisticated tastes, and you need an ice cream sandwich recipe to match. Enter: Striped yogurt-and-sorbet sandwiches. Vanilla frozen yogurt, mango sorbet, and raspberry sorbet are layered between two crunchy molasses spice cookies. They look beautiful and taste even better. Maybe even good enough to forget the ice cream sandwich of your youth. 

Pistachio Ice-Cream Sandwiches

Pistachio Ice-Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Coffee and Doughnuts Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Photo by Daniel Agee

Coffee and Doughnuts Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Take a tip from cartoon policemen and have doughnuts and coffee for breakfast. But instead of a latte and a chocolate-sprinkled taking up both hands (so difficult to balance while driving to work!) smash both together, add some ice cream for good measure. We take full responsibility for the deliciousness of coffee and doughnuts ice cream sandwiches; you only have to tackle to sugar rush.

If you're feeling ambitious, fry up a batch of your own doughnuts—here we've opted for pre-made. As for the coffee ice cream, you can DIY that as well, or just reach for the carton in your freezer. Soften the ice cream slightly, then smear it onto a halved doughnut. And just in case that wasn't enough for you, we rolled the exposed ice cream sides in our favorite cereals. Yeah, we're not holding anything back.

Coffee and Doughnuts Ice Cream Sandwiches

Oatmeal Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Oatmeal Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

With all due respect to San Francisco's iconic It's-It, this version's light, crisp oatmeal cookies are even more addictive. That's why we've made sure you wind up with extra cookies here. If you want to use them all for ice cream sandwiches, just double the other ingredients.

Mango Ice-Cream Sandwiches

Mango Ice-Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Gingerbread Cookie Eggnog Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Gingerbread Cookie Eggnog Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Featuring gingerbread cookies and eggnog ice cream, these decadent ice cream sandwiches are the holiday flavor mashup of the season. While we opted to use store-bought mix and ice cream for convenience, you could certainly use your favorite from-scratch gingerbread and eggnog ice cream recipes if you'd prefer to go the homemade route. (Quick tip: You can make your own easy eggnog ice cream simply by pouring a container of eggnog into your ice cream maker and processing according to the manufacturer's instructions.) Miniature versions of these sweet, spirits dessert sandwiches could also be made using a small round cookie cutter. 

