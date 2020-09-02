20+ Mouthwatering Desserts That Start With Cream Cheese
Velvety, buttery, and delicious, with just a hint of tang, cream cheese is a key ingredient in many most-loved desserts. From cheesecakes and frostings to tarts and roulades, cream cheese is incredibly versatile and is a must-have in any baker's fridge. Browse this collection of our best cream cheese dessert recipes for new ways to wow family and friends alike.
Cannoli Cheesecake
Our Cannoli Cheesecake has that classic cannoli flavor you love, but with a creamier, more palatable texture. It's super smooth, and easier to make than full-on cream cheese-based cheesecake. The secret to the unbeatable texture is adding a dish of water to the oven—the steam helps set the cheesecake without overcooking it. Garnish with whipped cream for a little extra pizzazz, or dust with powdered sugar right before serving to play up the cannoli factor.
No-Bake Margarita Cheesecake Bars
They're cool, they're creamy, they're spiked with tequila—honestly, what more could you ask for? It's everyone's favorite summer cocktail, in decadent cheesecake form. And on top of being delicious, these No-Bake Margarita Cheesecake Bars don't require a springform pan, a water bath, or heating up your kitchen; they're virtually fuss-free.
Oreo Churros With Oreo Cream Dip
Street food, meet the supermarket. Two of the greatest desserts collide for a treat nobody can resist: Oreo Churros. Crispy churros get an upgrade coated in the classic chocolatey Oreo crumb, but the creamy dip is the real winner here. It's sweet but slightly tangy from the cream cheese, and tastes a lot like the filling you'd find in an Oreo cookie. You can use any flavor Oreo you like here, which makes your flavor possibilities endless.
Carrot Cake "Brownies"
These Carrot Cake "Brownies" are inspired by the classic springtime confection. Beyond being approachable for bakers of any skill level, these blondies (i.e. brownies without chocolate) are infinitely adaptable. For example, we call for rice flour here—because rice flour does an exceptionally good job of absorbing excess moisture that comes with incorporating fresh carrot into the batter—however, if you would prefer to use all-purpose flour, go for it. Your blondies will simply have a slightly softer consistency. If you'd rather use butter over coconut oil, that's absolutely OK. Have a bag of almonds in your freezer but no walnuts? No problem, use what you have!
Rhubarb Cheesecake
Our Rhubarb Cheesecake is a crowd-pleaser for a reason: The filling is super creamy and maintains the perfect balance of sweet and tangy, while the crust is crunchy and keeps its structure. When baking the cheesecake in a water bath, make sure the water remains at least halfway up the springform pan to prevent cracks and sinking. Jules Destrooper cookies can be hard to find, so you can substitute with 2 ¼ cups of Graham cracker crumbs or another crunchy cookie. If you can't find fresh rhubarb for the compote, using frozen rhubarb is fine.
Mint Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies
Fudgy brownies and Andes mints are already delicious, but swirl some cheesecake into that mixture and you've got a triple-threat dessert. If you like grasshopper pie, or just enjoy incorporating mint into sweeter dishes, you'll love these Mint Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies. All the ingredients are easy to find, and the chopped Andes mints add a nice crunch to balance out the decadent swirled brownies. We used food coloring, but these brownies are just as delicious without it.
Gingerbread Pie
Are you ready for the only holiday pie recipe you'll ever need for the rest of your life? Because this is it. Bursting with gingerbread flavor, this pie isn't for the faint of heart. Gingerbread always packs a seasoning punch, but pair it with a luscious, creamy filling and a crunchy crust for an unforgettable pie. You'd think a pie this delicious was labor intensive, but it's actually quite simple. The secret? Using cookie butter as a base for the filling. You can make this pie up to three days in advance, and then just grab it and go when you're heading out. Top with additional gingersnaps for an even more gingery experience.
Chocolate Sugar Cookie Bars
Bake this classic cookie dough in an 8-inch pan for perfectly sliceable bar cookies. Top with a generous amount of our homemade cream cheese frosting and dust with colorful, seasonal sprinkles.
Keto Pumpkin Pie
Believe it or not, this keto pumpkin pie tastes like the real thing. The sweetness is just right, and unlike other keto desserts, this pie doesn't have a strong aftertaste from keto-approved sweeteners—so if you're not a huge fan of sugar to begin with, you may like this even more. The nutty crust pairs excellently with the spicy, creamy filling, and everyone at the table will approve of this twist on pumpkin pie, so there's no need to make more than one dessert.
Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownies
We've got a triple-threat here: Rich red velvet, gooey, fudgy brownies, and tangy cheesecake unite to form a dessert bar everyone will love. These red velvet cheesecake brownies are decadent without being too sweet, thanks to the cheesecake swirl, and a delicious twist on plain old brownies. They slice super clean, but remain gooey and soft. If you like your brownies fudgy bake them on the lower 30-minute end. For cakier brownies, bake longer, up to 35 minutes. Lining your pan with parchment keeps these from sticking to the pan, making them much easier to slice.
Keto Cheesecake
Think the keto diet means you can't have cheesecake? Think again. Our keto-friendly cheesecake gets its sweet notes from erythritol sweetener, which can be found at Whole Foods.
Tiramisu Cake
Everything you love about classic Italian tiramisu, layered into an impressive cake. Drizzle basic yellow cake layers with a coffee "soak," then top with a decadent frosting made from mascarpone cheese, cream cheese, coffee liqueur, and homemade whipped cream.
Cranberry Fluff Salad
While it might not be the best-looking dish on the holiday table, it will be incredibly popular. Super sweet and creamy, this dish will work just as well as a side as it will as a dessert. We guarantee there won't be leftovers.
Butterfinger Pie
For an easy dessert that's sure to please, look no further than our decadent Butterfinger Pie. Although it takes only 15 minutes to whip up, this candy bar-inspired treat is the peanut butter pie upgrade you won't soon forget.
Deviled Cadbury Eggs
This sweet snack utilizes a classic Easter candy to create a fun riff on a classic Easter appetizer. The filling for these "deviled eggs" consists of the Cadbury cream center mixed with cream cheese and freshly whipped cream; pipe the airy mixture back into the hollow chocolate egg halves and dust with fine red "paprika" sprinkles.
Thin Mint Whoopie Pies
Inspired by the favorite Girl Scout Cookie, these mint-chocolate whoopie pies are a Thin Mint lover's dream. The addition of crushed Thin Mints to the soft and fluffy dessert sandwiches delivers the perfect element of crunch. In other words, here's yet another fine reason to fully stock your freezer with these iconic Girl Scout Cookies this season.
Raspberry-Cream Cheese Coffee Cake
This is the perfect coffee cake. The lightly tangy raspberry gives a pop of flavor and the decadent cream cheese filling provides texture for a rich, moist cake. Be sure to use raspberry preserves; jam or jelly will sink to the bottom of the pan during cooking. A springform pan allows this cake to rise for a beautiful presentation. Enjoy with family and friends in the morning with coffee or as a snack in the afternoon.
Glazed Condensed Milk Cookies
Need to throw together a last minute treat? Make a batch of fluffy and buttery, cream cheese-glazed cookies using 1 whole (14-ounce) can of sweetened and just a handful of other staple ingredients you probably already have in the fridge and pantry. You will use 2/3 cup of the condensed milk in these melt-in-your-mouth cookies (which eliminates the need for additional sugar or eggs), then simply combine the rest of the can with softened cream cheese to create a tangy-sweet glaze. After you glaze the cookies and add sprinkles (if desired), leave them on the wire rack for 5 to 10 minutes so that the glaze can set so that you don't end up with a mess.
Cheesecake Sandwiches
The oreo sandwich just got some major upgrading. Layers of cream cheese over chocolatey wafers result in a sinful, sweet treat. Top with berries and repeat with 4 more wafers.
Oreo Truffles
Oreo Truffles are an easy way to impress guests at your next get-together. Nobody will know you only used four ingredients!
Perfect Pumpkin Roll
A classic pumpkin roll is a work of art. Rich buttercream perfectly complements the earthy-sweet pumpkin in this ideal autumnal treat—add a PSL and you're set.