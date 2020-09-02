20+ Mouthwatering Desserts That Start With Cream Cheese

Gingerbread Pie Recipe

Are you ready for the only holiday pie recipe you'll ever need for the rest of your life? Because this is it. Bursting with gingerbread flavor, this pie isn't for the faint of heart. Gingerbread always packs a seasoning punch, but pair it with a luscious, creamy filling and a crunchy crust for an unforgettable pie. You'd think a pie this delicious was labor intensive, but it's actually quite simple. The secret? Using cookie butter as a base for the filling. You can make this pie up to three days in advance, and then just grab it and go when you're heading out. Top with additional gingersnaps for an even more gingery experience.