15 Easy Cookie Recipes Without Flour

Updated September 20, 2022
Credit: Jamie Vespa

No flour? No problem. These easy flourless cookies aren't necessarily gluten-free, but they are perfect for days when a grocery store run just isn't happening. Whether you're looking for festive holiday treats, cake mix cookies, or a no-bake dessert, you'll find a new favorite in this collection of easy cookie recipes without flour. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Flourless Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Jamie Vespa

Flourless Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

These flourless cookies are a dream if you're going gluten-free, especially with the perfect pairing of peanut butter and chocolate. Our readers can't get enough of this easy recipe: "These are awesome," says one 5-star review. "So yummy and really easy to make!" 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Soft Gingerbread Cookies

Credit: Corey Williams

Soft Gingerbread Cookies Recipe

What's the key to these six-ingredient soft gingerbread cookies? Spice cake mix. Perfect for last-minute holiday baking and gift-giving, these pillowy cookies are almost too easy to throw together on a whim. If you're craving a more intense flavor, you can always increase the ginger to two teaspoons—but be aware that most store-bought spice cake mixes already pack a pretty strong punch. 

3 of 15

Cookie Butter Buckeyes

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Jennifer Wendorf, Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Cookie Butter Buckeyes Recipe

It doesn't get much sweeter than cookie butter topped with white chocolate—and that's what we adore about these buckeyes. Best of all, the easy balls come together quickly in one bowl: Just beat all the ingredients, scoop, and dip in chocolate. You can get as creative as you want with the drizzle, too, so this would be a perfect baking activity to do with the kids. 

Advertisement

4 of 15

Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe

This fabulous cookie requires only four ingredients, making these quite possibly the easiest peanut butter cookies ever! Most of these ingredients you probably already have on hand in your own kitchen, which makes whipping up a batch of these beauties a snap.

5 of 15

3 Ingredient Cookies

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

3 Ingredient Cookies Recipe

There's no reason to wipe out your pantry supplies when this effortless, 3-ingredient cookie recipe exists. Plus, boxed cake mix yields the softest, fluffiest cookies that everyone will enjoy.

6 of 15

3 Ingredient Easter Cookies

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

3 Ingredient Easter Cookies Recipe

These Easter cookies feel festive, but you only need a handful of ingredients that you've already got on hand.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Lemon Cake Mix Cookies

Credit: Liz Mervosh

Lemon Cake Mix Cookies Recipe

Nobody will know you used boxed cake mix and Cool Whip for these irresistible, buttery cookies. These were a hit in our test kitchen, especially with their soft texture and crisp bottoms.

8 of 15

Cake Mix Sandwich Cookies with Strawberry Buttercream

Credit: Caroline Arcangeli; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Cake Mix Sandwich Cookies with Strawberry Buttercream Recipe

No one will believe these impressive (yet low-effort) spring treats start with a boxed cake mix. The strawberry buttercream filling for these sandwich cookies uses both fresh and freeze-dried berries in order to deliver a potent punch of vibrant strawberry flavor.

9 of 15

Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Randy Dausch; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

You probably have everything on hand to make these chewy, chocolaty peanut butter cookies. To fit the cookies on a single sheet pan, divide cookies into 5 rows of 4. Pressing the cookies flat helps them bake quickly and get lovely crisp edges; otherwise they'll be too round and undercooked.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Edible and Bakeable Cookie Dough

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Edible and Bakeable Cookie Dough Recipe

If you've ever been scolded for eating raw cookie dough straight from the mixing bowl, get ready to enjoy the satisfaction you were once denied. This edible cookie dough eliminates the fear factor of eating raw cookie dough by following similar safety protocols as manufactures who produce cookie dough that is intended to be eaten raw

11 of 15

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bugle Bars

Credit: Daniel Agee; Food Styling: Ivy Odom; Prop Styling: Kashara Johnson

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bugle Bars Recipe

Creamy, crunchy, rich, salty, and sweet all at the same time—these no-bake, chocolate-peanut butter bars are everything. Crisp crushed Bugles (one of our staffs' junk food favorites) make for an fun and amazingly delicious twist on a typical crumb crust.

12 of 15

Peanut Butter Wreaths 

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Kay Clarke

Peanut Butter Wreaths  Recipe

Looking for the ultimate easy cookie? These no-bake peanut butter wreaths should do the trick. The oats and peanut butter add buttery and salty notes, making these almost like a praline. Toasting the oats beforehand really enhances the flavor and prevents the oats from getting soggy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties 

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Kay Clarke

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties  Recipe

We're not exaggerating when we say these peppermint patties knock York's out of the water. These are perfect to make with kids because they're easy and—let's face it—messy. They make a sweet after-dinner treat, mid-day pick-me-up, or even cookie swap contribution.

14 of 15

White Chocolate OREO Cookie Balls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck

White Chocolate OREO Cookie Balls Recipe

These three-ingredient, three-step cookie balls couldn't be easier.

15 of 15

Chai Tea Eggnog Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Caroline Murphey

Chai Tea Eggnog Cookies Recipe

The chai gives this cookie a kick while the eggnog topping shows a sweet side.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next