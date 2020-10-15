15 Easy Cookie Recipes Without Flour
No flour? No problem. These easy flourless cookies aren't necessarily gluten-free, but they are perfect for days when a grocery store run just isn't happening. Whether you're looking for festive holiday treats, cake mix cookies, or a no-bake dessert, you'll find a new favorite in this collection of easy cookie recipes without flour.
Flourless Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies
Flourless Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
These flourless cookies are a dream if you're going gluten-free, especially with the perfect pairing of peanut butter and chocolate. Our readers can't get enough of this easy recipe: "These are awesome," says one 5-star review. "So yummy and really easy to make!"
Soft Gingerbread Cookies
Soft Gingerbread Cookies Recipe
What's the key to these six-ingredient soft gingerbread cookies? Spice cake mix. Perfect for last-minute holiday baking and gift-giving, these pillowy cookies are almost too easy to throw together on a whim. If you're craving a more intense flavor, you can always increase the ginger to two teaspoons—but be aware that most store-bought spice cake mixes already pack a pretty strong punch.
Cookie Butter Buckeyes
It doesn't get much sweeter than cookie butter topped with white chocolate—and that's what we adore about these buckeyes. Best of all, the easy balls come together quickly in one bowl: Just beat all the ingredients, scoop, and dip in chocolate. You can get as creative as you want with the drizzle, too, so this would be a perfect baking activity to do with the kids.
Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies
Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe
This fabulous cookie requires only four ingredients, making these quite possibly the easiest peanut butter cookies ever! Most of these ingredients you probably already have on hand in your own kitchen, which makes whipping up a batch of these beauties a snap.
3 Ingredient Cookies
There's no reason to wipe out your pantry supplies when this effortless, 3-ingredient cookie recipe exists. Plus, boxed cake mix yields the softest, fluffiest cookies that everyone will enjoy.
3 Ingredient Easter Cookies
3 Ingredient Easter Cookies Recipe
These Easter cookies feel festive, but you only need a handful of ingredients that you've already got on hand.
Lemon Cake Mix Cookies
Nobody will know you used boxed cake mix and Cool Whip for these irresistible, buttery cookies. These were a hit in our test kitchen, especially with their soft texture and crisp bottoms.
Cake Mix Sandwich Cookies with Strawberry Buttercream
Cake Mix Sandwich Cookies with Strawberry Buttercream Recipe
No one will believe these impressive (yet low-effort) spring treats start with a boxed cake mix. The strawberry buttercream filling for these sandwich cookies uses both fresh and freeze-dried berries in order to deliver a potent punch of vibrant strawberry flavor.
Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
You probably have everything on hand to make these chewy, chocolaty peanut butter cookies. To fit the cookies on a single sheet pan, divide cookies into 5 rows of 4. Pressing the cookies flat helps them bake quickly and get lovely crisp edges; otherwise they'll be too round and undercooked.
Edible and Bakeable Cookie Dough
Edible and Bakeable Cookie Dough Recipe
If you've ever been scolded for eating raw cookie dough straight from the mixing bowl, get ready to enjoy the satisfaction you were once denied. This edible cookie dough eliminates the fear factor of eating raw cookie dough by following similar safety protocols as manufactures who produce cookie dough that is intended to be eaten raw
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bugle Bars
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bugle Bars Recipe
Creamy, crunchy, rich, salty, and sweet all at the same time—these no-bake, chocolate-peanut butter bars are everything. Crisp crushed Bugles (one of our staffs' junk food favorites) make for an fun and amazingly delicious twist on a typical crumb crust.
Peanut Butter Wreaths
Looking for the ultimate easy cookie? These no-bake peanut butter wreaths should do the trick. The oats and peanut butter add buttery and salty notes, making these almost like a praline. Toasting the oats beforehand really enhances the flavor and prevents the oats from getting soggy.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties Recipe
We're not exaggerating when we say these peppermint patties knock York's out of the water. These are perfect to make with kids because they're easy and—let's face it—messy. They make a sweet after-dinner treat, mid-day pick-me-up, or even cookie swap contribution.
White Chocolate OREO Cookie Balls
White Chocolate OREO Cookie Balls Recipe
These three-ingredient, three-step cookie balls couldn't be easier.
Chai Tea Eggnog Cookies
Chai Tea Eggnog Cookies Recipe
The chai gives this cookie a kick while the eggnog topping shows a sweet side.