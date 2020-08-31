10 Cinnamon Sugar Desserts That Are Perfect for Fall
Move over, pumpkin spice - you're not the only fall spice game in town. The classic pairing of cinnamon and sugar screams "fall is here" and is more versatile than its ubiquitous pumpkin spice cousin. Dress up baked apples, coffee cake, French toast, bananas, and so much more with this nearly perfect (if ever so slightly retro) spice combination.
Amish Cinnamon Bread
This approachable, no-knead quick bread features a middle cinnamon-sugar layer, plus another layer on top. It's the perfect sweet treat for fall and pairs well with an after-dinner cup of decaf coffee.
Buttermilk Coffee Cake
This buttermilk crumb cake is a breakfast favorite, but it's just as delicious served after dinner. To make one day ahead, just bake, cool completely, and cover pan tightly in in aluminum foil. For an even more decadent treat, make a delicious glaze to drizzle over the cooled cake. Combine 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 3 teaspoons milk, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla in a small bowl, then stir until smooth.
Warm Cinnamon Apples
Serve these simple spiced apples with a bowl of vanilla ice cream for an uber-easy fall dessert. If you can't find McIntosh apples, substitute another baking apple such as Rome or Gala; to change things up, try a crisp, tart green apple such as Granny Smith.
Nutella French Toast Rolls with Cinnamon Sugar
White bread? Check. Nutella? Check. Cinnamon-sugar topping? Check. Take your French toast game to new heights by slathering flattened bread slices with addiction-worthy Nutella chocolate hazelnut spread, rolling up and coating in an egg-milk mixture and frying in butter a là regular French toast, and then taking a final roll through a cinnamon-sugar mixture for the finishing touch.
Pan-Fried Cinnamon Bananas
Make quick work of overripe fruit with these pan-fried cinnamon bananas. Simply fry the banana slices in butter for a few minutes, then dust with cinnamon sugar for a simple dessert that's perfect for busy weeknights.
Buñuelos
This light-as-air fried dough is an incredibly popular snack and dessert item found in many parts of the world such as Columbia, Cuba, and Mexico. Although they can be customized to satisfy any craving, these are rolled in cinnamon and sugar before frying to perfection. Simply set a batch out on the table and watch them be devoured!
Cinnamon-Apple Cake
This 5-star cinnamon apple cake is one of our best-ever recipes and can be served as dessert or a breakfast coffee cake. The cream cheese in the batter gives the cake lots of moisture, while the cinnamon sugar topping is dense and crumbly. The cake is best warm out of the oven, and will keep for a week after you've baked it. Toss in walnuts or pecans to the batter for an added nutty crunch.
Dessert Taco Shells
These sweet, crispy taco shells are a great place to start for dessert, as they're fun to make and exceptionally fun to fill. Bake a batch up for a sweet treat taco bar, then let your creativity fly to make your own custom fillings.
Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)
This capirotada, or Mexican bread pudding, features layers of nuts, cheese, dried fruit, and bread drizzled with cinnamon-infused sugar syrup. To discover more south-of-the-border favorites, see our complete collection of Mexican recipes.
Air-Fried Churros
Crispy, light, and sweet, these air-fried churros are just as tasty as the deep-fried version. The dough is perfectly tender and tastes like a lightly sweetened breadstick, while the cinnamon sugar adds the perfect crunchy texture and sweetness. This dough can be made up to a few hours in advance, but once it's cooked, the churros should be enjoyed immediately for best results.