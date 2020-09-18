20 Decadent Chocolate and Caramel Desserts
Fact: Chocolate and caramel are a match made in heaven. Don't believe us? Just try one of these ooey, gooey, absolutely crave-worthy chocolate caramel desserts. From decadent cakes to Girl Scout-Inspired treats and even easy-to-layer bars, you're sure to find a new favorite in this collection of chocolate caramel desserts.
Chocolate Thumbprints with Caramel and Sea Salt
Chocolate Thumbprints with Caramel and Sea Salt Recipe
From Great Falls, Montana, Colette Tihista-Longin writes, "I found this cookie recipe in an old collection at a yard sale. The original recipe has a chocolate filling, but I adapted it to include caramel and sea salt several years ago. It's a hit every year at our cookie exchange." Despite the name for this style of cookie, the end of a wooden spoon makes a neater, deeper depression in the cookie than your thumb will.
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream Recipe
If you're looking for an easy, decadent, and oh-so-yummy chocolate fudge cake, this is the perfect recipe. The key to this layer cake's lusciously messy look? A short spell in the freezer, which allows the ganache to set over the cake layers so that the buttercream can be spread on top of it. Make sure there is enough space in your freezer before you assemble the cake. This recipe comes in handy for birthdays, holidays, and the odd Wednesday pick-me-up.
White Chocolate and Bourbon Pecan Slab Pie with Caramel Sauce
White Chocolate and Bourbon Pecan Slab Pie with Caramel Sauce Recipe
It doesn't get much better than this decadent version of a Southern classic. White chocolate, bourbon, and caramel give this pecan pie a flavor much more dynamic than the original.
Salted Caramel-Chocolate Pecan Pie
Salted Caramel-Chocolate Pecan Pie Recipe
A cross between a fudge pie and pecan pie, this is all the more stunning if you arrange the pecans from the center in a spiral pattern.
Samoas Cookie Monkey Bread
Samoas Cookie Monkey Bread Recipe
Girl Scout Cookies are only available for a few months, but you can make our Samoas Monkey Bread, which is essentially a giant Samoa, any time you want. This sharable bread is perfect for dessert, breakfast, or a particularly indulgent snack. Mixing caramel and butter creates the perfect gooey topping (and dipping sauce) for canned biscuit dough-based monkey bread. For the perfect bite, dab up coconut flakes as well as caramel and chocolate sauce.
Cookie Butter Cheesecake
Cookie Butter Cheesecake Recipe
This decadent cheesecake harnesses the addictively toasty power of speculoos cookies in the crust, in a layer of the filling, and in an over-the-top delicious caramel sauce you're gonna want to pour over everything (we highly suggest you do). Perfect for a holiday gathering or other special occasion, this cookie butter cheesecake recipe is guaranteed to please. We tested using Biscoff cookie butter, but feel free to use your favorite brand of speculoos spread.
Chocolate-Caramel Pecan Pie
Chocolate-Caramel Pecan Pie Recipe
One reviewer says, "Richly delicious. Everyone raved about it, especially my sister and law and grand daughters."
Chocoflan
"Awesome" and "genius" are used to describe our deceptively easy caramel-chocolate showstopper. Watch our video and be ready for compliments. Bake on, you awesome genius.
Ice Cube Tray Chocolate Treats
Ice Cube Tray Chocolate Treats Recipe
This genius technique allows you to make rich and delicious homemade chocolates with minimal mess and ingredients. In fact, making these ice cube tray candies is so easy, it's a great rainy day kitchen project for the kids to take charge on. Use this recipe as your guide, but feel free to customize the candy as you see fit. There's plenty of room for creativity with your chocolates' fillings, and you can swap the milk chocolate chips for white chocolate if you prefer. Any type of ice cube tray will do here, so you may want to grab a few inexpensive ones from a dollar store specifically for chocolate making.
Twix Pie
This decadent, candy bar inspired pie was created with Twix lovers in mind. You can find Twix spread at World Market or on Amazon.
Mini Pecan Monkey Bread Loaves
Mini Pecan Monkey Bread Loaves Recipe
These caramel-drizzled treats will be a hit at brunch--and you'll love them even more because they are made with frozen dough and can be prepped in advance. Assemble the loaves, and store in the refrigerator overnight. Let them rise and bake as instructed.
No-Bake Samoa Pie
Save a stash of Samoas (or Caramel DeLights) in order to make an epic pie that looks, and tastes, just like the classic Girl Scout cookie. Use the back of a measuring cup to press the crust into the pie plate and add heavy cream to the caramel when melting for a smoother, drizzle-with-ease consistency. Serve chilled, as you would a coconut creme pie.
Samoa-Inspired Oatmeal
Make your favorite Girl Scouts cookie healthy(ish) by using coconut, soy, or almond milk. Don't have chocolate chips? Use chocolate syrup or chunks of a chocolate bar instead.
Samoa-Inspired Oatmeal
Turtle Cheesecake Pudding Shots
Turtle Cheesecake Pudding Shots Recipe
These layered dessert shooters sure aren't your mama's turtle candies.Take everything you love about the turtle flavor combo (caramel, chocolate, and pecan) and mix in Bailey's Irish Cream for a grown-up version of the classic candy treat. Top each shot with all of the chocolate and caramel that your heart desires.
Better Than Sex Cake
Chocolate, caramel, and Heath candy take chocolate cake to a whole new level.
Peanut Butter Pie Milk Shake
Peanut Butter Pie Milk Shake Recipe
Thinking of making a vanilla milkshake? Don't be boring. Switch things up with this fabulous Peanut Butter Pie Milkshake. We love a good ice cream pie, but have you had a pie milkshake? Now that is one way you can be sure to treat yourself.
Chocolate Caramel Apples with Sprinkles
Chocolate Caramel Apples with Sprinkles Recipe
Autumn simply isn't complete without a batch of homemade caramel apples! With the addition of chocolate, these apples have a deliciously sweet and salty flavor that will satisfy any sweet tooth.
Ultimate Turtle Cheesecake
Ultimate Turtle Cheesecake Recipe
Creamy cheesecake. Oreo Cookie crust. Chocolate-caramel drizzle. A dash of pecans. Be sure to save yourself a piece, because this is gonna go fast.
Homemade Chocolate-Dipped Caramels
Homemade Chocolate-Dipped Caramels Recipe
The hot caramel mixture needs to be poured immediately after stirring in vanilla, so be sure to butter your pan ahead of time.
Chocolate and Caramel Bread Pudding
Chocolate and Caramel Bread Pudding Recipe
We updated classic bread pudding by baking the bread in a chocolate-pudding mixture topped with chocolate-covered caramel candies. While the dessert bakes, the center becomes moist and the candies melt, creating a sweet chocolate-caramel sauce. For added goodness, top the warm pudding with ice cream, and drizzle it with caramel sauce before serving.