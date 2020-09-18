20 Decadent Chocolate and Caramel Desserts

Credit: Erin Kunkel; Styling: Kelly Allen

Fact: Chocolate and caramel are a match made in heaven. Don't believe us? Just try one of these ooey, gooey, absolutely crave-worthy chocolate caramel desserts. From decadent cakes to Girl Scout-Inspired treats and even easy-to-layer bars, you're sure to find a new favorite in this collection of chocolate caramel desserts.

Chocolate Thumbprints with Caramel and Sea Salt

Credit: Erin Kunkel; Styling: Kelly Allen

Chocolate Thumbprints with Caramel and Sea Salt Recipe

From Great Falls, Montana, Colette Tihista-Longin writes, "I found this cookie recipe in an old collection at a yard sale. The original recipe has a chocolate filling, but I adapted it to include caramel and sea salt several years ago. It's a hit every year at our cookie exchange." Despite the name for this style of cookie, the end of a wooden spoon makes a neater, deeper depression in the cookie than your thumb will.

Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream

Credit: Victor Protasio

Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream Recipe

If you're looking for an easy, decadent, and oh-so-yummy chocolate fudge cake, this is the perfect recipe. The key to this layer cake's lusciously messy look? A short spell in the freezer, which allows the ganache to set over the cake layers so that the buttercream can be spread on top of it. Make sure there is enough space in your freezer before you assemble the cake. This recipe comes in handy for birthdays, holidays, and the odd Wednesday pick-me-up.

White Chocolate and Bourbon Pecan Slab Pie with Caramel Sauce

Credit: Daniel Agee; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

White Chocolate and Bourbon Pecan Slab Pie with Caramel Sauce Recipe

It doesn't get much better than this decadent version of a Southern classic. White chocolate, bourbon, and caramel give this pecan pie a flavor much more dynamic than the original.

Salted Caramel-Chocolate Pecan Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Salted Caramel-Chocolate Pecan Pie Recipe

A cross between a fudge pie and pecan pie, this is all the more stunning if you arrange the pecans from the center in a spiral pattern.

Samoas Cookie Monkey Bread

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Samoas Cookie Monkey Bread Recipe

Girl Scout Cookies are only available for a few months, but you can make our Samoas Monkey Bread, which is essentially a giant Samoa, any time you want. This sharable bread is perfect for dessert, breakfast, or a particularly indulgent snack. Mixing caramel and butter creates the perfect gooey topping (and dipping sauce) for canned biscuit dough-based monkey bread. For the perfect bite, dab up coconut flakes as well as caramel and chocolate sauce.

Cookie Butter Cheesecake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Pam Lolley

Cookie Butter Cheesecake Recipe

This decadent cheesecake harnesses the addictively toasty power of speculoos cookies in the crust, in a layer of the filling, and in an over-the-top delicious caramel sauce you're gonna want to pour over everything (we highly suggest you do). Perfect for a holiday gathering or other special occasion, this cookie butter cheesecake recipe is guaranteed to please. We tested using Biscoff cookie butter, but feel free to use your favorite brand of speculoos spread. 

Chocolate-Caramel Pecan Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Chocolate-Caramel Pecan Pie Recipe

One reviewer says, "Richly delicious. Everyone raved about it, especially my sister and law and grand daughters."

Chocoflan

Chocoflan Recipe

"Awesome" and "genius" are used to describe our deceptively easy caramel-chocolate showstopper. Watch our video and be ready for compliments. Bake on, you awesome genius.

Ice Cube Tray Chocolate Treats

Credit: Time Inc. Studio Video

Ice Cube Tray Chocolate Treats Recipe

This genius technique allows you to make rich and delicious homemade chocolates with minimal mess and ingredients. In fact, making these ice cube tray candies is so easy, it's a great rainy day kitchen project for the kids to take charge on. Use this recipe as your guide, but feel free to customize the candy as you see fit. There's plenty of room for creativity with your chocolates' fillings, and you can swap the milk chocolate chips for white chocolate if you prefer. Any type of ice cube tray will do here, so you may want to grab a few inexpensive ones from a dollar store specifically for chocolate making. 

Twix Pie

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Twix Pie Recipe

This decadent, candy bar inspired pie was created with Twix lovers in mind. You can find Twix spread at World Market or on Amazon.

Mini Pecan Monkey Bread Loaves

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Mini Pecan Monkey Bread Loaves Recipe

These caramel-drizzled treats will be a hit at brunch--and you'll love them even more because they are made with frozen dough and can be prepped in advance. Assemble the loaves, and store in the refrigerator overnight. Let them rise and bake as instructed.

No-Bake Samoa Pie

Credit: Daniel Agee; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

No-Bake Samoa Pie Recipe

Save a stash of Samoas (or Caramel DeLights) in order to make an epic pie that looks, and tastes, just like the classic Girl Scout cookie. Use the back of a measuring cup to press the crust into the pie plate and add heavy cream to the caramel when melting for a smoother, drizzle-with-ease consistency. Serve chilled, as you would a coconut creme pie.

Samoa-Inspired Oatmeal

Credit: Photos by Kirsten Nunez

Samoa-Inspired Oatmeal Recipe

Make your favorite Girl Scouts cookie healthy(ish) by using coconut, soy, or almond milk. Don't have chocolate chips? Use chocolate syrup or chunks of a chocolate bar instead. 

Samoa-Inspired Oatmeal

Turtle Cheesecake Pudding Shots

Credit: Lauren Musgrove

Turtle Cheesecake Pudding Shots Recipe

These layered dessert shooters sure aren't your mama's turtle candies.Take everything you love about the turtle flavor combo (caramel, chocolate, and pecan) and mix in Bailey's Irish Cream for a grown-up version of the classic candy treat. Top each shot with all of the chocolate and caramel that your heart desires. 

Better Than Sex Cake

Credit: Beth Branch

Better Than Sex Cake Recipe

Chocolate, caramel, and Heath candy take chocolate cake to a whole new level.

Peanut Butter Pie Milk Shake

Credit: Photographer: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Peanut Butter Pie Milk Shake Recipe

Thinking of making a vanilla milkshake? Don't be boring. Switch things up with this fabulous Peanut Butter Pie Milkshake. We love a good ice cream pie, but have you had a pie milkshake? Now that is one way you can be sure to treat yourself.

Chocolate Caramel Apples with Sprinkles

Credit: Karen Steffens

Chocolate Caramel Apples with Sprinkles Recipe

Autumn simply isn't complete without a batch of homemade caramel apples! With the addition of chocolate, these apples have a deliciously sweet and salty flavor that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Ultimate Turtle Cheesecake

Ultimate Turtle Cheesecake Recipe

Creamy cheesecake. Oreo Cookie crust. Chocolate-caramel drizzle. A dash of pecans. Be sure to save yourself a piece, because this is gonna go fast.

Homemade Chocolate-Dipped Caramels

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Homemade Chocolate-Dipped Caramels Recipe

The hot caramel mixture needs to be poured immediately after stirring in vanilla, so be sure to butter your pan ahead of time.

Chocolate and Caramel Bread Pudding

Credit: Oxmoor House

Chocolate and Caramel Bread Pudding Recipe

We updated classic bread pudding by baking the bread in a chocolate-pudding mixture topped with chocolate-covered caramel candies. While the dessert bakes, the center becomes moist and the candies melt, creating a sweet chocolate-caramel sauce. For added goodness, top the warm pudding with ice cream, and drizzle it with caramel sauce before serving.

