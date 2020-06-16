Easy Desserts That Start With Boxed Brownie Mix
No offense to the from-scratch stuff, but boxed brownie mix is one of the best ingredients that'll ever grace your pantry. Plus, nobody said you ever have to stop at just using boxed brownie mix to make brownies. Just like boxed cake mix, boxed brownie mix is an incredibly versatile (and delicious) ingredient that can be used as a building block in various cookies, cakes, dessert bars, and other treats.
Divine Praline Brownies
Divine Praline Brownies Recipe
Brown sugar and pecans give these brownies a perfect coating of pralines for a crunchy, yet decadent texture. Perfect for the holiday table or just casual snacking, you'll definitely want to add these deliciously simple brownies to your dessert collection.
Baileys Irish Cream Brownies
Baileys Irish Cream Brownies Recipe
Our Baileys Irish Cream Brownies are fudgy, rich, and chocolatey with great notes of coffee and espresso throughout—so, in short, super indulgent. Nobody has to know that the first ingredient is a box of brownie mix! Serve these decadent treats with a warm cup of coffee or Irish coffee.
Coffee Flour Brownie à la Mode
Coffee Flour Brownie à la Mode Recipe
Adding a bit of coffee flour to box brownie mix not only contributes richer flavor and a slight caffeine boost, but also delivers a whopping dose of potassium. Just 1 tablespoon of coffee flour contains 310 mg of potassium. Topped off with a scoop of coffee ice cream, this dessert is a mocha-lover's paradise. If you want to make these brownies completely gluten-free (coffee flour is naturally gluten-free), use your favortite gluten-free brownie mix.
Hamburger Cupcakes
These cupcakes are fun, easy to make, and are perfect for kid-friendly cookouts and celebrations. Not to mention, they start with a simple boxed mix.
Brownie Mix Waffles
How to Make Brownie Mix Waffles
Heat up your waffle iron and get ready to level-up your brunch game! That boxed brownie mix is good for so much more than just brownies, and this easy method for a decadent brunch is all the proof you need.
Brownie Mix Cookies and Pie Crusts
How to Make Cookies and Pie Crusts from Brownie Mix
A box of brownie mix is the secret to decadent chocolate cookies and rich, chocolate pie crusts! By following our simple guidelines, you'll be amazed with the results.