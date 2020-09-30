Our 25 Best Cookie Recipes of All Time

Updated July 12, 2022
We take our cookies pretty seriously here at MyRecipes. It's kind of our thing. That's why narrowing down our favorites wasn't an easy task—we love them all. From our takes on tried-and-true classics (if you're looking for chocolate chip recipes, your search ends here) to new holiday favorites, these are our 25 best cookie recipes of all time. 

Flourless Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Jamie Vespa

These flourless cookies are a dream if you're going gluten-free, especially with the perfect pairing of peanut butter and chocolate. Our readers can't get enough of this easy recipe: "These are awesome," says one 5-star review. "So yummy and really easy to make!"

THICK Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

The key to making big, thick bakery-style chocolate chip cookies isn't in secret ingredients or tricky techniques—it's actually just a matter of shifting the ratios of your ingredients a bit. These dense, thick, decadent cookies have less sugar and more baking powder than your standard chocolate chip cookies, which helps inhibit spreading.

Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Jennifer Wendorf, Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

You know those super soft, super sweet (but not sickeningly so) iced sugar cookies you buy at the grocery store? The ones in the plastic containers? These are like those—but way better. 

Sugar Cookies

Credit: Lucas Allen

There is nothing better than the buttery taste of a golden sugar cookie. Sure you can decorate them, but why mess with perfection?

Chai Tea Eggnog Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Caroline Murphey

The chai gives this cookie a kick while the eggnog topping shows a sweet side.

Chewy Molasses Cookies

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Perfectly spiced and wonderfully tender, these molasses cookies are a staff favorite.

Almond Joy Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall and Kady Wohlfarth; Prop Styling: Kay Clarke

Inspired by the favorite almond, coconut, and chocolate candy bar, these loaded Almond Joy Cookies are sure to steal the show on any holiday cookie platter or cookie swap they show up at.  

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies with Brown Butter

Credit: Sara Tane

Brown butter takes these rich, seasonal pumpkin chocolate chip cookies to the next level, adding a nutty, fragrant flavor that is absolutely perfect for fall. Canned pumpkin puree lends moisture to these fluffy, cake-like treats while warm chocolate chips fill every bite.

Chocolate Thumbprints with Caramel and Sea Salt

Credit: Erin Kunkel; Styling: Kelly Allen

From Great Falls, Montana, Colette Tihista-Longin writes, "I found this cookie recipe in an old collection at a yard sale. The original recipe has a chocolate filling, but I adapted it to include caramel and sea salt several years ago. It's a hit every year at our cookie exchange."

Raspberry Linzer Cookies

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross

Ground almonds give these cookies a hearty taste and extra crunch. We love the look and texture of raspberry preserves with seeds, but use seedless fruit spread if you like.

Molasses-Spice Crinkles

Credit: Oxmoor House

For centuries Southerners have treasured their jars of molasses—the cooked-down sugar cane mixture that is thick, brown, sticky and sharp with tangy flavor. From the hills of Tennessee to the plains of Georgia, the syrup was a table condiment for drizzling on biscuits and pancakes, or stirring into desserts.

Brownie Cookies

Credit: Oxmoor House

You'll love how these scrumptious double-chocolate cookies are similar in texture to thick and fudgy brownies.

Oatmeal-Walnut Cookies

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

You can make these ahead of time and store them in an airtight container, but they're best served warm.

Olive Oil Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Caroline Arcangeli; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Sarah Epperson

You've probably heard of olive oil cake, and if you've ever tasted one, you know how much rich character olive oil can bring to a dessert. And that's certainly the case for these anything-but-average chocolate chip cookies. With their crispy edges and perfectly gooey center, they're downright dreamy.

Chocolate Sugar Cookies

Credit: William Dickey; Styling: Rose Nguyen

Who said sugar cookies have to be basic? You can make unlimited cookie variations with these chocolate sugar cookies. Just break out your favorite cookie cutters and start creating. If you'd rather have vanilla sugar cookies, this recipe still works: Omit the cocoa, increase the flour, and beat in some vanilla extract with the butter.

Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

This fabulous cookie requires only four ingredients, making these quite possibly the easiest peanut butter cookies ever! Most of these ingredients you probably already have on hand in your own kitchen, which makes whipping up a batch of these beauties a snap.

Hershey's Kiss Cookies

Credit: Ali Ramee

Here's a really tasty peanut butter cookie with a delightful milk (or whatever you want!) chocolate nugget smack dab in the center. It's slightly chewy, with a little crunch from the sugar-coating, and a creamy, melty center. These can be eaten warm, but if you're taking them somewhere, wait until the cookies have cooled completely before transporting.

Oatmeal Pantry Cookies

Need a sweet treat? Make moist, delicious cookies with ingredients that you most likely already have in your pantry.

Snickerdoodles

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

One reviewer called these cookies "sinfully delicious," and we must agree. Simply roll sugar cookie dough in cinnamon sugar for a Snickerdoodle delight.

No-Bake Chocolate-Oatmeal Cookies

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Stylists: Mindi Shapiro, Ana Kelley

These easy No-Bake Chocolate-Oatmeal Cookies come together in a snap with just a few ingredients. Simply shape a sweet mixture of oats, peanut butter, coconut and cocoa into balls and let them set up on sheet of wax paper before serving.

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall and Kady Wohlfarth; Prop Styling: Kay Clarke

These chocolate crinkle cookies are rich, super chocolatey, and pretty much perfect in every way. Brown sugar and espresso give these cookies a noticeable depth, while granulated and powdered sugar work together to deliver the perfect crinkly crust.

3 Ingredient Cookies

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

There's no reason to wipe out your pantry supplies when this effortless, 3-ingredient cookie recipe exists. Plus, boxed cake mix yields the softest, fluffiest cookies that everyone will enjoy.

Double-Chocolate Cookies

Credit: Ryan Liebe; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

The secret to these rich chocolate cookies is not to overbake them. For a gooey, creamy cookie center, pull them out of the oven when they are still a bit glossy.

Chewy Caramel Apple Cookies

Credit: Oxmoor House

These chewy cookies are gluten-free but don't be fooled, you can't even taste the difference. With sweet apples and salty-sweet caramel, these cookies will be sure to make a disappearing act! 

