10+ Warming Apple Desserts for Fall
Nothing says "fall" quite like a classic apple dessert. Apples and autumn simply go hand-in-hand. Forget pumpkin spice—warm up with our collection of cozy apple desserts this season! From pies to cobblers and even bite-sized treats, here are the fun recipes you'll want to make all autumn long.
Easy Apple Cobbler
Usher in the fall season with a warm pan of (almost too) easy apple cobbler. For this simple and delicious apple dessert, peeling and slicing the fruit will be the bulk of your workload. The combination of brown sugar and apples yields an exceptionally gooey-rich filling that was made to team up with a buttery, golden crust and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. While we preferred hearty Granny Smith apples for the filling, you can certainly use a different variety if that's what you have on hand. Regardless of the type of apple you pick, this warm and comforting cobbler is easy enough to make at the last minute, and is always a welcome addition to the holiday dessert spread.
Fried Apple Pies
There's enough filling to make a second batch of these delicious pies, or you can freeze it for later. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Maple Quinoa Bake with Skillet Apples and Walnuts
Maple Quinoa Bake with Skillet Apples and Walnuts Recipe
This hearty and comforting baked quinoa is a great healthy breakfast to make ahead for the family or serve for a brunch gathering with friends.
Apple Cinnamon Bread
Besides being simple enough to whip up on a moments notice, as it bakes, this easy apple cinnamon bread puts off the kind of warming, buttery, spiced aromas that usher in all the fall feels. And given just how well a warm slice pairs with a cup of coffee, don't be surprised if you find yourself making a loaf of apple cinnamon bread on a weekly basis throughout the season. The rich quick bread is incredibly moist, thanks to the apple and sour cream, but the key to ensuring it's as tender as possible is to avoid over-mixing. In fact, once the final addition of dry ingredients has been added to the batter, it's helpful to finish incorporating everything together by hand, using a rubber spatula, rather than continuing to whip the batter with an electric mixer. We used Granny Smith apple in testing the recipe, but you can really use any apple variety you have on hand. Feel free to substitute the pecans called for walnuts, or leave the nuts out entirely.
Cranberry-Apple Tartlets
Cranberry-Apple Tartlets Recipe
Surprise your guests with these cute and delicious tartlets. Fresh or frozen cranberries can be used to make the tangy filling. If using frozen berries, don't defrost them. Frozen cranberries act more like fresh cranberries than thawed ones do; the skins burst at a similar rate and they are less juicy.
Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie
Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie Recipe
Halving and rolling out the cinnamon buns ensures that they'll stay thin and crisp like a pie crust would, rather than rising into actual cinnamon buns. Don't have a rolling pin? No problem. You can flatten the cinnamon buns using a glass.
Easy Individual Apple Crisps with Oatmeal Crumble
Easy Individual Apple Crisps with Oatmeal Crumble Recipe
You can also peel and coarsely chop the apples, if you prefer. For more tender apples, decrease the heat to 400° and bake 5 to 10 minutes longer.
Apple Crisp
This is apple pie's less-fussy but just-as-tasty little sister.
Cinnamon-Apple Cake
This 5-star cinnamon apple cake is one of our best-ever recipes and can be served as dessert or a breakfast coffee cake. The cream cheese in the batter gives the cake lots of moisture, while the cinnamon sugar topping is dense and crumbly. The cake is best warm out of the oven, and will keep for a week after you've baked it. Toss in walnuts or pecans to the batter for an added nutty crunch.
Mini Apple Pies with Whipped Mascarpone
Mini Apple Pies with Whipped Mascarpone Recipe
These convenient handheld mini apple pies takes a few notes from the classic dessert for a delicious modern twist. The favorite childhood vanilla wafer cookie makes a comeback in the form of a crunchy crust. Similar to a graham cracker pie crust, the wafer cookies are crushed and mixed with melted butter to mold into muffin cups. Sour Granny Smith apples are cooked in a skillet on the stovetop and are warmly seasoned with staple fall spices to create the filling. Rich mascarpone becomes delightfully fluffy and when folded into a fresh batch of whipped cream for a decadent pie topper.
Cinnamon-Apple Dutch Baby
Cinnamon-Apple Dutch Baby Recipe
This sheet pan Dutch baby is a perfect dish to whip up for a group brunch, but can easily be transformed into dessert when served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Spiced Apple Two-Bite Tarts
Spiced Apple Two-Bite Tarts Recipe
The nutty pastry is absolutely delicious, like pecan shortbread. You can make the tart shells and filling the day before and assemble just before serving: Place the shells in an airtight container and chill the filling, bringing it to room temperature before placing it in the shells so it's not ice-cold. The crème fraîche dollop is more than just a pretty garnish; its rich, tangy flavor makes these sublime.
Cheddar Apple-Pear Pie
If you're not sold on the idea of adding cheese to your apple pie, well… just wait until you taste a slice of this. There's no turning back after you experience the wow-worthy flavor combination of sweet apples and pears matched with sharp, salty cheddar, further complimented by a smoky hit from bacon in a buttery crust. This richly dynamic apple and pear pie is an impressive dessert for the holidays; and better yet, it's absolutely delicious served with coffee as a next-day breakfast (which is a very important consideration when choosing your holiday pies). While we went with a decorative cut-out crust on top, you could also top your pie with the second crust, as is, and cut a few slits to allow steam to release.