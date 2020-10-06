15 Unique Cookie Recipes to Try ASAP
Tired of the same old routine? Shake things up with one of our most unique cookie recipes ever. We've got creative twists and tried-and-true classics, cereal galore, and colorful treats of mythic proportions. No matter what you're looking for, you're going to want to try these fun recipes ASAP.
Cookies 'n' Cream Cookies
Cookies 'n' Cream Cookies Recipe
Cookie-inspired cookies? Yes, please. The incorporated Oreos soften during baking and mix well with every bite, making these cookies surprisingly tender—and the chopped cookies on top add a pleasant crunch. Don't skip chilling the cookie dough, as this cream cheesy dough will be a bit difficult to handle at room temperature. Also, refrigeration helps the cookies maintain their pillowy shape. Serve with a glass of milk.
Lucky Charms Cookies
Hearts, stars, horse shoes, clovers, and blue moons, pots of gold, and rainbows, and the red balloons… all stirred into a buttery, cereal inspired cookie dough. In addition to all of the signature marshmallow charms, these Lucky Charms cookies have ground cereal incorporated right into the dry mixture for the sugar cookie dough. In other words, yes, they are magical.
Chocolate "Chip" Cookies
Chocolate "Chip" Cookies Recipe
These taste like the best chocolate chip cookies ever—with a crisp exterior and a decadently doughy interior—but with salty potato chips added in… because that's exactly what they are. Pro tip: Once you've added the flour, mix as little as possible just to incorporate the chocolate chips and potato chips. The cookies will continue to firm up as they cool on the pan so do not be tempted to over-bake.
Sunflower Butter Cookies
Sunflower Butter Cookies Recipe
Our test kitchen described these sunflower butter cookies as "absolutely delightful!" And given their toasty-sweet flavor combined with their soft and chewy texture, it's not hard to see why. Sunflower butter—also called sunflower seed butter or "SunButter"—offers a rich flavor that's unique from peanut butter or almond butter (it's also a more allergy-friendly option) and can be found shelved with other nut butters in most grocery stores. We stirred in some candy-coated sunflower seeds for a playful pop of color, but you could swap the seeds out for chocolate chips or skip the mix-ins altogether if you prefer.
Air-Fried Cookies
You may not believe it, but you can make perfectly crispy-on-the-outside, gooey-on-the-inside cookies with some help from your air frier. This method is also useful if your oven is taken or you only need to make a small batch.
Olive Oil Chocolate Chip Cookies
Olive Oil Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
You've probably heard of olive oil cake, and if you've ever tasted one, you know how much rich character olive oil can bring to a dessert. And that's certainly the case for these anything-but-average chocolate chip cookies. With their crispy edges and perfectly gooey center, they're downright dreamy.
Kahlúa Cookie Dough Bites
Kahlúa Cookie Dough Bites Recipe
If you're only going to have "a bite" of dessert, this is the bite to have.
The Ultimate S'mores Cookie
The Ultimate S'mores Cookie Recipe
These cookies taste just like a s'more, no campfire required. The graham crackers really come through in the cookie, while the melty chocolate melds with toasted marshmallow during the baking process.
Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Linzer Cookies
Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Linzer Cookies Recipe
We gave the classic linzer cookie a makeover with the flavors of a childhood favorite: PB&J. Use a low-sugar strawberry jam for the brightest red color.
Unicorn Poop Cookies
Glittery rainbow cookies! It doesn't get much more unique than this, folks.
Sugardoodle Cookies
Girl Scout cookies are great, but these cookies are better! Tip: for consistent measurements when rounding and shaping your dough, use a mini ice cream scoop for the perfect size every time.
Almond Joy Cookies
Inspired by the favorite almond, coconut, and chocolate candy bar, these loaded Almond Joy Cookies are sure to steal the show on any holiday cookie platter or cookie swap they show up at.
Elderflower Macarons
Here, a crunchy cookie shell with a chewy interior sandwiches delicate, creamy, floral frosting. If it will help, you can print out a piping template online and place it under the parchment paper to pipe consistent size circles. You can, if you like, garnish the tops of the macaroons with fresh elderflowers, which are available from marxfoods.com. The macarons will keep, in an airtight container, for up to a few days.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Snickerdoodles
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Snickerdoodles Recipe
This cookie jar classic just got a major upgrade, straight from the cereal aisle. Besides being melt-in-your-mouth tender, lightly tangy, and utterly decadent, these snickerdoodles are loaded with toasted Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.
Garbage Disposal Cookies
Garbage Disposal Cookies Recipe
Affectionately named, these thick, loaded peanut butter cookies are kind of like kitchen sink cookies, only better. Why? Because they're packed with Oreo cookies, Reese's cups, and white chocolate, obviously. These are the cookies you make after a garbage day (or week), because you'll feel exponentially better off after biting into a warm one fresh from the oven. Pro-tip: Sharing your batch of Garbage Disposal Cookies with a neighbor or friend is guaranteed to make you feel even better.