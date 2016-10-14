20 Must-Make Sugar Cookie Recipes

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Linda Hirst

You don't need a special occasion to indulge in these classic sugar cookies. Dress them up or dress them down for a great dessert table presentation. Whether you're looking to satisfy guests' sweet tooth cravings at the next holiday gathering, or simply have a great item to gift to friends and family, these cookies are the perfect answer. 

Old-Fashioned Sugar Cookies

Credit: Oxmoor House
This dough will work for slice-and-bake cookies or as a rolled dough for your favorite cookie cutters.

Marbled Sugar Cookies

Credit: Kat Teutsch; Styling: Jerrie-Joy for Pat Bates and Associates
Beautiful Marbled Sugar Cookies will make a festive addition to your fall table. 

Lemon Sugar Cookies

Credit: Oxmoor House
The stark contrast between the sweet sugars and the tart lemon juice gives these cookies personality and bite. They're a great afternoon treat with coffee or tea.

Basic Icebox Sugar Cookies

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cathy Muir
Create unlimited cookie variations with this classic slice-and-bake cookie.

Classic Iced Sugar Cookies

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Jan Gautro
Whether you're welcoming kids home from school, baking a treat for a party, or enjoying an afternoon to yourself, these cookies are the just-right sweet you need. If you want to create colorful cookies, divide the icing into portions and use food coloring to tint it different hues.

Big Crunchy Sugar Cookies

Credit: Oxmoor House
Sparkling sugar cookies are holiday classics. These goodies, which earn their name from a coating of coarse sugar, received our Test Kitchens highest rating.

Sugar Cookie Stars

Credit: Maura McEvoy
Sandwich your favorite jam in between two star-shaped sugar cookies (made from storebought dough) for an easy, fruity cookie treat. 

Sugar Cookie Pops

Credit: Oxmoor House
To bake these adorable cookie pops, simply roll balls of sugar cookie dough in colored sprinkles and insert a white craft stick before baking.  Make a colorful (and edible) centerpiece for the kids' table by filling a container with florist foam, topping it with jelly beans, and then sticking the pops into the foam.

Caramelized-Sugar Cookies

Credit: James Carrier
Add the taste of caramel to these classic sugar cookies.

Cornmeal Sugar Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham
"For me, the cornmeal gives a traditional sugar cookie a more complex crunch," says Robin. Cut the dough into desired shapes.

Sugar Sand Cookies

Credit: Alan Richardson; Styling: Betty Alfenito
Customize your cookies with colorful sanding sugar.

Crispy Vanilla Sugar Cookies

Crispy and tender, bet you can't eat just one!

Spritz Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Linda Hirst
No holiday dessert table is complete without Spritz Cookies. For truly authentic Spritz Cookies, be sure to invest in a cookie press to get that oh-so-perfect shape.

Sparkling Snowflake Sugar Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine
Adults will love these elegant cookies, made with a touch of brandy. And they're great for a Hanukkah party.

Buttermilk Sugar Cookies

Buttermilk gives these sugar cookies a tart, irresistible flavor.

Vanilla Sugar Cookies

Credit: William Dickey; Styling: Rose Nguyen
The subtle hint of vanilla makes these sugar cookies a sweet treat.

Rudolph's Christmas Sugar Cookies

Credit: Ralph Anderson; Mindi Shapiro Levine
Start with refrigerated sugar cookie dough to make these adorable reindeer cookies. Kids can help place Rudolph's eyes, mouth, and antlers.

Iced Whole-Wheat Sugar Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Catherine Crowell Steele; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke
Whole-wheat flour adds a layer of complexity to these cookies that all-purpose flour can't achieve; the wheat in the whole grain actually enhances the flavors of butter and vanilla. Unlike classic royal icing, which starts with a pound of powdered sugar, we use just 1/2 cup and thicken it with Greek yogurt. Looking for festive colors without the chemicals? Try naturally colored sparkling sugars (such as those from India Tree), which use colorants derived from plants.

Soft Sugar Cookie Trees

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine
These tender cookies are even better when topped with cream cheese icing. Make the dough up to 2 days ahead. It will be easier to roll when it's very cold.

Sugar Cookie Mittens

Credit: Gooseberry Patch
Cozy up with these fun and festive Sugar Cookie Mittens for the holiday season. Pour a glass of milk, pull up a seat by the fire, and prepare to indulge in a fabulous sweet treat.

