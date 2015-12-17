Our Best Biscotti Recipes

December 17, 2015


"Biscotti" is an Italian word referring to hard, crunchy, twice-baked cookies. We think you'll agree that after one bite of these decadent homemade biscotti recipes, you'll feel as though you're sitting in a quaint Italian café. Serve up with a cup of coffee or tea for the ultimate treat. 

White Chocolate-Cashew Coffee Biscotti

A drizzle of white chocolate lends these biscotti holiday flair. For contrast, melt semisweet chocolate to drizzle over half the batch.

Cardamom-Pistachio Biscotti

These biscotti bring together the warm flavors of cardamom with the crunch of pistachios.

Mocha-Pistachio Biscotti

These biscotti can be kept for weeks in an airtight container, but are pretty enough to be wrapped in clear plastic with a ribbon and given as a gift. And did we mention they're gluten-free?

Chewy Ambrosia Biscotti

Make someone's Christmas extra merry by treating them to a batch of these biscotti with their favorite coffee or tea.

Iced Gingerbread Biscotti

Homemade biscotti? No problem! We love that these gingerbread beauties taste just as good as if they were from a luxurious cafe. As a tip, be sure to let the cookie logs cool after the first bake so they slice cleanly and don't crumble.

Coconut-Almond Biscotti

Enjoy delicious Coconut-Almond Biscotti with your favorite cup of joe for a tropical and refreshing morning treat.

Pumpkin Biscotti

During the colder weather, we're huge fans of pumpkin anything, whether that's pumpkin breads, cookies, or cakes, but if you're never tried pumpkin biscotti, you're in for a treat!

Chocolate-and-Pistachio Biscotti

Kevin Sbraga varies these wonderful nutty biscotti, sometimes dipping them in melted dark chocolate for an extra layer of flavor.

Apricot-Chocolate-Almond Biscotti

These biscotti are crumbly delivery systems for chewy apricot bits, hunks of dark chocolate, and crunchy almonds.

Pine Nut Biscotti

Crunchy and lightly sweet, these are great with espresso or French roast coffee after dinner. Though any nuts will work, pine nuts offer sophisticated taste.

Gingerbread Biscotti

Fresh ginger delivers a bit of spice to this traditional Italian cookie. Gingerbread Biscotti are perfect with a warm cup of joe, spiced cider, or hot chocolate.

Pistachio Cherry Biscotti

For crunchier biscotti, bake an additional 5 to 10 minutes. Store at room temperature for up to one week; for longer storage, wrap airtight and freeze. Prep: 20 minutes, Bake: 50 minutes.

Chocolate-Hazelnut Biscotti

To toast the hazelnuts that go into this decadent biscotti recipe, place whole nuts in a baking pan and bake in a 350° oven until golden brown under skins. You can store these chocolate-coated cookies airtight for up to 3 days.

Orange-Infused Cherry-Almond Biscotti

You can make these cookies up to a week ahead and store them at room temperature in an airtight container. When buying dried cherries, look for those without added sugar. Serve with coffee or tea.

Coconut Biscotti

Standing the cookies eliminates the traditional step of flipping them halfway through baking. Chocolate lovers can stir 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips into the batter or dip half of each cookie into melted chocolate.

Chocolate-Cinnamon Biscotti

A warm addition to the breakfast spread, these cinnamon and chocolate biscotti pair perfectly with a hot cup of coffee or tea.

Chocolate-Cherry Biscotti

Our Test Kitchens staffers found that using a serrated knife works best for cutting the rolls after the first bake time. If you're a fan of dried cranberries, they make a great substitute for dried cherries.

Coffee-Hazelnut Biscotti

The perfect pairing for coffee or tea, these biscotti cookies feature Frangelico, a hazelnut-flavored liqueur.

Biscotti with Lavender and Orange

Fresh lavender, combined with freshly grated orange rind, gives these crunchy cookies an aromatic appeal that's better than any bakery fare.

Tuscan Almond Biscotti

These crunchy, light cookies are a specialty of Prato, a city in Tuscany, where they are called cantucci. They are typically served with a glass of vin santo, a sweet dessert wine, at meal's end. The biscotti keep in airtight tins for up to a week.

Lemon Biscotti with Sour Lemon Drizzle

Here"s a real treat for lemon lovers. If you're making enough to freeze, store them in the freezer without the drizzle, then make and add before serving.

Dark Chocolate-Dipped Anise Biscotti

The heady licorice flavor of aniseed is tempered by a decadent, generous dip in dark chocolate. Bake these up to one week ahead, and store in an airtight container. Or you can make them up to a month ahead, freeze, and dip them in chocolate after thawing.

White Chocolate-Lemon Biscotti

For a variation on this crisp Italian cookie recipe, substitute orange for lemon and semisweet chocolate chips for chopped white chocolate. Take time to chop a white chocolate candy bar for this biscotti recipe; white chocolate morsels contain no cocoa butter.

Pistachio-Cranberry Biscotti

Edible gifts make some of the best gifts, and our biscotti are definitely worth baking and packaging for friends and family!

Lemon-Ginger Biscotti

Seal these crunchy cookies in a tin, and give them with your recipient's favorite coffee, tea, or bottle of port. Or pile some biscotti in a jumbo latte cup with the recipe tied to the handle.

