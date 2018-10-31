10+ Bake-and-Freeze Cookies
Get a head start on your holiday baking with these cookie recipes that you can bake now and freeze until you need them for entertaining or gift giving.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies with Brown Butter
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies with Brown Butter Recipe
Brown butter takes these rich, seasonal pumpkin chocolate chip cookies to the next level, adding a nutty, fragrant flavor that is absolutely perfect for fall. Canned pumpkin puree lends moisture to these fluffy, cake-like treats while warm chocolate chips fill every bite. Make these for a Halloween party or a fall dinner party, and be sure to store any leftovers in an airtight container.
Molasses Crinkle Cookies
Molasses Crinkle Cookies Recipe
These soft, chewy, beautifully spiced gingerbread cookies look like they just took a romp in fresh snow—a holiday look that saves you the trouble of having to ice each one. A dual coat of granulated and powdered sugar will help the slightly sticky dough balls hold their shape and get that crinkled texture. Make sure to give the cookies room to spread on the baking sheet and to let them cool at least 5 minutes before removing from the pans
Classic Sugar Cookies
Cut this dough into a variety of your favorite shapes. The dippable glaze will transform the cookies into works of art almost too pretty to eat.
Lavender-Rosemary Shortbread Cookies
Lavender-Rosemary Shortbread Cookies Recipe
These delicate, crispy shortbread cookies are incredibly impressive given how easy they are to make. With just the right balance of gentle herbaceous, floral flavor and saltiness, these not-too-sweet shortbread cookies are the perfect treat to pair with anything from coffee and tea to lemonade or rosé. While both have fairly potent flavors, when applied with an expert touch (i.e. knowing restraint), lavender and rosemary make an amazing team—delivering sophisticated personality to whatever they touch. Culinary lavender buds are readily available in many nationwide supermarkets, but you can also order them online if you have trouble finding them locally. One key baker's tip to remember when it comes to making shortbread, definitely don't skip out on chilling your dough before baking. This resting period helps the dough relax (resulting in a more tender, delicate cookie) and helps the cookies keep their shape in the oven. If you plan to make these lavender shortbread cookies for a special occasion (or you just love them so much you want to keep them around), you can easily whip up a double or triple batch of dough in advance and keep the unbaked logs frozen; when you're ready for cookies, just pop the logs out of the freezer, then slice and bake. If you wanted to dress them up even further, a simple lemon glaze would be a delightful addition drizzled over the baked and cooled lavender-rosemary shortbread.
Oatmeal Pantry Cookies
Need a sweet treat? Make moist, delicious cookies with ingredients that you most likely already have in your pantry.
Check out the video for the step-by-step: How to Make Oatmeal Pantry Cookies
Copycat Milano Cookies
For a cookie that's sure to impress, look no further than our homemade take on the classic Milano cookie. These copycat cookies are crisp around the edges and slightly softer in the center than the store-bought variety, but we found them to be the perfect dunker for a cup of hot coffee or cold milk. Pro-tip: Use a microplane to shave the edges of the baked cookies (if needed) to shape or resize for perfect sandwiching. For other favorite filling flavors, be sure to try our takes on Mint Chocolate and Dulce De Leche Milano Cookies.
White Chocolate, Strawberry, and Oatmeal Cookies
White Chocolate, Strawberry, and Oatmeal Cookies Recipe
A mere one-quarter cup of butter yields crispy, light cookies and keeps calories in check. Dried strawberries lend fiber, color, and subtle sweetness. You can find them in larger supermarkets, or substitute raisins or dried cranberries. Because the dough is heavy, we used a sturdy stand mixer. You can use a hand mixer to cream the butter and sugar, then stir in the remaining ingredients by hand.
Caramel Popcorn Cookies
Caramel Popcorn Cookies Recipe
Experimenting with unusual ingredients can produce an irresistible batch of cookies. In this recipe, caramel and popcorn pieces create the ultimate combination of salty and sweet—in cookie form!
Cranberry-Almond Cookies
Cranberry-Almond Cookies Recipe
Combine tart fresh cranberries and toasted almonds for a fresh twist. You'll love the texture and combination of flavors in these cookies. The pop of red from the cranberries also adds a festive touch around Christmastime. The best part? They can be frozen up to 6 months.
Peanut Butter Crunch Cookies
Peanut Butter Crunch Cookies Recipe
Triple the peanut butter, triple the fun! Make dessert fun for the whole family with these ooey-gooey treats.
Orange, Sesame, and Honey Cookies
Orange, Sesame, and Honey Cookies Recipe
Finish off an Asian-inspired dinner with a tray of these delicious, easy-to-make cookies.
Coconut, Lime, and Macadamia Cookies
Coconut, Lime, and Macadamia Cookies Recipe
Ideal for a hostess gift, potluck party or afternoon snack, this gourmet cookie combination will have you reaching for one more.
Chocolate and Peppermint Cookies
Chocolate and Peppermint Cookies Recipe
Enjoy the classic combination of chocolate and peppermint in this simple, yet oh-so-good cookie recipe. Reviewers say these cookies are "delicious, chewy, and easy." For even more minty goodness, you can use one part semi-sweet chocolate chips and one part Andes Baking Chips.
