8 Healthy and Hearty Ground Beef Casseroles
While casseroles are a great weeknight go-to option, traditional casseroles are often loaded with fat and calories. This collection of beef casserole recipes features recipes that either use lower-fat ingredients or that add in nutritious foods like carrots, squash, and more. Pair with a simple side salad for a well-rounded, healthy, and satisfying meal.
Eggplant Lasagna
Our eggplant lasagna is a delicious, crowd-pleasing dinner that results from swapping traditional lasagna noodles for slabs of fresh eggplant. Besides being a great gluten-free and low-carb alternative to classic lasagna, this comforting casserole is the perfect way to put a load of summer eggplant to good use. The best eggplant to use in this lasagna recipe are the most tubular-shaped that you can find, as these will give you the most even planks of eggplant (vs. the eggplants with large, round bottoms). This cheesy eggplant bake also gets bonus points for being make-ahead friendly. You can prepare and assemble the eggplant lasagna and refrigerate for up to two days before baking; just plan on the lasagna needing a couple of extra minutes in the oven.
Ground Beef and Pasta Casserole
This casserole is perfect for your busy week when getting in and out of the kitchen needs to be a snap. With very simple prep work, it will become a weeknight staple in your household.
Noodle-and-Spinach Casserole
This cheesy pasta bake sneaks in fresh spinach for extra nutritional value. Want to cut calories further? Make sure to use lean ground beef and swap in reduced-fat cheese and sour cream. To make ahead, bake as directed, cover, and freeze. Let thaw overnight in refrigerator. Bake, covered, at 350° for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 more minutes.
One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake
This easy skillet pasta bake is a surefire family hit. Pasta and meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese will make everyone at the table happy, and the all-in-one-pot technique will have the cook smiling pretty. Cooking the pasta in the meat sauce not only lessens the amount of dishes you have to do and the time it takes to get dinner done, but the starches in the pasta thicken the sauce—without you having to do a single extra thing.
Spaghetti Squash Casserole
Our Spaghetti Squash Casserole has all the goodness of a cheesy pasta bake, and the absence of pasta makes room for lots of nutrients. The beef, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan keep that classic casserole taste intact, while the squash "noodles" hold up nicely and don't water out. The flavors keep this family-friendly, but it's especially great for anyone trying to avoid gluten.
Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese
Everyone will be excited to dig into this comforting skillet supper. Look for ravioli in the refrigerated section—our Test Kitchen prefers Buitoni brand. Substitute ground turkey or chicken for the beef, or replace the spinach with Swiss chard leaves.
Keto Shepherd's Pie
Swapping in a cheesy cauliflower mash for carb-rich white potatoes makes this family favorite keto-friendly, while keeping it every bit as hearty and comforting as you want a shepherd's pie to be.
Pasta Bake Florentine
Not only is this baked pasta delicious, but the variety of vegetables makes it colorful and appealing as well.