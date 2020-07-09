8 Ground Beef Casseroles with 10 Ingredients or Less
Stocked up on ground beef during your local store's meat sale? While ground beef is a great go-to for quick spagehtti or taco dinners, it's also delicious cooked into hearty, savory casseroles. From Extra-Easy Lasagna to Nacho Grande Casserole, these main-dish beef dinners all call for 10 ingredients or less - excluding salt, pepper, water, and cooking spray.
Meatball and Ziti Bake
Whole-wheat pasta holds up well in this cheesy, saucy pasta bake.
Cheeseburger Casserole
If there's anything that says grade-A comfort food better than a bacon cheeseburger-inspired bake, we don't know what it is. This family-friendly casserole is a fun, easy, and inexpensive way to serve dinner for a crowd (the recipe is easily doubled or tripled). Feel free to swap the American cheese slices for whatever type of cheese you prefer, such as cheddar or Swiss.
Nacho Grande Casserole
Turn this chunky casserole into a hearty appetizer by providing tortilla chips for dipping.
Beef-and-Pasta Casserole
Beef-and-Pasta Casserole Recipe
This family-favorite ground beef casserole features cooked rotini pasta combined with canned tomatoes, breadcrumbs, Cheddar cheese and Parmesan and is perfect for a busy weeknight.
Extra-Easy Lasagna
When we say easy, we mean easy. You don't even have to cook the noodles for this speedy yet impressive lasagna that always gets rave reviews. Lasagna is a family favorite, but this version is extra-special because it only requires 5 quick ingredients: ground beef, pasta sauce, lasagna noodles, ricotta cheese, and shredded mozzarella (we don't count the water!). It's rated 5 stars for a reason. Pro tip: Make a double batch: Enjoy one now and freeze one for a quick meal on a busy weeknight.
Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake
Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake Recipe
This 5-ingredient casserole features convenient frozen hash brown potatoes, a can of Sloppy Joe sauce and can of chili.
Baked Italian-Style Cauliflower
Baked Italian-Style Cauliflower Recipe
Top steamed cauliflower with a hearty, beef homemade tomato sauce and fresh breadcrumbs for a savory casserole that's sure to satisfy.
Instant Pot Creamy Baked Ziti
Instant Pot Creamy Baked Ziti Recipe
All the heartiness of baked ziti just got easier, thanks to the Instant Pot. Despite coming together in half an hour, this dish is creamy, meaty, and, most importantly, tastes like it's been simmering all day long. Do not stir—keep the tomatoes and pasta as far from touching the bottom of the Instant Pot as possible.