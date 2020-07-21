15+ Fancy Casseroles to Impress Family and Friends
While mom's recipe box might be stuffed full of retro casserole recipes, a casserole doesn't have to be bland or old-fashioned. Next time you're entertaining, reach for one of these indulgent and show-stopping creations. From breakfast to dinner, we've got the perfect casserole recipe to wow family and guests alike.
Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
This indulgent brunch casserole is ideal for entertaining because it must be assembled and chilled eight hours in advance. In the morning, all you have to do is pop the dish in the oven and let it perfume your whole house as it bakes. A splash of bourbon enhances the maple syrup's caramel sweetness, but you can omit the alcohol if you prefer. Whether you add bourbon or not, be sure to choose the good stuff: 100% pure maple syrup.
Squash Casserole
Why limit French fried onions to green bean casserole? We love them on this cheesy squash casserole, too.
Cheesy Potato Casserole
This rich and creamy casserole will be a new holiday (or weekday) favorite. Room temperature egg yolks and cream will blend into the mashed potatoes more easily; let them sit at room temperature 30 minutes before using. This cheesy casserole is the perfect side dish for Thanksgiving dinner or a Sunday supper.
Zucchini Rice Gratin
Inspired by Julia Child's classic recipe for Tian de Courgettes au Riz (zucchini gratin), my version is comforting yet fresh and clean--it's not overloaded with heavy cream or cheese.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
Using a long-grain and wild rice mix and toasted almonds in chicken casserole makes it a little bit dressier and fit for company during the holidays.
Oyster Casserole
Seafood fans will love this savory, cheesy, indulgent casserole featuring fresh oysters and fresh veggies, including mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, scallions, and garlic.
Sweet Potato Casserole
Production Editor Hazel and her daughter prefer a marshmallow-free sweet potato casserole that Hazel has made since she was a teenager. Our modern twist on the classic sweet potato casserole is a fragrant vanilla bean streusel.
Easy French Toast Casserole
This easy french toast casserole is a rich and decadent addition to any breakfast or brunch table. If you don't want to use the orange liqueur, you can substitute 1 to 2 teaspoons of orange juice.
Green Bean Casserole
We've given the classic casserole an upgrade by swapping sodium-heavy canned soup for a rich and chunky homemade mushroom sauce. For bean blanching instructions, see the note on the recipe at left.
Cauliflower-Goat Cheese Casserole
This simple but hearty casserole has a good balance of sweet-vegetal cauliflower, deeply sweet shallots, and tangy goat cheese, while pine nuts provide some tastiness and textural contrast. Parcooking the cauliflower keeps it from mushing out in the casserole, and using a shortcut like pre-floreted cauliflower helps get this done super fast. Go for a goat cheese log instead of crumbles—it melts much more easily. It's easy enough for a weeknight, but is tasty and comforting enough for a special occasion.
Scrambled Egg and Crêpe Casserole
This is a twist on classic Gentlemen's Casserole. Also wrap the crêpes around smoked salmon or veggies for summer rolls.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Our Test Kitchen has made dozens and dozens of breakfast casseroles over the years, but this one is our latest favorite. Made with day-old mini croissants, caramelized onions, and a rich and cheesy egg custard flavored with a touch of Dijon, this Croissant Breakfast Casserole is a real crowd-pleaser and can be made-ahead. Assemble the casserole and store it, unbaked, in the refrigerator overnight. Then, in the morning, all you have to do is pop it in the oven. Keep an eye on the casserole as it bakes. The buttery croissants exposed on top get dark quickly, so be sure to tent it with foil while it finishes cooking.
Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
This holiday season, skip the usual marshmallow-topped casserole and serve this Savory Sweet Potato Casserole for a change of pace. Because sweet potatoes are so naturally sweet, they are nicely balanced by this savory Parmesan-herb streusel topping. The topping is made with day-old sourdough bread, but you can use another type of stale white bread such as country white, if you prefer. To cut down on sticky clean up, place the potatoes on a foil-lined baking sheet before roasting them. We promise, no one will miss the marshmallows.
Streusel-Topped French Toast Casserole with Fruit Compote
This make-ahead breakfast casserole features slices of French toast arranged in a pie pan and and a layer of sweetened dried fruit. The casserole is topped with a sweet, buttery streusel topping before baking. For a special finishing touch, dollop with whipped topping.
Zucchini-Potato Casserole
This elegant tian, a French dish of layered vegetables, is delicious warm or at room temp.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
This creamy, crowd-pleasing casserole delivers generously on cheesy, savory flavor—but requires a fraction of the fuss of classic chicken cordon bleu. The key to this chicken cordon bleu casserole's incredible, bubbly richness is the stovetop cheese sauce made with Swiss and Gruyère. (If you have trouble finding Gruyère, simply substitute the same amount of Swiss.) Additionally, toasting the breadcrumb topping on the stovetop will keep them exceptionally crispy during baking; so while it may seem like an unnecessary extra step in the casserole's assembly, it does make for a tastier final product. We call for shredded rotisserie chicken here, but rest assured—this is a great casserole recipe for using leftover cooked chicken. In fact, you can even cut the recipe in half and bake the chicken cordon bleu casserole in an 8-x8-inch square pan for a smaller crowd. One final pro-tip from our test kitchens: You can finely chop the chicken and ham and turn this recipe into an awesome dip for a party.
Mushroom & Bacon Casserole
Very few things embody comfort food like this hearty, warming Mushroom & Bacon Casserole.