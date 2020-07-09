10 Chicken Casseroles with 10 Ingredients or Less
When it comes to hearty and filling main dish dinners, it's hard to beat a chicken casserole. Loaded with flavor and baked in one dish, chicken casseroles make for a super-satisfying meal, especially when paired with fresh veggies or a salad. These casseroles are all simple to prepare and call for just 10 ingredients or less—excluding salt, pepper, water, and cooking spray.
Poppy Seed Chicken
Our poppy seed chicken recipe is a Southern Living stand-out. It's easy to prepare and loaded with rich flavor.
Loaded Potato and Buffalo Chicken Casserole
This super savory chicken casserole marries the flavors of loaded baked potatoes and buffalo chicken wings—what could be better? This dish is simple enough to whip up on a busy weeknight, yet impressive enough to join the spread at your next tailgate party.
Black Bean and Chicken Casserole
This simple Black Bean and Chicken Casserole uses a slow cooker, canned beans, and rotisserie chicken to make a super-convenient family meal.
Mandy's Easy Cheesy Chicken Casserole
Prepared in 40 minutes, this quick and easy make ahead dish is sure to make any weeknight or holiday gathering easier. This cheesy dish is similar to the potluck classic known as poppyseed chicken casserole, or Ritz cracker chicken casserole. For even more variations, experiment with adding your favorite veggies, substituting different cheeses, or swapping in low-fat sour cream to reduce the calorie load.
Green Chile-Chicken Casserole
Just about every New Mexican home has a favorite version of this chicken casserole recipe. This one features the convenience of canned cream of chicken soup, and you can make it a day ahead.
Mexican Chili Verde Chicken Casserole
This casserole is a favorite in our test kitchen and it's easy to see why. It's delicious, family friendly and easy to prep. You might want to double this recipe—you're going to want leftovers.
Cheesy Chicken Spaghetti
You can cover and refrigerate the casserole overnight, and sprinkle with cheese before baking. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes until bubbly.
Tex Mex Creamy Chicken Casserole
Clocking in at just 7 ingredients, this easy casserole is a weeknight time-saver. Perfect for whipping up on a hectic night, this easy, minimal-ingredient casserole is also on the table in under an hour.
Country Chicken Casserole
Chicken and a seasoned stuffing combine with an herbed creamy sauce for a hearty casserole that's hard to beat! Plus, with few ingredients needed, your budget can be happy about it, too.
Easy Mac n Cheese Veggie Chicken Casserole
Chicken and fresh vegetables in a creamy casserole takes macaroni and cheese to a new, crave-worthy level.