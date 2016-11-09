25 Creamy Custard and Pudding Cakes
The magical marriage of pudding or custard and cake in one recipe results in a cake more moist and flavorful than any standard chocolate or vanilla cake, angel food cake, or even pound cake. These cakes don't need piles of sugary icing because they already have dynamic flavor. Each bite is a combination of warm cake and rich filling; creating an irresistible texture. If you want a decadent dessert with a simple recipe, a custard or pudding cake is sure to satisfy.
Chocolate Tiramisu Poke Cake
The poke cake technique is incredibly easy, but that doesn't mean that poke cakes have a simple flavor. Enjoy the irresistible textures of pudding, cake, and crushed espresso beans in each bite of with this chocoatey take on Tiramisu.
Vanilla Buttermint Poke Cake with Buttercream Frosting
This sweet poke cake looks and tastes just like Christmastime. It's everything you love texture-wise about a poke cake, but it's also delightfully soft and minty with a gorgeous pure white color palate. End your holiday dinners with a buttermint-- in cake form!
Strawberry Poke Pound Cake with Strawberry Glaze
Poke cake meets pound cake in this must-make spring dessert. A perfectly moist, dense vanilla pound cake (with a delightful hint of almond) is filled with a fresh strawberry filling—adding to the cake's tender crumb and providing the perfect fruity sweet-tart flavor balance. Finish the whole thing off with an eye-catching fresh strawberry glaze, and you have a supremely awesome cake on your hands. Be warned, if you share this pound cake with friends, you'll need to be ready to share the recipe as well.
Salted Caramel Gingerbread Poke Cake with Pumpkin Cream Cheese Frosting
The flavors of gingerbread, salted caramel filling, and pumpkin cream cheese frosting marry to become the ultimate fall and holiday poke cake. This cake is a great snack cake or dessert and it's pretty enough to serve to guests. One taste and you're sure to bring this cake to potlucks all season long.
Eggnog Magic Cake
Finally, eggnog you can eat. One magic cake batter transforms into two layers when baked and chilled: a cake layer and a custard layer. This dessert looks difficult to make, but is actully simple with easy-to-find ingredients. Try it topped with boozy whipped cream, made by whipping heavy cream and bourbon until stiff peaks form.
Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake
Strawberries add brightness to this fun take on banana pudding. Instead of the usual vanilla wafers, use graham crackers, which make neater slices. An instant hit with your family and guests, this recipe makes delicious use of the fresh strawberries you pick up at the local farmers' market.
Plum Upside-Down Pudding Cake
Juicy plum and vanilla flavors combine to create this delicious upside-down cake. Pudding adds texture to this cake, not icing, so the plum flavor can shine through the subtle sweetness and the natural color of the plums decorate the gorgeous top. Use red or black plus, according to preference.
Mexican Chocolate Pudding Cake
Take your next chocolate cake to a whole new level with the addition of cinnamon, red pepper, and chipotle. Mexican chocolate is slightly spicy and goes perfectly with smooth chocolate pudding. This cake incorporates chocolate cake, pudding, and spice for a dynamic flavor and a sliced almond topping adds a crunch to the soft, warm cake. Serve with ice cream.
Caramel Pear and Cranberry Pudding Cake
Make this cake when you don't have oven space but want something special after dinner. If you like, serve it with vanilla ice cream instead of crème fraîche, or substitute other favorite fruit for the pears and cranberries.
Banana Caramel Pudding Cake
This cake is similar to a very decadent banana bread with the addition of rich caramel flavor. The texture is wonderfully moist- not quite cake, and not quite pudding. It's already done cooking when the center springs back to the touch. Serve while still warm with vanilla ice cream.
Apple Cream Torte
A cream torte is like a cross between a cake, a custard, and a dutch baby. The tender-sweet varieties of apples used here soften more readily than some when baked, making them a better match for the delicate cake. Look for Northern California and Northwest varieties at your local grocery store or farmers' market from August through November. Five great Western apple varieties in the Cameo, Gravenstein, Ida Red, Pink Pearl, and Sierra Beauty.
Chocolate-Cherry Pudding Cake
As the cake bakes, it separates into two layers, a tender chocolate spongelike cake and a rich chocolate-cherry sauce.
Lemon Pudding Cake
The bright-flavored batter separates into a sponge cake layer atop a pudding bottom.
Molten Chocolate-Nutella Pudding Cakes
Sweet and tasty from the semisweet chocolate and Nutella, this dessert is part cake and part pudding. Serve warm with a side of vanilla ice cream for the ultimate dessert.
Raspberry Lemon Pudding Cakes
"This light and tangy lemon dessert satisfies my longing for lemon pie," said reader Jeanette Hennings about her original version of this recipe. We added loads of berries for a more summery take. The tender berry cake rises to the top, and the creamy lemon cake sinks to the bottom.
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Darlene Watson first tasted these puddings on a trip to Australia. More cake than custard, they are surprisingly easy to make.
Lemon Pudding Cake
Prepare this recipe in the summertime when you're craving a dessert that's not too heavy. Lemon rind and juice provide tartness, which is balanced by the sweetness of the fresh berries. This dessert is not quite a pudding and not quite a cake—it's something in between. A pudding-like layer forms under the tender cake topping as it bakes. It tastes best when served warm.
Brownie Pudding Cake
Dutch process cocoa and bittersweet chocolate give this dessert - part cake and part pudding - its rich and decadent character. Top with light vanilla ice cream, if desired.
Rhubarb Pudding Cake
Tender, lightly spiced vanilla cake covers a layer of juicy rhubarb. The batter may not cover all of the fruit, but it spreads as the pudding cake bakes.
Mocha Pudding Cake
A decadent dessert couldn't be easier than this ooey-gooey chocolate cake prepared in a slow cooker. A hint of instant coffee pairs perfectly with the unsweetened cocoa and intensely enriches the flavor.
Marshmallow-Topped Chocolate Pudding Cakes
This perfectly portioned indulgence of Marshmallow-Topped Chocolate Pudding Cakes will make you feel like a kid again. Add a caramel drizzle and sprinkle crushed graham crackers on top for a s'mores-like treat.
Saucy Cranberry Maple Pudding Cake
Crusty, tender cornmeal cake over juicy, tart cranberries in maple syrup is not quite pudding and not quite cake. Reheat any leftovers in the microwave.
Berry Pudding Cake
This tender cake bakes over sweet berries, creating a juicy, cobbler-like dessert. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, if desired.
Rum-Soaked Sponge Cake with Tropical Fruit
Both the cake and fruit mixture chill overnight so the cake can absorb the rum and the sugar can soften and sweeten the fruit. A thin layer of custard tops the moist cake.
Blackberry-Lemon Pudding Cake
Sweet blackberries and tangy lemon make this a stand-out pudding cake.