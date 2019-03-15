Our Best Coconut Cake Recipes
Coconut cake is rich and airy at the same time, making it a perfect dessert for spring and summer. From impressive layer cakes to easy skillet cakes, we've got the perfect coconut cake recipe for you. Simply set these stunning desserts on the table and watch them disappear!
Ultimate Coconut Cake
"Ultimate" is no exaggeration here—this cake features coconut flour, coconut oil, coconut milk, coconut cream, coconut sugar, coconut extract, and (of course) flaked coconut. Given this cake's incredibly moist layers, intense coconut flavor, and lighter-than-air filling, our test kitchen chefs fought over the leftovers.
Carrot-Zucchini Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
Zucchini makes a brilliant addition to carrot cake, adding a verdant note to the sweet carrot.
Coconut Cake with Raspberry Filling
A little coconut flour (look for it with specialty flours) adds extra nutty essence. But don't get overzealous and use more than we specify; because this flour lacks the gluten of wheat-based cake flour, it would wreck the structure.
Double Coconut Cake
Double the coconut flavor in your cake by adding coconut milk to the cake batter and coconut extract to the fluffy frosting.
Coconut Cake with Buttercream Frosting
This three-layer coconut cake recipe is one of our readers' all-time favorites. The frosting is also popular for several other cupcake and cake flavors like carrot, spice and basic white.
Hazel's Fresh Coconut Cake
Southerner Hazel Burwell has been making this stately cake for her family for over 40 years. She brushes the layers with a coconut syrup to keep the cake moist, and adds marshmallows to the frosting to keep it soft.
Coconut Layer Cake
This moist, two-layer Coconut Layer Cake is worthy of any special occasion. With sweetened flaked coconut in the filling and sprinkled on the top and sides of the cake, it makes a striking presentation.
Coconut Sheet Cake
Coconut cake just got easier. Make a sheet cake instead of a layer cake for a dessert that's as easy as it is delicious. Top with cream cheese icing and a sprinkle of coconut for a cool, delicious dessert.
Lemon-Coconut Cake
This classic layer cake features a tangy lemon filling between layers of tender white cake and a rich coconut-cream cheese frosting.
Ambrosia Coconut Cake
One of the best elements to this impressive cake (besides how great it tastes!) is that the filling and frosting can be made ahead of time for easy assembly.
Sticky Date and Coconut Cake
Coat the bottom and sides of the pan with cooking spray so this pudding-like date and coconut cake doesn't stick.
Yuca-Coconut Cake (Enyucado)
The Spanish name enyucado literally means "en-yuca-ed" or "yuca-fied." Starchy yuca holds the cake together, but shredded fresh coconut adds some body and tons of flavor. The cake includes both sugar and cheese, making it sweet and savory at the same time. You can serve it as a side dish with salty soups and stews, or as dessert.
Lemon-Coconut Pound Cake Loaf
Garnish this pound cake with flaked coconut or, for a dressier look, curly shavings of coconut. See the Test Kitchen note below for instructions on making fresh coconut shavings.