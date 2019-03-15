Our Best Coconut Cake Recipes

Updated July 18, 2022
Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Elise Mayfield; Prop Styling: Kay Clarke and Laura Evans

Coconut cake is rich and airy at the same time, making it a perfect dessert for spring and summer. From impressive layer cakes to easy skillet cakes, we've got the perfect coconut cake recipe for you. Simply set these stunning desserts on the table and watch them disappear! 

Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Ultimate Coconut Cake

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Elise Mayfield; Prop Styling: Kay Clarke and Laura Evans

Ultimate Coconut Cake Recipe

"Ultimate" is no exaggeration here—this cake features coconut flour, coconut oil, coconut milk, coconut cream, coconut sugar, coconut extract, and (of course) flaked coconut. Given this cake's incredibly moist layers, intense coconut flavor, and lighter-than-air filling, our test kitchen chefs fought over the leftovers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Carrot-Zucchini Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Dylan + Jeni; Styling: Scott Horne

Carrot-Zucchini Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe

Zucchini makes a brilliant addition to carrot cake, adding a verdant note to the sweet carrot.

3 of 13

Coconut Cake with Raspberry Filling

Credit: Raymond Hom; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Coconut Cake with Raspberry Filling Recipe

A little coconut flour (look for it with specialty flours) adds extra nutty essence. But don't get overzealous and use more than we specify; because this flour lacks the gluten of wheat-based cake flour, it would wreck the structure.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Double Coconut Cake

Credit: Oxmoor House

Double Coconut Cake Recipe

Double the coconut flavor in your cake by adding coconut milk to the cake batter and coconut extract to the fluffy frosting.

5 of 13

Coconut Cake with Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Coconut Cake with Buttercream Frosting Recipe

This three-layer coconut cake recipe is one of our readers' all-time favorites. The frosting is also popular for several other cupcake and cake flavors like carrot, spice and basic white.

6 of 13

Hazel's Fresh Coconut Cake

Credit: Oxmoor House

Hazel's Fresh Coconut Cake Recipe

Southerner Hazel Burwell has been making this stately cake for her family for over 40 years. She brushes the layers with a coconut syrup to keep the cake moist, and adds marshmallows to the frosting to keep it soft.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Coconut Layer Cake

Credit: Mark Thomas; Styling: Susan Vajaranant

Coconut Layer Cake Recipe

This moist, two-layer Coconut Layer Cake is worthy of any special occasion. With sweetened flaked coconut in the filling and sprinkled on the top and sides of the cake, it makes a striking presentation.

8 of 13

Coconut Sheet Cake

Coconut Sheet Cake Recipe

Coconut cake just got easier. Make a sheet cake instead of a layer cake for a dessert that's as easy as it is delicious. Top with cream cheese icing and a sprinkle of coconut for a cool, delicious dessert.

9 of 13

Lemon-Coconut Cake

Credit: Oxmoor House

Lemon-Coconut Cake Recipe

This classic layer cake features a tangy lemon filling between layers of tender white cake and a rich coconut-cream cheese frosting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Ambrosia Coconut Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Ambrosia Coconut Cake Recipe

One of the best elements to this impressive cake (besides how great it tastes!) is that the filling and frosting can be made ahead of time for easy assembly.

11 of 13

Sticky Date and Coconut Cake

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro

Sticky Date and Coconut Cake Recipe

Coat the bottom and sides of the pan with cooking spray so this pudding-like date and coconut cake doesn't stick.

12 of 13

Yuca-Coconut Cake (Enyucado)

Credit: Oxmoor House

Yuca-Coconut Cake (Enyucado) Recipe

The Spanish name enyucado literally means "en-yuca-ed" or "yuca-fied." Starchy yuca holds the cake together, but shredded fresh coconut adds some body and tons of flavor. The cake includes both sugar and cheese, making it sweet and savory at the same time. You can serve it as a side dish with salty soups and stews, or as dessert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Lemon-Coconut Pound Cake Loaf

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Lemon-Coconut Pound Cake Loaf Recipe

Garnish this pound cake with flaked coconut or, for a dressier look, curly shavings of coconut.  See the Test Kitchen note below for instructions on making fresh coconut shavings.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next