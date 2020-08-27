10 Protein-Packed Make-Ahead Breakfasts for Back-to-School
Whether this year's "back to school" means carpool and coffee or homeschool and hotcakes (and coffee!), getting back into the academic swing of things means busier mornings. Keep everyone satisfied on school days with these hearty, protein-rich breakfasts that can be made ahead of time. Save these recipes for freezer-friendly mini frittatas, quick breakfast burritos, overnight breakfast casseroles, and more for the next time your kids ask, "What's for breakfast?"
Egg and Toast Cups
These scrumptious all-in-one breakfast muffins are pure genius and require just one muffin tin to create perfect single-serving portions.
Copycat Starbucks Bacon & Gruyère Egg Bites
Copycat Starbucks Bacon & Gruyère Egg Bites Recipe
All the cheesy goodness of Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites, minus the high price tag and long drive-thru line.
Paleo Pumpkin Pancakes
The pumpkin and spices really shine in these Paleo Pumpkin Pancakes, but feel free to use as much or little of the spice mix as you want. The almond butter gives these naturally sweet pancakes a nutty flavor and a punch of protein and healthy fats.
Broccoli-and-Bacon Muffin-Tin Frittatas
Broccoli-and-Bacon Muffin-Tin Frittatas Recipe
This easy make-ahead breakfast will have you set for the week. Plus, it's a tasty way to incorporate more veggies into your kids' diets. You get two mini frittatas per serving for only 168 calories; pair with a piece of fruit for a satisfying breakfast. Store cooked frittatas in the fridge for up to four days.
Spinach, Bacon, and Gruyère Breakfast Strata
Spinach, Bacon, and Gruyère Breakfast Strata Recipe
This dish has fewer than 20g of total carbs--about half of what you'll find in classic bread-based casseroles. Greek yogurt, eggs, and cheese pack a mighty protein punch, while a touch of bacon seasons to perfection. The strata is best if allowed to soak overnight. Not only does this build in make-ahead convenience, it also allows the bread to fully absorb the egg mixture--yielding a creamy texture inside, while the top bread pieces get delightfully crisp.
Quick Breakfast Burritos
Quick Breakfast Burritos Recipe
Prep the hearty egg, cheese, and veggie filling the night before, then simply heat and wrap in corn tortillas for a south-of-the-border-inspired breakast that will keep the kids (and you) full all day long.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole Recipe
This is one of our top-rated recipes for a reason: It's easy, it's quick, and it's absolutely delicious. Combine frozen hash brown potatoes with sausage, eggs, and cheese for a hearty, 5-star breakfast or brunch casserole that can be prepped ahead and baked the next morning. Sauté one large onion and one bell pepper in the pork drippings for extra flavor and color. Tip from the recipe developer: To make mini frittatas, cook in 6-inch cast-iron skillets for 30 minutes at 375. Top with sliced avocados, pico de gallo, and a dollop of sour cream and sprinkle with green onions.
Make-Ahead Microwave Breakfast Sandwiches
Make-Ahead Microwave Breakfast Sandwiches Recipe
Skip both the drive-thru line and the preservative-packed freezer section with these homemade breakfast sandwiches that can be prepped and frozen ahead of time. Eggs, plus your choice of bacon or breakfast sausage, make sure these protein-rich sandwiches will keep the kids full until lunchtime.
Orange-Pecan French Toast Casserole
Orange-Pecan French Toast Casserole Recipe
This overnight French toast casserole saves you the trouble of standing over a griddle flipping individual slices of French toast. While the casserole is certainly carb-rich, the eggs and egg whites add a protein punch.
Overnight Maple-Raisin Oatmeal
Overnight Maple-Raisin Oatmeal Recipe
Let your slow-cooker do all the breakfast prep work while you sleep soundly. Steel-cut oats offer a nutty alternative to hot cereal made with rolled oats. If you prefer, substitute firm pears for apples or dried cranberries for the raisins.