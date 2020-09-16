10+ Make-Ahead-and-Freeze Breakfast Ideas for Easier Mornings

Freezer Breakfast Burritos Recipe

Feel free to mix and match ingredients in these healthy and delicious breakfast burritos. You can use all of the listed mix-ins, or keep it simple with just beans, cheese, and eggs. If you go the simpler route, feel free to cook extra scrambled eggs to really bulk up your burrito. They may take a little prep work on the front end, but these highly adaptable, make-ahead freezer burritos will pay back in dividends when you're running out of time, groceries, or both. That said, if you want to save a few minutes on the prep time, you can substitute canned refried beans in for the Half-Homemade Refried Beans.