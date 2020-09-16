10+ Make-Ahead-and-Freeze Breakfast Ideas for Easier Mornings
Stuck in a morning rut of eating cold cereal and milk or prepackaged (and possibly sugar-laden) breakfast bars? Don't worry, quick and easy breakfasts don't have to be boring. Put your freezer to work with these hearty, delicious breakfast recipes that can be prepped ahead of time and then frozen for easy grab-and-go mornings. Whether it's waffles and mini quiches or breakfast burritos and energy balls, you can have a satisfying weekday breakfast ready in mere minutes by harnessing the power of your freezer.
Make-Ahead Microwave Breakfast Sandwiches
Running out the door, slightly late for work, with a thermos dripping with coffee and a half-unwrapped granola bar in your mouth? Quit the morning crazy train with these delicious make-ahead egg sandwiches. Prep them at night or on the weekends and stash in the fridge for the week, or store in the freezer. Simply defrost for a minute or two in the microwave, then reheat on HIGH to your liking.
Blueberry-Sour Cream Muffins
Blueberry muffins might just be the quintessential quick breakfast. Old-fashioned oats and whole-wheat flour add loads of fiber, while fresh blueberries make sure you're getting plenty of antioxidants and Vitamin C. Reduced-fat sour cream ensures that these homemade muffins turn out moist and delicious.
Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Feel free to mix and match ingredients in these healthy and delicious breakfast burritos. You can use all of the listed mix-ins, or keep it simple with just beans, cheese, and eggs. If you go the simpler route, feel free to cook extra scrambled eggs to really bulk up your burrito. They may take a little prep work on the front end, but these highly adaptable, make-ahead freezer burritos will pay back in dividends when you're running out of time, groceries, or both. That said, if you want to save a few minutes on the prep time, you can substitute canned refried beans in for the Half-Homemade Refried Beans.
Apple-Oat Energy Balls
These quick and easy energy balls are full of nutrient-dense ingredients, including almond butter, grated apples, and rolled oats, making them ideal for grab-and-go breakfasts that will keep kids and adults alike full until lunchtime. Feel free to experiment with swapping out different nut butters or adding classic fall spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves.
The Original "Pam-Cakes"
Developed by the Southern Living Test Kitchen's Pam Lolley, these flapjacks are deceptively light, unbelievably fluffy, and impossible to resist. Make extra and pop the rest in the freezer for quick weekday breakasts.
Bacon-Grits Fritters
These Bacon-Grits Fritters are satisfying and savory all at the same time. Form them into balls, then freeze and store in ziploc bags. When ready to cook, simply heat the oil to 350 degrees and pop in the fritters. Add 5 to 6 minutes to the total cook time, making sure to cook until the outsides are golden and the insides are thoroughly heated.
Banana Nut Muffins with Oatmeal Streusel
Swapping traditional banana nut bread for banana nut muffins makes this an easy on-the-go breakfast. Muffins also make it super easy to control portions, if that's an issue. Walnuts add fiber, vitamin E, unsaturated fats, and heart-healthy omega-3 fats, while the oatmeal streusel and whole-wheat flour ramp up the fiber content even more. After baking, freeze and store in ziploc bags for long-term storage. All these muffins need is a quick zap in the microwave to get them piping hot once more.
Breakfast Quiche Bites
These cute little crustless quiches are ideal for families on the go. Whip up a batch (or two) on Sunday evening, and you have an easy go-to breakfast for busy weekday mornings. They're also quite versatile–this version features spinach and mozzarella, but cooked broccoli and cheddar or crispy bacon are yummy substitutes or additions. They freeze well, too.
Sausage, Gravy, and Egg Breakfast Sandwiches
This sandwich will rival what you get at the drive-through, and they're incredibly tasty and satisfying—quite the step up from cold cereal and milk. Freezing the gravy in ice-cube trays makes portioning easy. The sandwiches and gravy can be frozen for up to three months.
Cheesy Crustless Mini Quiches
Kids are sure to love these adorable mini quiches, and you can customize them with their favorite cheeses and other filling.
Yummy Sausage Cups
These yummy sausage cups are the perfect morning treat. Simply prep and fill the phyllo cups, bake, then freeze on a cookie sheet before adding to ziploc bags. Reheat in the microwave on busy weekday mornings for a killer protein-packed breakfast.
Zucchini-Lemon Muffins
Want to know a secret? Zucchini is so mild, it's the perfect veggie to sneak into your kids' meals. In this recipe, shredded zucchini is stirred into muffin batter, providing plenty of vitamins A & C without making a fuss. Grated lemon rind and a little sugar keep these muffins delightfully light, fresh, and irresistible.
Best Baked Oatmeal
A hearty dish of baked oatmeal is a wonderful (and low-key, easy) brunch dish to make ahead for company, but it can also serve as a brilliant meal prep move that will set you up with practically instant breakfasts for the week. We call this our our "best" baked oatmeal recipe because it offers warming spiced flavor without overwhelming the palate, and achieves a delightful level of creaminess, while maintaining just the right amount of toothy integrity from the oats. Crowned with toasty almonds and bright, juicy berries, it's this whole-grain breakfast bake is eye-catching as it is delicious. Serve with cream and maple syrup to sweet to taste.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Combine frozen hash brown potatoes with sausage, eggs, and cheese for a hearty, 5-star-rated breakfast casserole that can be prepped ahead and baked the next morning. Sauté one large onion and one bell pepper in the pork drippings for extra flavor and color. To store, simply cut the casserole into individual portions, wrap in plastic wrap, and freeze.