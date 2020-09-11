15+ Healthy Grab-And-Go Breakfast Recipes
Mornings are hectic enough, but we've got some good news—there are plenty of options for hands-off or low-involvement breakfasts that are also tasty and nutritious. But wait, it gets better: These simple, healthy breakfasts are portable, so you can make breakfast the least complicated meal of the day. Thanks to these healthy grab-and-go breakfast recipes, your mornings just got way easier.
Best Baked Oatmeal
A hearty dish of baked oatmeal is a wonderful (and low-key, easy) brunch dish to make ahead for company, but it can also serve as a brilliant meal prep move that will set you up with practically instant breakfasts for the week. We call this our our "best" baked oatmeal recipe because it offers warming spiced flavor without overwhelming the palate, and achieves a delightful level of creaminess, while maintaining just the right amount of toothy integrity from the oats. Crowned with toasty almonds and bright, juicy berries, it's this whole-grain breakfast bake is eye-catching as it is delicious. Serve with cream and maple syrup to sweet to taste.
Maple Quinoa Bake with Skillet Apples and Walnuts
This hearty and comforting baked quinoa is a great healthy breakfast to make ahead for the family or serve for a brunch gathering with friends.
Green Smoothie Muffins
A whole package of spinach gives these banana muffins their green hue.
Overnight Oats with Kefir, Berries, and Toasted Coconut
This oatmeal bowl is a great on-the-go breakfast and is also made probiotic-rich with the addition of kefir. This bowl is best enjoyed cold becuase the active cultures in kefir are sensitive to heat. Resist the urge to microwave the oats, keeping it chilled for maximum benefits.
Egg and Toast Cups
These scrumptious all-in-one breakfast muffins are pure genius and require just one muffin tin to create perfect single-serving portions.
Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Feel free to mix and match ingredients in these healthy and delicious breakfast burritos. You can use all of the listed mix-ins, or keep it simple with just beans, cheese, and eggs. If you go the simpler route, feel free to cook extra scrambled eggs to really bulk up your burrito. They may take a little prep work on the front end, but these highly adaptable, make-ahead freezer burritos will pay back in dividends when you're running out of time, groceries, or both. That said, if you want to save a few minutes on the prep time, you can substitute canned refried beans in for the Half-Homemade Refried Beans.
Roasted Grape and Goat Cheese Wheat Berry Bowl
Save time in the morning by prepping the batch of perfect wheat berries and the grapes the night before. You can store the grapes in a microwave-safe container in the fridge. When ready to use, microwave grapes for 30 to 45 seconds before spooning them over your grains.
Toasted Oat and Prune Breakfast Muffins
Delicious and warm, these muffins are the perfect first step into the wonderful world of alternative flours. Toasty oats and brown sugar conjure up the comforting flavors of fall—no matter what time of year it is.
Cold Brew-Banana Smoothie
Who says you can't caffeinate and fill up on a hearty, wholesome breakfast smoothie all at the same time? In this cozy java concoction, prepared cold brew is blended into a banana and almond milk smoothie. Rather than using ice cubes which will dilute the flavor of the smoothie, the cold brew is cleverly frozen. With a dash of cinnamon and agave nectar, this healthy breakfast smoothie tastes like banana bread in a glass.
Copycat Starbucks Egg White, Roasted Red Pepper, & Spinach Egg Bites
These fluffy , perfectly portioned egg bites are super convenient and can easily be made ahead of time at home for a grab-and-go breakfast that only needs a few seconds in the microwave.
Green Tea Granola
In essence, this is our Best Basic Granola adjusted to work without an egg white and have a slightly earthy, moderately spiced taste. By chance, it also contains no animal products, so it's vegan (depending on how you feel about certain nuts, particularly almond). In lieu of the egg white, this granola uses dark brown sugar to stick together and maintain a crunchy texture.
Paleo Pumpkin Pancakes
The pumpkin and spices really shines in these Paleo Pumpkin Pancakes, but feel free to use as much or little of the spice mix as you want. The almond butter gives these naturally sweet pancakes a nutty flavor and a punch of protein and healthy fats.
Hearty Oats and Grains
When you have a house full of holiday guests who'd enjoy a wholesome, hearty breakfast at their own pace, the slow cooker can come to your rescue. Get it going first thing, and let folks serve themselves when they're ready to eat.
Air-Fried Breakfast Bombs
If you're only using your air fryer to whip up awesome party snacks, you're missing out. Pull it out in the morning to make these hearty breakfast bombs filled with bacon, egg, and cheese. Whole-wheat pizza dough encases the savory filling in a nice fiber-packed crust. Substitute regular pizza dough if you can't track down whole-wheat dough. Like it spicy? Add a dash or two of hot sauce to the filling before baking. In a rush? These palm-sized "bombs" make a great on-the-go breakfast.
Instant Pot Whole-Milk Yogurt
Making your own batch of versatile, nutritious, probiotic-rich yogurt has never been easier. We all know the Instant Pot is awesome acting as both a slow cooker and a pressure cooker, but if you've ever wondered about the other claim on the box—Wait, can I really make yogurt in my Instant Pot?—trust us, we tried it out and it's actually super simple using the Instant Pot's "Yogurt" setting.
5 Spot Banana Pancakes
Notes: If desired, sprinkle about 1 teaspoon chopped pecans on each pancake after adding banana slices. Serve pancakes with butter and warm maple syrup or a dusting of cinnamon-sugar.
Quick Breakfast Burritos
"I created this recipe because I needed an easy, satisfying breakfast. Use as much ground red pepper as you want depending on how hot and spicy you like your food. Add a spinach salad with tomatoes and avocados, and this dish is transformed into a wonderful lunch." —Heather Demeritte, Scottsdale, Ariz.