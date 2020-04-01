35 Easter Breakfasts Your Family Will Love
Even the pickiest eaters will love these 30 Easter breakfasts. Whether your family likes to start the day with a savory meal (this Ham Biscuit Casserole has Easter written all over it) or a sweet treat (Carrot Cake Mix Pancakes, anyone?), you'll come back to this collection of Easter breakfast and brunch recipes year after year.
Breakfast Potato Casserole
Breakfast casserole is a beautiful thing because it puts everything you want on your plate in one warm bite. Our Breakfast Potato Casserole is essentially a baked omelet with all the toppings: hearty potatoes, flavorful veggies, savory sausage, and light, fluffy eggs.
Blueberry Pancakes
These Blueberry Pancakes are light and fluffy, just like the ones you enjoyed as a kid. We're not just giving you a foolproof recipe—we've also got the secret to keeping every single pancake warm until serving time.
Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole
Nobody dislikes a cheesy tater tot, so incorporate them into your next family brunch with this Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole. It's delicious, easy, perfect for both kids and adults, and has the power to please anyone. Most of that power comes from not wiping out the skillet.
Breakfast Buffet Bake
This super easy breakfast bake is basically a loaded breakfast casserole: It's heavy on the onions, peppers, and sausage, but lighter on the eggs, so it's an inverse of your typical breakfast casserole. The layered format and ease on the eggs keeps this from getting soggy.
Ham Biscuit Casserole
This easy Ham Biscuit Casserole is perfect for Easter morning. It can be whipped up in under an hour because the biscuits are refrigerated.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Our Test Kitchen has made dozens and dozens of breakfast casseroles over the years, but this one is our latest favorite. Made with day-old mini croissants, caramelized onions, and a rich and cheesy egg custard flavored with a touch of Dijon, this Croissant Breakfast Casserole is a real crowd-pleaser and can be made-ahead.
Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
These simple breakfast sandwiches are made for weekend crowds. The eggs are baked on a sheet pan so you can cut them into little squares and tuck them into biscuits along with your favorite toppings. If you have leftover cooked eggs, they can be refrigerated up to 1 day.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
If you're feeding a large crowd for breakfast or brunch, look no further than this crowd-pleaser, made with hash browns, sausage, and plenty of cheese. Two types of pork sausage make this hash brown casserole extra flavorful and hearty. Drain the cooked sausage well, and blot with paper towels so the finished dish won't be greasy.
Tex-Mex Breakfast Bake
This flavor-packed take on breakfast casserole is a great way to use up leftover Texas toast or garlic bread. Rich, indulgent, and spicy, its gooeyness is perfectly complimented by the tang from the crema, which can be found in a Latin market. Play around with frozen toast flavors to spice things up, or serve it as breakfast for dinner.
Hummingbird Pancakes
The South's favorite cake takes a breakfast turn in these fluffy Hummingbird Pancakes. Packed with great flavor from cinnamon, bananas, and pineapple, these bright and fresh pancakes are sure to be the star of the brunch table.
Berry-and-Walnut French Toast Casserole
This overnight casserole saves you the trouble of standing over a griddle flipping individual slices of French toast. If using a fresh baguette, cut it up the day before, and let it sit in the bag overnight to become slightly stale—that'll help prevent sogginess when the casserole is baked.
Hashbrown Breakfast Pizza
Should't the most important meal of the day occasionally take a turn at being the most delicious? We think so; and with this crispy, cheesy breakfast pizza, it can. Utilizing frozen hash browns for the crust, this morning pie is easy to make, ridiculously tasty, and totally portable.
Grapefruit Tarts
Pink grapefruit delivers the same tart, acidic flavor as lemon or lime, but with the added benefit of a beautiful rosy hue and a touch of natural sweetness. The crunch and peppery spice of the cookies play beautifully against the grapefruit's refreshingly sweet-sour curd. Decorate the top with grapefruit segments for a juicy bite and pretty presentation.
Breakfast Lasagna
Is it a quick before-school breakfast? No more than lasagna is a quick weeknight dinner. But it is the perfect thing for a weekend breakfast when you can assemble most of it on Saturday and then finish Sunday morning as an act of devotion for the ones you love, which I sincerely hope includes your own fabulous self.
Sort Of Fancy Breakfast Trifle
By layering classic breakfast ingredients that you could have on hand, like yogurt, blueberry muffins or scones, sliced fruit, and granola in a trifle bowl (or any large vessel), you'll make a tender, creamy dish worthy of any hungry group. The best part of this dish has got to be the whipped yogurt.
Eggs Florentine Breakfast Pizza
Grab a premade pizza dough from your grocery store or local Italian market and coat it with a thick layer of hollandaise sauce. And before you bemoan the hassle of hollandaise, check this out: We made it in the blender, so there's no need to strain your wrist or your patience.
Easy Croque-Monsieur French Toast
This French toast inspired by the classic French sandwich croque-monsieur, which literally means "crunch sir," is dredged in an egg-and-cream bath, pan-seared, then topped with an egg. In a nutshell, this croque-monsieur recipe is simply a sexy, saucy breakfast.
Sweet Breakfast Galette
This Sweet Breakfast Galette will make your morning peachy. We'd highly recommend baking this galette with a good friend and a bottle of your favorite wine. This is the kind of summer treat you'll turn to time and time again.
Nutella French Toast Rolls with Cinnamon Sugar
Remove the crusts from the slices of bread. Discard the crusts. Or eat them. Recipe from SteakNPotatoKindaGirl via FoodPorn.com.
Blueberry Dutch Baby with Lemon Curd
Why have a stack of small pancakes when you can have one giant one? This show-stopping breakfast "pancake" will please everyone at the brunch table. With plenty of juicy blueberries and a fun, puffy texture, this easy recipe is sure to be a hit.
Ultimate Eggs Benedict
While the beef tenderloin steak certainly adds an incredible layer of indulgence to this breakfast masterpiece, feel free to eliminate this component if you'd prefer, or layer slices of steak onto each serving (rather than the entire steak) in order to stretch your beef a little further.
Ham Biscuits
Our classic, melt-in-your-mouth biscuits are perfect on their own, but they make great sandwiches too. Whether you top it with jelly, jam, mayo, or mustard, you can't go wrong with this timeless biscuit recipe.
Savory Ham, Cheese, and Chive Scones
These savory scones are flakey, cheesy, rich, and uber-delicious. Similar to biscuits in texture, method, and ingredients, you'll want to make sure you're ingredients are good and cold to ensure the tenderest, flakiest scones possible. The scones can be made into whatever shape you like, they'll bake just the same.
Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche
A fluted tart pan makes this store-bought crust extra special. You can prepare the quiche, which is great served for dinner or a brunch, up to two days in advance. Store it, covered, in the refrigerator. Let it come to room temperature before serving. Medium-size asparagus spears (not too thick or thin) work best in the quiche filling.
Fluffy Pancakes
Pancakes are the ultimate comfort breakfast, but these pancakes are truly a fluffy cake you craft over the stove. They're sweet and savory, with an incredibly bouncy texture wrapped in a buttery, golden crust. All you need for pancakes that go above and beyond is a little extra time and attention.
Carrot Cake Biscuits and Pineapple-Cinnamon Butter
Carrot Cake is a favorite classic Easter dessert, combining sweet carrots, plump raisins, and the warm scent of cinnamon into a beautiful layer cake topped with a traditional cream cheese frosting. We have reimagined this springtime treat into these delightful make-ahead biscuits.
Carrot Cake Pancakes with Boxed Pancake Mix
Here's the best part: You can use boxed pancake mix for this. In fact, I totally encourage it. The secret lies within using pureed carrots instead of eggs. The result is a beautiful stack of golden, moist pancakes. And don't forget the homemade cream cheese glaze. It's a piece of cake, I promise.
Carrot-Apple Muffins With Orange Glaze
These tender, lightly sweetened whole-grain muffins have a special can't-put-your-finger-on-it flavor thanks to garam masala. Look for garam masala in the spice aisle; large spice brands make it. If you don't have it or can't find it, you can substitute an equal amount of cinnamon.
Spring Vegetable Bread Pudding Muffins
These individual savory bread puddings are an amazing addition to any spring brunch menu. Bread pudding's rich, comfort food quality is balanced here with vibrant spring flavors contributed by fresh mint, fresh dill, green peas, and baby spinach.
Spring Vegetable Frittata
"A frittata is a great brunch dish for entertaining because it makes for an effortless and beautiful family-style presentation."
Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
Make this crustless quiche in a springform pan for a pretty (and sliceable) presentation. Cook the cheese grits and sausage up to two days in advance; bake the quiche the morning of the brunch.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
This casserole is tangy and cheesy, but thanks to the tomato and mushroom mixture there's a nice richness here as well—just how shrimp and grits should be. It's perfect for a holiday potluck or buffet-style brunch, especially with a crisp green salad and a mimosa or Bloody Mary.
Triple-Berry Muffins
Here's a flavor-packed breakfast muffin you can feel great about. This recipe features canola oil over butter, 50% white whole-wheat flour, and instead of a lot of added sugar, this recipe relies on the natural sweetness of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries.
Individual Bacon-and-Egg Pizzas
These individual pizzas are the perfect way to rise and shine. With each pizza featuring an egg and plenty of strips of fresh bacon, your morning is sure to be off to a good start! Plus, everyone can add their own favorite toppings like cheese or avocado slices for a unique, customized experience.
Double-Berry French Toast Casserole
Raspberries, strawberries, and a sweet cream cheese filling make this simple French toast bake a winner. The tangy-sweet flavors pair perfectly with warm and comforting French toast for a breakfast that's easy enough for a leisurely weekend brunch, yet impressive enough for a special occasion.