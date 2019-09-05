10+ Breakfast Sandwiches to Fuel Your Mornings
There is no food more perfect than the breakfast sandwich—sorry, we don't make the rules. Nothing unites quite like warm eggs, a savory piece of sausage or some nice veggies, and a slice of cheese. Bring something special to your breakfast or brunch with these breakfast sandwich recipes—we've got everything from chicken biscuits to waffle sandwiches and even some breakfast tacos for good measure.
Egg and Tomato Open-Faced Sandwiches
Meaty, briny kalamata olives and a splash of vinegar punch up a quick red pepper sauce for these vegetarian sandwiches. Use slightly thicker (about 1 1/2-oz.) bread slices to build a sturdy sandwich base. You can slice your own, or ask to have it sliced on the thicker side.
Avocado Egg-in-a-Hole
First came the egg-in-a-hole; second came a baked egg in avocado. Now, there's the avocado-egg-in-a-hole, a mishmash of both creations, which is the perfect hearty breakfast to fuel a hectic morning.
Sausage, Gravy, and Egg Breakfast Sandwiches
This sandwich will rival what you get at the drive-through. Freezing the gravy in ice-cube trays makes portioning easy. For freezing and heating instructions, see below.
Egg and Chorizo Sandwich
Tyler Kord, the chef/owner of No. 7 Restaurant and multiple No. 7 Sub Shops in New York City, does not make emotionally neutral sandwiches, generally speaking. The recipes in his new book, A Super Upsetting Cookbook About Sandwiches, will make you feel, heal, and be a more nuanced and sated person. Plus they just taste madly good. Perhaps you can convince your insurance company to cover the cost of a copy.
Lazaro's Revenge
Sometimes I wake up feeling like the worst person in the world. More often I go to bed feeling like the worst person in the world. Look, I know that you're not my therapist. In fact, you are essentially paying me to write this, so if anything, it's more like I should be your therapist, and in that regard I guess I'm not doing a great job. And with this newfound understanding of my role in your universe, let me prescribe this sandwich the next time you are about to go to bed feeling like the worst person ever. It's spicy and meaty and delicious, and it always makes me feel better about things. It helps if you look up at the stars while you eat this sandwich and think about how unfathomably large the universe is and how small your problems must be in the history of the entire, potentially limitless and timeless universe, and then remember that everybody will eventually forget whatever it is that you're stressed out about. Unless you killed a bunch of people on purpose, because they will probably remember that.
Perfect Scrambled Eggs
Sort-of Mexican Chorizo
I love fresh Mexican chorizo. It is one of the best sausages, and if you've never had it, don't make this version. Go ahead and get Charcuterie: The Craft of Salting, Smoking & Curing and make that version because it is perfect and delicious. Don't get me wrong, this sausage is also delicious, but it's like putting bacon on your first hamburger or pepperoni on your first pizza. Those things taste so different from their original forms, and you should know what the perfect originals taste like. To be honest, I don't understand why anybody would ever put bacon on a hamburger unless they hate the taste of hamburgers and are trying to mask the hamburger with the most aggressive non-hamburger flavor of all time. Francis, agree or disagree? [L L L —Ed.] I sent this recipe to my mom for testing purposes, and she commented that maybe this makes it sound like you shouldn't make this sausage because it's not as good as the Ruhlman one. Betty Kord's words cut like a knife.
Pickled Jalapeños
Pickled jalapeños are so stupid and delicious and easy that you should make them all of the time! And I'm not even talking about making a brine or anything; I'm talking about soaking jalapeños in vinegar and putting them on things. They'll add a pop to anything that needs a pop! I know a dude who needs a pop. He is a restaurant owner, and he is super nice to my face but apparently can't stop the flow of hate when my back is turned. I suspect it is because he has some issues, but I can't imagine that it's jealousy, as his restaurants are very successful and he's clearly very talented. Anyway, he said some horrible things about me to the ex-boyfriend of a girl that I was seriously in love with. We were dating until ex-boyfriend related the information to her. We got back together later, but that's another story entirely that we can talk about in some other cookbook, because this book is about sandwiches, so back to the topic at hand. See, restaurant-owner dude took everything out of context and made me look like a colossal jerk. I have been guilty of being a jerk, but really not this time. Anyway, sometimes I want to give him a pop of jalapeño juice in the eyes because he could at least have said what he had to say to my face. I even gave him a chance! I called him to say that I was super sorry if I had ever done anything to offend him, and he just acted like everything was cool! I don't understand people like that. (For the record, I wrote that intro in 2012 when I was pitching this book around. I'll leave it there for posterity's sake, but for the record, I am totally over that whole situation. I so totally don't even think about it anymore. Like ever.)
Open-Face Matzo Brei Breakfast Sandwiches
Matzo brei, a traditional dish made by folding soaked matzo into scrambled eggs, makes the perfect base for a delicious, protein-packed breakfast stack. Just spread with softened cream cheese, then top with smoked salmon, thinly sliced red onion, capers, and fresh dill... you'll be well on your way to brunch happiness.
Open-Faced Sandwiches with Ricotta, Arugula, and Fried Egg
You'll need a knife and fork to dig in to these filling sandwiches that give a unique take on breakfast for dinner.
Sweet and Hot Pepper Open-Faced Egg Sandwiches
There's a great interplay of flavors here, with the tingly heat of cherry pepper and the sweetness of bell pepper and onion. For an even spicier dish, substitute 2 tablespoons pickled jalapeño slices for the cherry pepper.
Open-Faced Shrimp-and-Avocado Sandwiches
These open-faced sandwiches are topped with tons of tasty ingredients: shrimp, avocado, bacon, and mayonnaise. For a sturdy sandwich base, use a thicker cut of bread.
Whole-Grain Biscuits with Sausage Gravy and Eggs
Grilled Ham and Cheese Waffle Sandwiches
Hot Chicken-and-Waffle Sandwiches with Chive Cream
We did a taste test and loved the just-fried tenders from the Publix grocery store deli.