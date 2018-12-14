35 Must-Try Breakfast Muffins
There's just something about a pan of muffins fresh from the oven that makes everyone smile. Easy and delicious, muffins are the ultimate crowd-pleaser and make a perfect quick breakfast or snack. It's easy to get creative with muffins by adding fruit, nuts, fillings, or even going gluten-free with a few batches. No matter how delicious these muffins are, always remember to share!
Blueberry Pound Cake Muffins
What's better than blueberry muffins? Blueberry pound cake muffins. These are sweet, fluffy, and rich, with a crispy caramelized top. The blueberries add color and flavor, and the lemon zest adds just enough tartness.
Grapefruit Poppy Seed Muffins
These delightfully tender, not-too-sweet muffins are a delicious twist on the classic lemon poppy seed combo. Grapefruit works exceptionally well in this context, as the flavor comes through delicately, without any of the citrus fruit's signature bitterness. And the flavors of both the star ingredients of the grapefruit-Champagne glaze shine through deliciously, truly setting these beauties apart, especially in terms of brunch-worthiness. After you've set aside a tablespoon for the muffins, simply use the rest of your bottle of Champagne (or you can also use Prosseco) to whip up a round of mimosas.
Roasted Strawberry-Rhubarb Muffins with Pistachio Streusel
Featuring roasted strawberries and rhubarb, a delicate hint of cardamom, and a crisp pistachio streusel, these tender muffins say "spring" like no other. You can use frozen rhubarb when making these brunch-worthy muffins, just be sure to thaw fully and press out excess water with paper towels before roasting. Starting the oven at a higher temperature helps the muffins to brown and rise into a nice dome, and lowering it after 8 to 10 minutes allows them to finish cooking through.
Blueberry-Sour Cream Muffins
When our crumbly-crisp topping meets the light, fluffy belly of this muffin, you'll swoon.
Cinnamon Roll Muffins
Yeasted cinnamon rolls take hours—and they'll set you back 500 calories and 11g saturated fat. Here, we transform the delicacy into a portable muffin that's packed with whole grains, ribboned with nutty streusel, and topped with a tart-sweet yogurt glaze. The best part? It's ready in only half an hour. You can keep any leftovers in an airtight container up to 4 days, or freeze up to 1 month—although we doubt they'll last that long.
Apple-Pecan Streusel Muffins
These muffins are simple enough to make with kids. Reheat by wrapping in foil and popping into a 325° oven for 15 minutes.
Banana-Nut Muffins
Pipe on a generous amount of cream cheese-honey filling into each muffin for an extra-special breakfast treat.
Green Smoothie Muffins
A whole package of spinach gives these banana muffins their green hue.
Buckwheat Gingerbread Muffins
Earthy buckwheat is blended with ginger, spices, molasses, and toasty-tasting brown rice flour to make an unexpectedly light muffin that's great with sour cream or butter. Be scrupulous in your timing with the food processor; "overprocessing buckwheat flour can make the muffins mushy," Medrich says. For more on the ingredients, see "Power Flours," below.
Gluten-Free Vegan Banana Chocolate Pecan Muffins
Waking up to an obnoxious alarm becomes slightly more bearable with dangerously fudgy muffins waiting in the kitchen. Dark chocolate, ripe banana, and pecans meld together perfectly to create rich, surprisingly healthy muffins that are perfect for a lazy weekend breakfast or take-along snack. Dana Shultz, author of Minimalist Baker's Everyday Cooking, believes this chocolate lover's dream gluten-free recipe couldn't be any more perfect in terms of flavor combination. (Truth.) They're so soft and chewy, this may quickly become your go-to muffin method.
Banana Chocolate Pecan Muffins
Reprinted from Minimalist Baker's Everyday Cooking by arrangement with Avery, a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC, a Penguin Random House Company.
Sticky-Bun Pumpkin Muffins
Muffin cup capacity will vary depending on pan manufacturer. Yield may increase if smaller muffin cups are used.
Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
Pumpkins aren't just for carving! You choose—Make Pumpkin Streusel Muffins or loaves. For loaves, spoon batter into 2 greased 8- x 4-inch loaf pans, and bake 55 minutes.
Hearty Ham and Cheddar Cornbread Muffins
Outmaneuver your morning fast-food cravings with these savory grab-and-go breakfast muffins. Leftover ham comes to the rescue with day-sustaining protein; equal parts cornmeal and flour yield a not-so-bready muffin with a perfect tender crumb. Make a batch of these on the weekend and save the leftovers for breakfast all week long.
Mini Mimosa Muffins
Nothing says you've started off the weekend strong like a mimosa. However, for those who aren't quite ready to get tipsy at 10 am, allow us to offer a compromise in the form of a mimosa muffin. Biting into a mimosa sounds like a strange concept, but after tasting these mini muffins you'll understand.
Apple Streusel Muffins with Maple Drizzle
The classic combo of apples and maple are presented in delicious muffin format.
Carrot-Apple-Flax Muffins
Made with carrots, apples, raisins, and cinnamon, these muffins are full of fall flavors.
Cranberry-Cornmeal Muffins
Studded with fresh cranberries, Cranberry-Cornmeal Muffins are both delicious and nutritious while delivering a great on-the-go-breakfast or snack.
Yogurt Streusel Muffins
Tangy yogurt is a healthy addition to the batter of these tasy muffins. The spiced nut streusel topping makes this one a recipe for the books.
Blueberry Power Muffins with Almond Streusel
Jump-start your morning with these muffins, packed with B vitamins, calcium, antioxidants, and heart-healthy fats. We've made them healthier by incorporating whole wheat flour, oats, and low-fat yogurt and milk. Try substituting other berries or bananas for even more flavor combinations.
Cranberry-Orange Muffins
Pair tart dried cranberries with sweet grated orange rind for an irresistible muffin that's perfect for a quick, on-the-go snack.
Pear and Walnut Muffins
The salty, crunchy nuts complement the sweet pears perfectly. For optimal flavor, use Anjou or Bartlett pears and turbinado sugar.
Whole-Grain Bran Muffins
This classic recipe is a wholesome base for mix-ins. Try adding sunflower seeds with blueberries, or grated carrot with walnuts.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Chip Muffins
Whip up a batch of Pumpkin-Chocolate Chip Muffins to have on-hand for a fast, breakfast-on-the-go. Pumpkin puree and seeds provide seasonal flavor with added sweetness from chocolate chips.
Whole-Grain Blackberry Spice Muffins
Whole-grain oats add nutritional "oomph" to this blackberry muffin recipe. We've called for apple-pie spice, but try experimenting with pumpkin-pie spice or plain cinnamon and nutmeg to make these muffins your own.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Muffins
Kids are sure to love this twist on the classic PB&J sandwich. The peanut butter flavor is mild by design, but one reviewer suggests spooning the peanut butter on top of the muffins before baking instead of mixing into the batter for a more pronounced flavor.
Kathie's Zucchini Muffins
Delicious, satisfying, and filled with summer veggies—these muffins consistently receive rave reviews from bakers and eaters alike.
Pistachio-Chai Muffins
These healthy muffins get their unique flavor from chai tea blend and roasted chopped pistachios.
Fruit of the Forest Muffins
These gluten-free muffins highlight mixed fresh berries, but you can omit the berries and use the recipe to incorporate any other gluten-free mix-ins you like.
Banana-Nutella Muffins
Sweet and fruity, nutty and chocolaty: these scrumptious Banana-Nutella Muffins have it all.
Whole Wheat, Oatmeal, and Raisin Muffins
Ramp up your fiber intake with these delicious muffins, which feature a hearty combination of wheat germ, whole wheat flour, wheat bran, and quick-cooking oats. Dates, raisins, and cranberries add just a touch of sweet and tart flavors. Pair with a glass of skim milk for a filling breakfast treat.
Top of the Morning Muffins
Let's get healthy! A breakfast of one of these homemade gluten-free muffins, a cup of low-fat Greek yogurt, and a piece of fruit has fewer calories and more protein than one commercial gluten-free muffin.
Jam-Filled Poppy-Seed Muffins
Kids will love biting into Jam-Filled Poppy-Seed Muffins to discover a colorful, sweet surprise inside.
Tuscan Lemon Muffins
Using ricotta cheese ensures a light and fluffy texture while resulting in a moist and delicious muffin. Enjoy these lemony treats for breakfast or a sweet snack.
Chocolate Chip-Coffee Muffins
Every bite of Chocolate Chip-Coffee Muffins delivers a jolt of coffee flavor and chunks of chocolate. Enjoy the muffins each morning with your favorite cup of joe.
Morning Glory Muffins
Substitute apricots or raisins for chopped pitted dates in this recipe if you like. The dried fruits, nuts, oatmeal, wheat bran, and whole wheat flour contribute plenty of fiber to each morning glory muffin. Complete your breakfast with fat-free yogurt and fruit.