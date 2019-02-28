20+ Amazing Ways to Eat Breakfast for Dinner
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day—no matter what time it's served! From hash brown pizza to sausage sandwiches, these delicious recipes prove that classic breakfast foods aren't just for the morning. Enjoy breakfast for dinner any night of the week with these flavorful, hearty recipes you'll want to make again and again.
Hashbrown Breakfast Pizza
Should't the most important meal of the day occasionally take a turn at being the most delicious? We think so; and with this crispy, cheesy breakfast pizza, it can. Utilizing frozen hash browns for the crust, this morning pie is easy to make, ridiculously tasty, and totally portable. Plus—it's a morning meal you won't have to fight anyone on. You can even prep the pizza ahead of time and simply reheat portions as you need them throughout the week. Customize with your family's favorite toppings and it's sure to be a fast favorite.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
This is one of our top-rated recipes for a reason: It's easy, it's quick, and it's absolutely delicious. Combine frozen hash brown potatoes with sausage, eggs, and cheese for a hearty, 5-star breakfast or brunch casserole that can be prepped ahead and baked the next morning. Sauté one large onion and one bell pepper in the pork drippings for extra flavor and color. Tip from the recipe developer: To make mini frittatas, cook in 6-inch cast-iron skillets for 30 minutes at 375. Top with sliced avocados, pico de gallo, and a dollop of sour cream and sprinkle with green onions.
Be-Still-My-Heart Breakfast Pizza
As delicious as cold, last-night's pizza can be for breakfast, some occasions call for a little something extra. Perfectly cooked eggs, tender heart-shaped dough with a crisp bottom, and traditional hot Italian sausage make the cutest morning pizza. Add whatever extra toppings you, or whomever you're making this for, love. Just make sure not to crack the egg into the bacon heart, because it won't cook.
Sausage, Gravy, and Egg Breakfast Sandwiches
This sandwich will rival what you get at the drive-through. Freezing the gravy in ice-cube trays makes portioning easy. For freezing and heating instructions, see below.
Fattet Djaj Is the Perfect Savory Breakfast for Egg-Haters
For those who don't love eggs, savory breakfast can pose a bit of a challenge. While you could simply reheat last night's dinner and call it a day, you should know that eggless savory breakfast can be way more exciting. Allow me to introduce you to fatteh. A type of southern Levantine dish of warm pieces of flatbread covered in hearty toppings like chicken, tongue, beef, eggplant, or chickpeas, fatteh is made in a multitude of regional styles. New York City's Au Za'atar currently has their own version of the dish (they make it in the Lebanese style) on their brunch menu.
Breakfast Lasagna Will Get You Through These Next Few Days
Why don't we make ratatouille for breakfast more often? Winter breakfasts tend to slant sweet and warm—gooey cinnamon rolls, thick porridge smeared with jam, chocolate babka—but what about the savory? Specifically, what about the vegetables? Ratatouille proves that vegetables can be used in the morning outside of an omelet. This vegetable dish is so strong it can actually stand on its own if you don't eat eggs. Of course our recipe calls for a dozen, but if you're opting out, just toss in a can of cooked chickpeas for some protein.
Instant Pot Breakfast Ratatouille
The perfect breakfast sandwich, but miniaturized. We took everyone's favorite classic sausage biscuit sandwich and made it mini. Adorable breakfast sliders, you have our hearts.
Pancake Breakfast Tacos
We're always here for a riff on classic breakfast tacos (see: pancake tacos), so get ready to stuff a paratha with your favorite fillings. The flaky flatbread gets its rich flavor from a mixture of bread flour and whole wheat flour, plus plenty of melted ghee. It may seem like magic, but those light layers are the result of accordion folding and rolling the dough into a spiral before rolling it out and repeating. Sounds tricky, but after watching this video and practicing it in real life, you'll get the hang of rolling a paratha in no time.
Breakfast Pizza Pockets Taste Like Childhood
If you ever heated up a tray of pizza pockets for an after-school snack as a kid, listen up. Breakfast pockets take just a little more time to make, but are even more satisfying because you get to pick the fillings. Pick up a package of pre-made frozen pizza dough (or make your own, if you're feeling homestead-y), roll it out, and slice it into square—large for bigger pockets, smaller for mini pockets. Fill the dough with eggs, cheese, and meat if you like, bake the pockets, and breakfast is served. Better yet, you could make a batch of breakfast pockets on Sunday night and reheat one before you head to work for the next couple days.
Make a Lobster Roll Breakfast Taco This Weekend
For some Northeasterners, it's not summer until the first lobster roll has been consumed. If you're not planning a trip to Maine in the near future (or you just aren't into that much mayo on a sandwich), the lobster roll breakfast taco is calling your name. Pairing tender chunks of lobster meat with creamy scrambled eggs instead of the mayonnaise-y lobster salad, the lobster roll breakfast taco also makes its home inside a charred tortilla instead of a hot dog bun. We might be about to loose the lobster roll purists, but just give this guy a chance.
Egg in a Waffle Hole Is What Breakfast Dreams Are Made Of
Will we ever tire of egg-in-a-hole foods? No. No, we won't. And why would we—the egg-in-a-hole allows us to to mashup our favorite breakfast food (runny yolk, of course) inside anything that could possibly complement a fried egg. This egg-in-a-hole, waffle edition, takes the trend back to breakfast basics, placing a jammy egg in the center of a classic buttermilk waffle.
Chicken and Waffles Are the Best Clucking Breakfast Ever
No one's quite sure where the tradition of pairing fried chicken and crispy waffles first originated (some believe it was at Roscoe's in Los Angeles). Chef Kyle Bailey from DC's Birch & Barley shared his version, one of the stars of a brunch menu that draws crowds—and long lines—every weekend. He wisely selects chicken thighs to brine in buttermilk and spices before dredging them in a heavily seasoned flour mixture and frying to a shattering crispness; the thighs never lose their natural juiciness.
Breakfast Sushi with Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
One of the finest staples of New York City breakfast culture is the bodega BEC, or bacon, egg, and cheese. This sandwich, whether on a roll or a bagel is generally a foil-wrapped godsend purchased on the go for cheap. It combats hangovers, fills your belly, and tastes damn good no matter how crappy it was executed. The only downside to the BEC is that it's a gutbomb. You don't want to do hot yoga post-BEC.
Breakfast Sushi with Everything Bagel Seasoning and Lox
Here, the breakfast classic of a bagel and lox transforms into breakfast sushi. A sliver of smoked salmon is anchored to caper-brined sushi rice with a dab of wasabi cream cheese. A dunk in homemade everything bagel seasoning seals the deal. You may be shocked at how good caper-brined sushi rice is. I use it for all my sushi needs, even outside of breakfast.
Breakfast Frito Pie Will Leave You with Zero Regrets
Take a bag of Fritos, preferably the snack-sized ones you can grab in vending machines. Open it. Dump in a few scoops of chili, maybe some scallions, cheese, sour cream, salsa, or a spritz of lime juice, and dig in. You could use a fork or chopsticks to avoid dropping chili and salsa on yourself, or just dig right in with your hands. Chips count as utensils.
4-Ingredient Chorizo and Egg Breakfast Tacos Save Time, Cash, and Your Morning
You're craving a new protein-packed breakfast, but you don't have much time to experiment in the kitchen before running out the door. Here's a foolproof breakfast taco recipe that's quick, simple, and most importantly, delicious. The chorizo breakfast tacos only call for four ingredients (meaning you won't break the bank when buying groceries).
Crab Cake Eggs Benedict Is a Quintessential Chesapeake Bay Breakfast
In the summers, we rented houses on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, took my uncles' boats out into the bay, and fished for crab all day long. Grandma always picked the crabs like a pro and turned them into those exceptional crab cakes. Serving that very same recipe at midtown Manhattan's David Burke fabrick reminds me every day that we are all family. Every customer that walks into our small dining room gets treated the same way my grandmother treated all of us on those cozy Sunday afternoons and warm summer evenings.
Smoked Salmon and Egg Sandwich
This decadent sandwich would be perfect for brunch. Look for salmon that's labeled "wild Alaskan," and you can be sure you're getting sustainable seafood. You can also use soft-boiled eggs in blace of the poached eggs.
Ham and Swiss Egg Sandwiches
The classic sandwich has rave reviews. "My husband and I love this! I put the muffins under the broiler to toast them and then put the cheese on to melt the cheese. We used Swiss deli cheese and whole wheat Thomas English muffins and loved every bite! It was very filling and we couldn't wait to have it the next day," one reader wrote.
Fingerling Potato-Leek Hash with Swiss Chard and Eggs
"This recipe is a favorite in our home," a reviewer raved. "My non-vegetarian husband will regularly ask to have it over meat dishes because he likes it so well. We have also served it to guests on several occasions and have always gotten rave reviews."
Bacon and Egg Sandwiches with Caramelized Onions and Arugula
This upscale twist on the traditional breakfast sandwich features sweet, tender caramelized onion and peppery arugula. A fresh fruit salad would be a good accompaniment.
This Bacon and Egg Fried Rice Recipe Is a New Twist On an Old Favorite
Fried rice might not scream "brunch" to you, but to Stephen Gillanders, the executive chef of Chicago restaurant Intro, it was a natural fit for their new menu. As its name might indicate, Intro is used to introducing new concepts: the restaurant switches their menu every few months. At the end of February, Intro launched a modern Chinese dim sum brunch.