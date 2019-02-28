20+ Amazing Ways to Eat Breakfast for Dinner

Breakfast Lasagna Will Get You Through These Next Few Days Recipe

Why don't we make ratatouille for breakfast more often? Winter breakfasts tend to slant sweet and warm—gooey cinnamon rolls, thick porridge smeared with jam, chocolate babka—but what about the savory? Specifically, what about the vegetables? Ratatouille proves that vegetables can be used in the morning outside of an omelet. This vegetable dish is so strong it can actually stand on its own if you don't eat eggs. Of course our recipe calls for a dozen, but if you're opting out, just toss in a can of cooked chickpeas for some protein.