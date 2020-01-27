10 Pull-Apart Bread Recipes to Make ASAP
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more crowd-pleasing dish than pull-apart bread. From indulgently sweet monkey breads to crave-worthy, savory pull-apart loaves, you'll come back to this pull-apart bread recipe collection time and time again. Both crowd-pleasing and incredibly delicious, you'll rarely end up with leftovers.
Instant Pot Monkey Bread
Instant Pot Monkey Bread Recipe
Monkey bread gets even more amazing with the help of your Instant Pot. This Instant Pot monkey bread may seem intimidating, but it turns out surprisingly simple and delicious. The bread is buttery and sweet, with sticky pieces of deliciousness, and translates well to pressure cooking.
Cinnamon Apple Pull-Apart Bread
Cinnamon Apple Pull-Apart Bread Recipe
For a special breakfast that's sure to impress, this easy Cinnamon Apple Pull-Apart Bread is a must. Not only is it a looker, but every fluffy crevice and golden fold of this loaf is smattered with irresistibly buttery, apple and cinnamon-brown sugar goodness.
French Onion Pull-Apart Bread
French Onion Pull-Apart Bread Recipe
This French Onion Pull-Apart Bread takes all the savory and cheesy highlights of French onion soup and improves them by adding an entire baguette into the mixture. That's right, French onion soup you can eat with your fingers. Your secret weapon? Store-bought onion jam, which sheds the time it takes to caramelize your own onions. Be sure not to cut the baguette all the way through or the bread will lose its pull-apart effect.
Blueberry Lemon Monkey Bread
Blueberry Lemon Monkey Bread Recipe
This crave-worthy pull-apart monkey bread is topped with sweet and citrusy gooey goodness. The drizzled icing, made with lemon juice and powdered sugar, is perfectly sweet and tart.
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Crack Bread
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Crack Bread Recipe
The ultimate soup and sandwich combo come together as one in this recipe for an incredible, snackable pull-apart bread. Starting with an already-made loaf of crusty Italian bread, this creative take on a classic food pairing is super easy to pull together and makes for a rave-worthy appetizer.
Skillet PB&J Monkey Bread
Skillet PB&J Monkey Bread Recipe
Ooey gooey peanut butter and jelly goodness! Kids and adults alike will go nuts for this sweet and decadent treat, which gets its chewy, light-as-air feeling from store-bought pizza dough.
Powdered Sugar Donut Monkey Bread
Powdered Sugar Donut Monkey Bread Recipe
Featuring mini powdered sugar donuts, this whimsical twist on monkey bread is the perfect sweet centerpiece for a casual brunch get-together.
Canned Biscuit Dough Pull-Apart Bread
Canned Biscuit Dough Pull-Apart Bread Recipe
If a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich married a batch of warm, buttery biscuits, their children would be this sausage and cheese pull-apart bread. Premade biscuit dough provides a base for this easy-to-tear loaf before it's loaded with cooked sausage
Monkey Bread Babka with Nutella Glaze
Monkey Bread Babka with Nutella Glaze Recipe
Even if your monkey bread babka doesn't come out looking gorgeous, it'll still be delicious. Oh, and be sure to drizzle on the hazelnut chocolate sauce right at the end, ideally in front of your guests for maximum chocolatey impact.
Rosemary-Asiago Whole-Wheat Pull-Apart Rolls
Rosemary-Asiago Whole-Wheat Pull-Apart Rolls Recipe
Bake these light and tender whole-grain rolls ahead and freeze up to 1 month, or make the dough ahead and bake on the day: Punch down the risen dough to form a ball, wrap with plastic wrap, and chill 8 hours or overnight. Return to a bowl and let rise at room temperature for 1 1/2 hours before shaping.