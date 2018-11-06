Our 30 Best Banana Bread Recipes
A favorite holiday gift, hostess offering, or breakfast treat, any of these banana bread recipes will be welcome at the table any time of year. Stick with a classic plain banana or banana-nut loaf, or switch things around by baking up a loaf featuring flavors like avocado matcha and chocolate-tahini.
Avocado Matcha Banana Bread
Avocado and matcha green tea powder may not be part of your regular baking routine, but not only do they dye banana bread a delightful deep green, they add earthy flavors that tone down the banana-ness of the loaf.
Miso Banana Bread with Yuzu Glaze
Miso and yuzu add a little flair to classic banana bread.
Eggnog Banana Bread
A mash-up of the retro holiday drink and the classic quick bread makes perfect sense: Booze, cream, and nutmeg pair perfectly with banana, vanilla, and brown sugar. These whole-grain mini loaves are a great alternative to cupcakes, and much easier to package without a dome of messy frosting. If you don't have mini loaf pans, you can use 12 muffin cups lined with cupcake liners. For a kid-friendly drizzle, you can swap the alcohol for fresh orange juice.
Chocolate-Tahini Banana Bread
Bananas and peanut butter are a likely duo, but bananas and tahini? Mind-blowing. For those with nut allergies, tahini is a great, slightly more complex, substitute. Try spreading Soom's chocolate-sesame spread over each slice for an extra tahini hit.
Classic Banana Bread
Even if you usually swear by icings, drizzles, and toppings, a classic banana bread recipe, perfect on its own, is hard to beat. With over 100 reviews, this is one of our top-rated favorites.
Basic Banana Bread
Add ground flaxseed to a traditional banana bread to add a hearty flavor and additional B vitamins and healthy omega-3 fatty acids.
Jamaican Banana Bread
Dark rum, lime, and flaked, sweetened coconut give this easy banana bread delicious Caribbean flair.
Chocolate Banana Bread
What could make a loaf of banana bread better other than the addition of chocolate chips?
Eileen's Best Banana Bread
This top-rated banana bread recipe comes from a Cooking Light reader and has extra health benefits from flaxseed meal, walnuts, and yogurt.
Marbled-Chocolate Banana Bread
Chocolate and bananas pair nicely in sweet desserts, so give them a try in this top-rated bread. Our reviewers went bananas for the flavor and moist texture of the loaf.
Blueberry-Banana Bread
When company is in town, wake them up with the sweet aroma of freshly baked bread. Blueberries add an extra punch of tart flavor and a vibrant purple hue.
Banana-Apricot Bread
Try a favorite banana bread recpie and add fun ingredients, like dried apricots. Other favorite additions include dried cranberries, white raisins, or chopped nuts. Personalize the loaf and gift it to friends and family.
Banana-Oatmeal Bread
Chocolate chips, oatmeal, and walnuts come together to add something extra to this recipe. This hearty banana bread recipe is perfect for breakfast or snacking.
Mom's Banana Bread
My mom's recipe was the model for this banana bread. The new version is liked so much we make it all the time--at least every two weeks. I think the mini loaves would be a perfect holiday gift.
Bananas Foster Bread
This adult interpretation switches all of the sugar to brown sugar and cooks the mashed bananas with butter and cognac or dark rum. And it's topped with a slightly boozy glaze.
Banana-Chocolate-Walnut Bread
Turn a basic loaf of banana bread into a special treat with the addition of chocolate chip and chopped walnuts. Adding flaxseed to the batter gives the bread a hearty, nutty flavor and increases the omega-3 content of the bread.
Cinnamon Crisp-Topped Cream Cheese-Banana-Nut Bread
Dress up your banana bread loaf with a crumbly topping of cinnamon-flavored pecans, butter, and brown sugar.
Coconut Banana Bread with Lime Glaze
A top-rated favorite, this recipe updates the standard banana bread recipe with a coconut crunch and a tart lime glaze. Dark rum adds a festive Caribbean-inspired flavor.
Banana Bread with Chocolate Glaze
Most tempting of all our quick breads.Mom's Banana Bread, a recipe dating back to 1996, when it was submitted by reader Stacey A. Johnson, has been a consistent staff and reader favorite. The new chocolate topping makes it even more irresistible.
3-Ingredient Banana Bread
When you're baking a loaf of homemade banana bread, you no longer have to fuss with flour, baking powder, eggs, etc.—all of that stuff's included in just-add-water pancake mix. Okay, it might seem a little weird at first glance, but it's totally possible to make bread with pancake batter. (Uh, hello, it's darn cheap, too.) This budget-friendly banana bread is perfectly tailored for those of us trying to save a few bucks (a.k.a. all of us) since it just calls for three ingredients: pancake mix, banana, and peanut butter.
Turmeric Banana Bread
Though this company-worthy loaf is, no doubt, impressive, it's really nothing more than a foolproof banana bread recipe with a few flavor tricks up its sleeve. A power couple combo of earthy turmeric and fragrant cardamon play extremely well with banana's dense sweetness, boosting this classic quick bread's comfy-cozy factor to delicious new heights. A sprinkling of pine nuts over top adds textural and visual intrigue with minimal effort (though, you could really use any nut you like here). And to really take your Turmeric Banana Bread up a notch, serve it with our stunning Golden Turmeric Butter.
Caramelized Banana Bread with Browned Butter Glaze
A few smart techniques take banana bread to the next level: Cooking ripe banana slices in butter deepens the sweet banana flavor, while browned butter gives the glaze nutty richness.
Banana-Nut Bread
Don't throw away overripe bananas. With just a few pantry staples you can turn those bruised beauties into delicious Banana-Nut Bread. You'll love my version spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Banana Bread with Coconut and Walnuts
Crunchy walnuts and flaky coconut pieces take this banana bread from basic to wow-worthy.
Nana's Banana Bread
A simple slice of this banana bread recipe is all you need to get a dose of nostalgia for grandma's kitchen.
Chai Banana Bread
You'll find all the delicious spices of Chai tea in one melt-in-your-mouth loaf of Chai Banana Bread. These spices work really well together and are a good contrast with the sweetness of the banana.
Gluten-Free Banana Bread
No gluten? No problem! For best results, use a light-colored pan. Or, turn your dark pan into a shiny one by wrapping the outside of it with heavy-duty aluminum foil.
Favorite Banana Bread
Thanks to the addition of cream cheese, this classic bread is unbelievably moist. And while it won't be easy, you should wait until it is completely cooled before slicing to enjoy.
Chocolate-Hazelnut Banana Bread
Use a light hand when swirling the batter; too much swirling may lose the stripe effect.
Maple-Walnut-Banana Bread
This gluten-free quick bread features a harmonious blend of bananas and walnuts wrapped in the sweetness of pure maple syrup. It makes an easy breakfast treat or an after-school snack.