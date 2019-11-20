15 Easy Potato Appetizers to Get Any Party Started

"Scallop" Potatoes Recipe

This fun take on scalloped potatoes is so delicious you'll want to tell all your friends about it. The potatoes are wonderfully browned on the top, but perfectly tender and creamy on the inside. Combining butter and oil gives the potatoes a nice flavor and also helps prevent them from burning. For best results, use potatoes that are all the same size. Slightly larger potatoes work best, since you can trim them down to the right size. You want the potatoes to brown without burning the butter, so don't rush and keep the heat controlled. Don't completely cover up the browned potatoes with cream so you—and your guests—can still see the brown sear.