15 Easy Potato Appetizers to Get Any Party Started
From impressive stuffed spuds to reliable French fries, our best potato appetizers are sure to get any party started. From cheesy, loaded favorites to healthier fare like fresh potato salads, these starters are sure to be a crowd-pleasing hit at any gathering or party spread.
Lemon-Caper Parmesan Potato Salad Bites
Turn "jacket potatoes" into irresistible potato salad bites. Capers offer a twist on traditional relish; they're actually pickled flower buds and add bright, briny flavor to this appetizer.
Veggie Potato Salad
This "all-in-one" side dish features potato salad with the addition of garden-fresh vegetables such as carrots, celery, radishes, and green beans.
Sheet Pan Scalloped Potatoes with Ham and Peas
This dish is all the best of potatoes au gratin packed into the convenience of a sheet pan supper. There's plenty of crispy, cheese topping that's got a nice element of fresh thyme flavor, the corners and edges maintain a nice crisp, and the potatoes are perfectly cooked in the center. The ham and peas make this a full meal, but not so much that anyone will feel like this is anything but comfort food. When you're adding the cheese sauce, shake the baking sheet a bit to make sure the sauce permeates the potato layers and settles in—this will result in perfect distribution and prevent any overflowing in the oven.
Instant Pot Melting Potatoes
You've seen the Internet-famous "melting potatoes;" now here's how to do them in your Instant Pot—i.e. without cranking your oven up to 500°. Buttery, creamy, perfectly salty Instant Pot Melting Potatoes make for a divinely decadent celebration of potato—no cream or cheese necessary. If you want to double the recipe, you'll need to brown your potatoes in batches, but can steam them all together. Feel free to garnish with a sprinkling of whatever herbs you desire; parsley, sage, or rosemary are all great options.
French Dip French Fries
If you thought cheese fries were a brilliant triumph of culinary design, wait until you bring crisped roast beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese sauce, and au jus to the party. Inspired by a classic French dip sandwich and comparable to a roast beef poutine, these decadently beef-loaded fries are bringing a whole new level of swagger to the "meat and potatoes" meal construct. We'd suggest sticking with steak fries when making this built-for-sharing snack, as you need a hearty spud to stand up to the French dip treatment.
"Scallop" Potatoes
This fun take on scalloped potatoes is so delicious you'll want to tell all your friends about it. The potatoes are wonderfully browned on the top, but perfectly tender and creamy on the inside. Combining butter and oil gives the potatoes a nice flavor and also helps prevent them from burning. For best results, use potatoes that are all the same size. Slightly larger potatoes work best, since you can trim them down to the right size. You want the potatoes to brown without burning the butter, so don't rush and keep the heat controlled. Don't completely cover up the browned potatoes with cream so you—and your guests—can still see the brown sear.
Oven-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges
If you prefer to explore the savory side of sweet potatoes, make these roasted sweet potato wedges for an easy and delicious fall dish. All it takes is a sprinkle of fresh rosemary and standard pantry spices to take these potatoes from overtly sweet to simple, salty-sweet perfection. Spread your potato wedges in a single layer rather than overcrowding them in the roasting pan to ensure they get nicely browned and crisp. Leave them in the oven a little longer for a satisfying crunch. Toasty on the outside and soft in the center, these oven roasted sweet potato wedges are a guaranteed way to get veggies on every family member's plate.
Classic Potato Salad
No need to rush to the store—we've got the perfect potato salad recipe right here. Creamy and rich, with hints of tangy vinegar and crunchiness from fresh vegetables, this classic potato salad is hearty and perfectly delicious. Russet potatoes are the ideal here, because they break down a little and make the potato salad creamier. Also, feel free to add in fresh herbs or more veggies to customize it to your tastes—think of this recipe as a basic canvas for foolproof potato salad.
Crispy Air Fried Sweet Potato Wedges
Side dish or snack? We say both! If you think sweet potatoes are just for Thanksgiving, give these spicy wedges a try. The smoky spice blend is easy to whip up ahead of time, but the potatoes are best eaten while hot. Though it's tempting to crowd the air fryer basket and cook everything in one batch, resist the urge—air flow is crucial for maximum crispiness. Not a fan of cilantro? Try basil, parsley, or fresh thyme leaves.
Microwave Sweet Potato Chips
When the chip craving strikes, look no further than these healthy, homemade chips. Pro tip: You'll need a mandoline to slice the potato thin enough to crisp.
Breakfast Potato Skins
The Super Bowl has become such a major event that you probably wouldn't blink an eye if you were invited to a game-day celebration that starts around the same time you'd typically be having Sunday brunch. To prepare for the endless wings and nachos you're bound to devour during the Super Bowl, start out strong with breakfast potato skins.
Pan Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
These crispy, salty skillet potatoes are a fantastic side dish for any number of meals. However, we especially love them served with our Braised Octopus in Tomato Sauce.
Roasted Potato Salad with Creamy Dijon Vinaigrette
Here's a new twist on potato salad--a warm dish of golden-brown potato wedges with a creamy-tangy dressing drizzled on top. You can also serve it at room temperature.
Baby Potatoes with Arugula Pesto
One reviewer says, "These are so delicious! Great pesto flavor without all the added fat and calories. Super easy to make with a bag of pre-washed baby potatoes. Definitely recommend!"
Stuffed Baby Potatoes
Stuffed Baby Potatoes pack plenty of favor in bite-size portions—for under 50¢ a serving! These savory appetizers also present a touch of elegance to your party table. If you don't have chives on hand, minced scallions will do the trick.