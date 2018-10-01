45 Slow Cooker Recipes for Fall
Autumn is the prime time to cover your grill and break out your slow cooker. Your tried and true crock-pot is a surefire ticket to having a nearly effortless hot dinner ready the second you come home. Celebrating all of the warm and cozy flavors of the season is so easy with these flavorful and delicious recipes that are sure to please everyone at the table.
Slow Cooker Ropa Vieja
You'll be wowed by the way lean flank steak transforms into tender, succulent shreds as it slowly simmers in the aromatic sauce. Served over rice (preferably brown), this homey Cuban dish makes for an exceptionally hearty and wholesome weeknight meal.
Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings
Fluffy dumplings and tender chicken are the heartwarming stars of this cozy, classic soup. Everything cooks to perfection in the slow cooker for a dinner that's perfect for chilly evenings and that will fill your kitchen with an enticing aroma.
Beef-and-Bean Chili
This classic red chili has chunks of stew meat and ground beef along with tomatoes, red beans, and spices. Fire-roasted tomatoes add a note of smokiness to the mix. If you can't find fire-roasted, use plain tomatoes and add a pinch of smoked paprika.
Slow Cooker Barbacoa Brisket
Slow cooking tougher cuts of meat, such as beef brisket, gives you a meltingly tender texture. For tacos, serve the saucy barbacoa in tortillas with green and red onion, cilantro leaves, jalapeño slices, and fresh lime wedges.
Slow Cooker Korean Pork Lettuce Wraps
This dish is great for a casual get-together or a weeknight meal (with leftovers). The seasoning paste is modeled after Korean ssamjang--a concentrated, salty, slightly spicy concoction. Unlike traditional versions, though, ours is made with grocery store ingredients for ease and convenience.
Slow Cooker Ramen Bowls
Any ramen lover will tell you--it's all about the broth. We build layers of rich umami flavor with the help of mushroom stems, fresh ginger, kombu (a type of edible kelp), sesame oil, and, of course, low and slow heat.
Slow Cooker Chicken Congee
The slow cooker does all the work in this comforting rice porridge, breaking down the rice with fragrant ginger and star anise and poaching the chicken until silky. A bit of chili oil is the vibrant kick this dish needs. You can also use Sriracha or a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Cilantro or baby spinach leaves can work in place of the watercress.
Chicken Enchilada Stack
Think outside the "dish." You can enjoy the flavor and texture of enchiladas in a slow cooker; just stack the tortillas instead of rolling them. We suggest lining your slow cooker with a slow-cooker bag so you can easily remove the stack from the cooker.
Slow-Cooker Four-Cheese Spaghetti with Italian Sausage
Switch up your go-to slow-cooker meals and go for a cheesy pasta dish that's loaded with hearty sausage. It's a great option for the entire family, and you can take the leftovers for lunch the next day.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa
Make a pitcher of margaritas, pull out your most colorful linens and dinnerware, and add some dahlias to a flower vase. This easy slow cooker recipe is the only one you need for a fiesta night.
Slow Cooker Cioppino
Simmering the base of this rich stew in the slow cooker allows for ultimate flavor concentration. When you're almost ready to serve, add raw fish to poach quickly. A signature dish of the West Coast, cioppino can be made with a wide variety of fish and shellfish, so feel free to experiment with your favorites.
Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore
While the chicken becomes fall-apart tender, briny capers, crushed red pepper, and garlic infuse the tomatoes for a robust marinara sauce.
Slow Cooker Chicken Chili
This slow-cooker chicken chili is a great addition to your cool weather weeknight meal rotation. Calling for a mixture of beans and hominy, this recipe boasts bold, rich flavor, something that can often be dulled in a slow cooker. Processing some of the beans in a food processor thickens the soup, lending a heartier flavor to the dish. We suggest serving the soup with green onions, cheese, cilantro, peppers, and plain yogurt, a great substitute for sour cream. Perfect for a tailgate, ideal for cool weather, and guaranteed to make your home smell amazing while you're gone, this slow cooker chili is sure to make your "must make again" list.
Andouille Sausage Jambalaya with Shrimp
Traditionally, rice is cooked in the jambalaya liquid, but for this flavorful slow-cooker version, it's best to stir in the cooked rice at the end.
Sesame-Ginger Chicken
Serve over steamed rice to savor every bit of the sweet Asian glaze. This classic dish is a slow-cooker must-have on your weeknight meal planner.
Slow Cooker Thai Beef Curry
The challenge: The flavors are always too bland.Our solution: It's true that the long, slow cooking period mellows flavors. But bold spices, in bold amounts, will hold their own over time. Here, we start with big flavor from a good amount of curry paste and fish sauce, and we finish with fresh touches of cilantro and lime juice that amplify the taste of everything. Serve over a bed of brown rice or brown rice noodles to catch all the sauce.
Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos
From the Kitchen of Julie Hutson, Callahan, Florida. "This is surprisingly yummy to have such simple ingredients."
Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon, and Potato Soup
This chicken potato soup is perfect for ushering in fall: It's hearty enough for the beginning of soup season, yet brothy and veggie-packed so it doesn't feel too heavy. This recipe is ideal for a weekend, when you can check on the slow cooker after just a few hours. Although you can't leave it unattended all day, this chicken potato soup still offers the benefit of hands-free, fuss-free cooking. Baby red, Yukon Gold, or fingerling potatoes will all work well here, as they'll maintain their shape nicely during cooking. Pair this easy chicken and potato soup with a slaw or kale side salad and crusty whole-grain bread for a healthy, satisfying dinner.
Slow Cooker Chicken Posole
Think of posole as chili's brothier, lighter cousin, a Mexican version of chicken soup. Posole is also a name for the hominy, or rehydrated dried corn, that goes in the dish.
Slow Cooker Tuscan White Bean Soup
Simply stir kale, tomato paste, and salt into a hearty bean mixture, add sausage meatballs, and cook away for a perfect weeknight meal.
Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala
We love the heat level in this slow cooker take on tikka masala to fend off winter chill. If the spice kick is too much for your family, you can cut the red pepper down by half without losing any of the dynamic flavor layers.
Honey-Apricot-Glazed Chicken
This saucy slow cooker chicken lives at the flavorful intersection where sweet and savory meet. Never cooked with apricot brandy? It lends a unique fruity richness to this dish and can be found in most liquor stores shelved with flavored other liqueurs.
Slow Cooker Pork Chops with Mushrooms and Carrots
A full-plate dinner simmers to saucy, savory perfection in the slow cooker. To end up with super-succulent pork, don't overcook the chops in the pan before adding to the slow cooker. Just a couple of minutes per side will be enough to achieve nice color. Don't be afraid of the time, you will only be actively preparing and cooking for about 20 minutes as the rest cooks away in the slow-cooker for 7 hours until the meat and vegetables are tender.
Cuban Pork and Black Bean Stew
The most tender pork and beans stew can be on your table as soon as you get home.
Slow Cooker Santa Fe Meatloaf
Oven-baked meatloaf can turn dry, but the moisture-sealing magic of the slow cooker makes this one melt in your mouth.
Slow Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup
Simple flavors and a rustic touch will make this soup an instant home-cooked favorite, especially on chilly, wintry days. Inexpensive dried lentils make up the bulk of the soup, helping fill in your fiber gaps and keep you full longer. Chickpeas are the secret ingredient to achieve supreme creaminess, which become delightfully smooth when blended, and sneak in an extra 3g fiber per serving.
Slow-Cooker Brisket with Smoked Paprika
Save time and oven space and use a slow-cooker for brisket that's tender when pierced, with a rich, velvety sauce. Start in the morning and you'll have brisket by dinnertime.
Slow Cooker Beef Lettuce Wraps with Quick Pickles
The low, even heat of the slow cooker helps flavor powerhouses like miso, sesame oil, and soy sauce impart tenderizing moisture, umami depth, and savory personality to common pot roast.
Three-Bean Vegetarian Chili
This soup has a mild chile flavor. If you want more heat, increase the amount of chili powder and don't seed the jalapeños.
Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup
The potatoes absorb the rich, smoky flavor of the ham hocks in this one-pot soup. Serve with crusty bread, a salad, and hot sauce on the side for an easy meal both kids and adults will love.
Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic
White meat can dry out after a long haul in the slow cooker, so we opt for bone-in thighs to guarantee optimal flavor and succulence. Make prep easier with prepeeled garlic, and pretty-up the platter with lemon slices and thyme sprigs.
Slow-Cooker Split Pea Soup with Smoked Turkey
If your Thanksgiving tradition includes a smoked turkey, save one of the legs for this easy, soul-satisfying soup. Otherwise, look for smoked turkey legs near the bacon at your grocery store (or use a ham hock).
Slow Cooker French Onion Soup
This slow cooker french onion soup is so easy and delicious, you'll never return to your stovetop ways. The slow cooker completely eliminates the stirring element of caramelizing onions. After hours in the low heat, the sliced onions will become soft and jammy with a rich, dark brown coloring—no attention necessary. Although you'll need to start this soup the morning of, you'll gain nine hours of enticing aromas that will warm your kitchen on a chilly winter day. If you don't plan to eat it all, freeze the bag of soup in a bowl rather than laying it flat, so it will fit in the saucepan when it's time to thaw. Get ready for this slow cooker french onion soup to be the most requested dish in your house.
Crock-Pot Apple Butter
This Crock-Pot apple butter recipe legitimately could not be easier. Requiring just a handful of basic ingredients, apple butter is a low-effort and inexpensive fall treat to make—but it sure is an impressive one to share. And, thanks to the hands-off power of the Crock-Pot, the apple butter can simmer to perfection (and fill your kitchen with its heavenly aroma) while you're out and about or taking care of other tasks around the house.
Note: There are two phases to the slow-cooking. First, you simmer your apples and apple cider vinegar in the Crock-Pot for 6 hours on high. You'll then add sugar and spice to the crockpot and cook for another 4 hours on low, so be sure to plan accordingly before starting into the recipe. Slather your Crock-Pot apple butter over warm biscuits, toast, waffles, and anything else that could use a robust hit of sweet apple flavor.
Simple Slow Cooker Spaghetti Squash
As easy as it gets, this is a great, hands-off, and foolproof method for making slow cooker spaghetti squash. Use the slow-cooked squash for salads, as a veggie swap for pasta noodles, or as a simple fall side dish.
Slow Cooker Sweet-and-Sour Chicken
This may be our easiest slow cooker recipe yet. There's no browning in the skillet, no last-minute stovetop sauce—all the magic happens right in the slow cooker. Craving crunch? Serve it as a wrap in the cabbage of your choice.
Slow Cooker Bolognese Sauce
A house full of guests requires a great meal that's also easy on the cook, and our Slow Cooker Bolognese Sauce is exactly that. This hearty meat sauce serves 12 people generously—or 16 people if you serve smaller portions or have lots of side dishes. Made with ground beef, spicy Italian sausage, and diced pancetta plus red wine, Italian seasoning, and lots of vegetables, it's a robust, fully flavored topping for your favorite pasta. Best of all, this Bolognese sauce tastes incredible even when made ahead. (In fact, it may taste even better after the flavors have had a few days to come together.) The sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container up to 5 days or frozen in an airtight container (or ziplock freezer bags) up to 3 months.
Slow-Cooker White Chili with Turkey
Consider dinner covered for the day after Thanksgiving. This comforting slow cooker recipe is made with leftover turkey and will feed a full house. Cornmeal helps thicken this chili, and adds a hint of toasty corn flavor. Choose fine, rather than coarse, cornmeal for the smoothest texture. This is the perfect recipe to throw in the slow cooker before you head out the door on Black Friday. Let everything cook for 7 hours and you'll come home to a house that smells great. You'll be glad you have this Slow Cooker Turkey Chili to keep you warm.
Home-Style Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
Certain comfort foods are synonymous with Sunday supper, the meal that brings the family together. The convenience of a slow cooker makes it easy to enjoy this classic any day of the week. Be sure to cut the vegetables into large, uniform pieces so they will hold up during the long cook time.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice
This savory fall stew is filled with tender cubes of pumpkin, shredded chicken, and nutty wild rice in a creamy sauce. When choosing a pumpkin, look for a sugar or cheese pumpkin. Field pumpkins, which are larger in size, have watery, stringy flesh and are best used for decoration. Or substitute a butternut squash.
Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup with Bacon
Packed with veggies and flavored with a little bacon, this recipe will warm you up on a chilly day. This hearty soup is as versatile as it is delicious. Substitute collards for the kale, use another type of small dried beans, or add heat with red pepper flakes. And because it's made in a slow cooker, you don't have to stand over the stove stirring it for hours. Just prepare the bacon in the microwave, crumble it, then add it along with the vegetables and other ingredients to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW until the potatoes and beans are fork-tender, 5 1⁄2 to 6 hours.
Slow-Cooker Tuscan White Bean and Lentil Soup
Pantry staples like dried lentils and canned beans make up the bulk of this soup and boost the fiber to cover more than half your daily goal. Want to make it in your Instant Pot? Click here for the recipe.
Slow Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Quinoa Stew
Look for bags of cubed butternut squash in the produce section to save you the trouble of peeling and dicing a whole squash. Find Castelvetrano olives either jarred in the olive and pickle section or fresh at most specialty market antipasti bars. If you can't find them, use any green olive you like. Want to make it in your Instant Pot? Get the recipe here.
Slow Cooker Beef Fajitas
Start these easy slow cooker fajitas when you get home and they'll be ready by dinner time. There's no hassle, no rush, and most importantly, no mess!
Slow Cooker Lazy Lasagna Soup
Your family will love this fun departure from the Italian classic—and you'll love its ease and simplicity. Want to make it in an Instant Pot? Get the recipe here.