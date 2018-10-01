45 Slow Cooker Recipes for Fall

Crock-Pot Apple Butter Recipe

This Crock-Pot apple butter recipe legitimately could not be easier. Requiring just a handful of basic ingredients, apple butter is a low-effort and inexpensive fall treat to make—but it sure is an impressive one to share. And, thanks to the hands-off power of the Crock-Pot, the apple butter can simmer to perfection (and fill your kitchen with its heavenly aroma) while you're out and about or taking care of other tasks around the house.

Note: There are two phases to the slow-cooking. First, you simmer your apples and apple cider vinegar in the Crock-Pot for 6 hours on high. You'll then add sugar and spice to the crockpot and cook for another 4 hours on low, so be sure to plan accordingly before starting into the recipe. Slather your Crock-Pot apple butter over warm biscuits, toast, waffles, and anything else that could use a robust hit of sweet apple flavor.

Hungry for more? Check out Our 43 Best Slow Cooker Recipes For Fall next.