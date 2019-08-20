Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes for Busy Weeknights
If you're looking for delicious and easy Crockpot chicken recipes, you're in luck! We've got plenty of those. From our basic and super simple Slow-Cooked Whole Chicken to slightly more involved dinners like Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Quinoa Stew, there's a recipe here for everyone.
Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon, and Potato Soup
Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon, and Potato Soup Recipe
This chicken potato soup is perfect for ushering in fall: It's hearty enough for the beginning of soup season, yet brothy and veggie-packed so it doesn't feel too heavy. This recipe is ideal for a weekend, when you can check on the slow cooker after just a few hours. Although you can't leave it unattended all day, this chicken potato soup still offers the benefit of hands-free, fuss-free cooking. Baby red, Yukon Gold, or fingerling potatoes will all work well here, as they'll maintain their shape nicely during cooking. Pair this easy chicken and potato soup with a slaw or kale side salad and crusty whole-grain bread for a healthy, satisfying dinner.
Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore
Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore Recipe
While the chicken becomes fall-apart tender, briny capers, crushed red pepper, and garlic infuse the tomatoes for a robust marinara sauce.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice
Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice Recipe
This savory fall stew is filled with tender cubes of pumpkin, shredded chicken, and nutty wild rice in a creamy sauce. When choosing a pumpkin, look for a sugar or cheese pumpkin. Field pumpkins, which are larger in size, have watery, stringy flesh and are best used for decoration. Or substitute a butternut squash.
Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic
Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic Recipe
White meat can dry out after a long haul in the slow cooker, so we opt for bone-in thighs to guarantee optimal flavor and succulence. Make prep easier with prepeeled garlic, and pretty-up the platter with lemon slices and thyme sprigs.
Slow Cooker Chicken Verde
Slow Cooker Chicken Verde Recipe
It's not hard to make your own salsa verde, with fresher flavor and much less sodium than jarred versions: Simply blacken tomatillos, chiles, and onions; then blend.
Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Chicken and Black Bean Soup
Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Chicken and Black Bean Soup Recipe
This filling and flavorful soup is ideal for a chilly evening. Freeze leftover chipotle chiles and adobe sauce in a flattened Ziploc bag for future use. Want to make it in your Instant Pot? Click here for the recipe.
Slow Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Quinoa Stew
Slow Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Quinoa Stew Recipe
Look for bags of cubed butternut squash in the produce section to save you the trouble of peeling and dicing a whole squash. Find Castelvetrano olives either jarred in the olive and pickle section or fresh at most specialty market antipasti bars. If you can't find them, use any green olive you like. Want to make it in your Instant Pot? Get the recipe here.
Peanut Chicken and Sugar Snap Peas with Noodles
Peanut Chicken and Sugar Snap Peas with Noodles Recipe
This super easy slow cooker chicken recipe will only take 11 minutes of your time to prep.
Slow Cooker Sweet-and-Sour Chicken
Slow Cooker Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Recipe
This may be our easiest slow cooker recipe yet. There's no browning in the skillet, no last-minute stovetop sauce—all the magic happens right in the slow cooker. Craving crunch? Serve it as a wrap in the cabbage of your choice.
Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder
Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder Recipe
Great for a game-day get-together, this hearty and creamy soup feeds a crowd with little hands-on time required.
Simple Slow Cooker Whole Chicken
Simple Slow Cooker Whole Chicken Recipe
This simple whole chicken recipe is great served as is with crusty bread or over rice, but it's also a great way to cook chicken ahead of time to use in a variety of dishes, such as chicken salad, soups, and casseroles.
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Chicken
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Chicken Recipe
Does it get much easier than this summer crockpot recipe? Slow-cook chicken breasts in a mixture of bottled barbecue sauce, Italian dressing, brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce for a tender, sweet, and tangy barbecue chicken that's great on a bun or even over a baked potato. This is a stress-free and tasty meal of which the whole family will want seconds.
Slow Cooker Chicken Posole
Slow Cooker Chicken Posole Recipe
Think of posole as chili's brothier, lighter cousin, a Mexican version of chicken soup. Posole is also a name for the hominy, or rehydrated dried corn, that goes in the dish.
Slow Cooker Chicken Congee
Slow Cooker Chicken Congee Recipe
The slow cooker does all the work in this comforting rice porridge, breaking down the rice with fragrant ginger and star anise and poaching the chicken until silky. A bit of chili oil is the vibrant kick this dish needs. You can also use Sriracha or a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Cilantro or baby spinach leaves can work in place of the watercress.
Easy Slow Cooker Chicken & Dumplings
Easy Slow Cooker Chicken & Dumplings Recipe
Just because you're going on a trip doesn't mean you have to give up home cooking. This slow cooker chicken and dumplings recipe is perfect for trips—all you need is a crock pot and somewhere to put it. It's simple, but easy to modify, so you're free to add or remove ingredients to suit your tastes
Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken
Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken Recipe
Lacey Houseman, 29, Thomaston, Georgia says, "I like to toss this together before I leave the house, and a few hours later, dinner is ready."
Slow Cooker Chicken Chili
Slow Cooker Chicken Chili Recipe
This slow-cooker chicken chili is a great addition to your cool weather weeknight meal rotation. Calling for a mixture of beans and hominy, this recipe boasts bold, rich flavor, something that can often be dulled in a slow cooker.
Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala
Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe
We love the heat level in this slow cooker take on tikka masala to fend off winter chill. If the spice kick is too much for your family, you can cut the red pepper down by half without losing any of the dynamic flavor layers.
Slow-Cooker White Chicken Chili
Slow-Cooker White Chicken Chili Recipe
Throw this into the slow cooker in the morning before you head off to work, and all day you'll be able to enjoy the satisfaction of knowing exactly what you're going to have for dinner. Using chicken rather than beef in this recipe makes it lower fat than your standard chili. Feel free to amp up the cayenne pepper if you really like the heat.
Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings
Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings Recipes
Fluffy dumplings and tender chicken are the heartwarming stars of this cozy, classic soup. Everything cooks to perfection in the slow cooker for a dinner that's perfect for chilly evenings and that will fill your kitchen with an enticing aroma.