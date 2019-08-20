Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes for Busy Weeknights

Updated August 20, 2019

If you're looking for delicious and easy Crockpot chicken recipes, you're in luck! We've got plenty of those. From our basic and super simple Slow-Cooked Whole Chicken to slightly more involved dinners like Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Quinoa Stew, there's a recipe here for everyone. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon, and Potato Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon, and Potato Soup Recipe

This chicken potato soup is perfect for ushering in fall: It's hearty enough for the beginning of soup season, yet brothy and veggie-packed so it doesn't feel too heavy. This recipe is ideal for a weekend, when you can check on the slow cooker after just a few hours. Although you can't leave it unattended all day, this chicken potato soup still offers the benefit of hands-free, fuss-free cooking. Baby red, Yukon Gold, or fingerling potatoes will all work well here, as they'll maintain their shape nicely during cooking. Pair this easy chicken and potato soup with a slaw or kale side salad and crusty whole-grain bread for a healthy, satisfying dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore Recipe

While the chicken becomes fall-apart tender, briny capers, crushed red pepper, and garlic infuse the tomatoes for a robust marinara sauce.

3 of 20

Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice Recipe

This savory fall stew is filled with tender cubes of pumpkin, shredded chicken, and nutty wild rice in a creamy sauce. When choosing a pumpkin, look for a sugar or cheese pumpkin. Field pumpkins, which are larger in size, have watery, stringy flesh and are best used for decoration. Or substitute a butternut squash.

Advertisement

4 of 20

Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Lindsey Lower

Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic Recipe

White meat can dry out after a long haul in the slow cooker, so we opt for bone-in thighs to guarantee optimal flavor and succulence. Make prep easier with prepeeled garlic, and pretty-up the platter with lemon slices and thyme sprigs.

5 of 20

Slow Cooker Chicken Verde

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Cindy Barr

Slow Cooker Chicken Verde Recipe

It's not hard to make your own salsa verde, with fresher flavor and much less sodium than jarred versions: Simply blacken tomatillos, chiles, and onions; then blend.

6 of 20

Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Chicken and Black Bean Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Chicken and Black Bean Soup Recipe

This filling and flavorful soup is ideal for a chilly evening. Freeze leftover chipotle chiles and adobe sauce in a flattened Ziploc bag for future use. Want to make it in your Instant Pot? Click here for the recipe

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Quinoa Stew

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Quinoa Stew Recipe

Look for bags of cubed butternut squash in the produce section to save you the trouble of peeling and dicing a whole squash. Find Castelvetrano olives either jarred in the olive and pickle section or fresh at most specialty market antipasti bars. If you can't find them, use any green olive you like. Want to make it in your Instant Pot? Get the recipe here.

8 of 20

Peanut Chicken and Sugar Snap Peas with Noodles

Peanut Chicken and Sugar Snap Peas with Noodles Recipe

This super easy slow cooker chicken recipe will only take 11 minutes of your time to prep. 

9 of 20

Slow Cooker Sweet-and-Sour Chicken

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Slow Cooker Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Recipe

This may be our easiest slow cooker recipe yet. There's no browning in the skillet, no last-minute stovetop sauce—all the magic happens right in the slow cooker. Craving crunch? Serve it as a wrap in the cabbage of your choice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder Recipe

Great for a game-day get-together, this hearty and creamy soup feeds a crowd with little hands-on time required.

11 of 20

Simple Slow Cooker Whole Chicken

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Simple Slow Cooker Whole Chicken Recipe

This simple whole chicken recipe is great served as is with crusty bread or over rice, but it's also a great way to cook chicken ahead of time to use in a variety of dishes, such as chicken salad, soups, and casseroles.

12 of 20

Slow-Cooker Barbecue Chicken

Credit: Kate Mathis; Styling: Paul Grimes

Slow-Cooker Barbecue Chicken Recipe

Does it get much easier than this summer crockpot recipe? Slow-cook chicken breasts in a mixture of bottled barbecue sauce, Italian dressing, brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce for a tender, sweet, and tangy barbecue chicken that's great on a bun or even over a baked potato. This is a stress-free and tasty meal of which the whole family will want seconds. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Slow Cooker Chicken Posole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Slow Cooker Chicken Posole Recipe

Think of posole as chili's brothier, lighter cousin, a Mexican version of chicken soup. Posole is also a name for the hominy, or rehydrated dried corn, that goes in the dish.

14 of 20

Slow Cooker Chicken Congee

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Slow Cooker Chicken Congee Recipe

The slow cooker does all the work in this comforting rice porridge, breaking down the rice with fragrant ginger and star anise and poaching the chicken until silky. A bit of chili oil is the vibrant kick this dish needs. You can also use Sriracha or a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Cilantro or baby spinach leaves can work in place of the watercress.

15 of 20

Easy Slow Cooker Chicken & Dumplings

Credit: MtHoodMomma

Easy Slow Cooker Chicken & Dumplings Recipe

Just because you're going on a trip doesn't mean you have to give up home cooking. This slow cooker chicken and dumplings recipe is perfect for trips—all you need is a crock pot and somewhere to put it. It's simple, but easy to modify, so you're free to add or remove ingredients to suit your tastes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken

Credit: Ryan Benyi; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps

Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken Recipe

Lacey Houseman, 29, Thomaston, Georgia says, "I like to toss this together before I leave the house, and a few hours later, dinner is ready."

17 of 20

Slow Cooker Chicken Chili

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Slow Cooker Chicken Chili Recipe

This slow-cooker chicken chili is a great addition to your cool weather weeknight meal rotation. Calling for a mixture of beans and hominy, this recipe boasts bold, rich flavor, something that can often be dulled in a slow cooker.

18 of 20

Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe

We love the heat level in this slow cooker take on tikka masala to fend off winter chill. If the spice kick is too much for your family, you can cut the red pepper down by half without losing any of the dynamic flavor layers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Slow-Cooker White Chicken Chili

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Slow-Cooker White Chicken Chili Recipe

Throw this into the slow cooker in the morning before you head off to work, and all day you'll be able to enjoy the satisfaction of knowing exactly what you're going to have for dinner. Using chicken rather than beef in this recipe makes it lower fat than your standard chili. Feel free to amp up the cayenne pepper if you really like the heat.

20 of 20

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

Credit: Photographer Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Food Stylist : Emily Nabors Hall

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings Recipes

Fluffy dumplings and tender chicken are the heartwarming stars of this cozy, classic soup. Everything cooks to perfection in the slow cooker for a dinner that's perfect for chilly evenings and that will fill your kitchen with an enticing aroma.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next