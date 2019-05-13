Our Best Slow Cooker Dinners Of All Time

Slow Cooker Cheesy Cottage Potatoes Recipe

Cottage potatoes can be both a side dish and a main dish—especially at breakfast. Either way, they're always popular. The ingredients are pantry staples, and if you don't have a bell pepper on hand then just leave it out. Serve this with a good cranberry sauce.

Note: This recipe is ideally suited to a six-quart oval slow cooker, but use what you have.

Cottage Potatoes

Excerpted from Stock the Crock by Phyllis Good. Copyright © 2017 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

Tips

This is a great use for leftover baked potatoes.

These potatoes also make great hash browns the next morning.

Make it gluten-free

Use gluten-free bread for the bread cubes. Cornbread is also a delicious option.

Make it for picky eaters

If you have veggie-haters, omit the onions and green peppers and increase the amount of potatoes, bread cubes, and cheese. The flavor changes, but it's still tasty with the rosemary, butter, and cheese.