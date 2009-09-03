Delicious Beef Slow-Cooker Recipes

Updated December 14, 2021
Credit:  Annabelle Breakey

Let the slow-cooker do the work for you in these decadent beef recipes. Classics like pot roast and shredded beef tacos are paired up with creative spins such as Asian beef lettuce wraps and smoked paprika brisket. 

Slow Cooker Beef-and-Sweet Potato Chili

Leaving the peels on the sweet potatoes has three benefits: Prep is faster, you add more fiber, and the potatoes hold their shape better after the 7-hour simmer. Besides, the peels get so tender that you barely notice they're there. If you'd like to change things up, try parsnips in place of the sweet potatoes; they have a similar sweetness and earthier flavor. For less sweetness, you can try small red potatoes or baby Yukon Golds. You don't need to fully cook the ground beef before it goes into the slow cooker; just cook it enough to "set" the shape of the crumbles.

Slow Cooker Beef Lettuce Wraps with Quick Pickles

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Claire Spollen
The low, even heat of the slow cooker helps flavor powerhouses like miso, sesame oil, and soy sauce impart tenderizing moisture, umami depth, and savory personality to common pot roast.

Slow Cooker Ropa Vieja

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Amy Stone
You'll be wowed by the way lean flank steak transforms into tender, succulent shreds as it slowly simmers in the aromatic sauce. Served over rice (preferably brown), this homey Cuban dish makes for an exceptionally hearty and wholesome weeknight meal.

Slow Cooker Barbacoa Brisket

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower
Slow cooking tougher cuts of meat, such as beef brisket, gives you a meltingly tender texture. For tacos, serve the saucy barbacoa in tortillas with green and red onion, cilantro leaves, jalapeño slices, and fresh lime wedges.

Slow-Cooker Brisket with Smoked Paprika

Credit:  Annabelle Breakey
Save time and oven space and use a slow-cooker for brisket that's tender when pierced, with a rich, velvety sauce. Start in the morning and you'll have brisket by dinnertime.

Beef-and-Bean Chili

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham
This classic red chili has chunks of stew meat and ground beef along with tomatoes, red beans, and spices. Fire-roasted tomatoes add a note of smokiness to the mix. If you can't find fire-roasted, use plain tomatoes and add a pinch of smoked paprika.

Slow-Cooker Macaroni and Beef

On the busiest weeknights, plan ahead so that even a slow-cooker beef spaghetti dinner is completely hands-off. Prep the ingredients in the morning to create a delicious homemade sauce with your slow-cooker. Simply boil pasta when you're ready for dinner, add the sauce, and top with Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham
Try this 5-star beef nachos recipe with the help of your slow cooker. After the roast is prepared, simply shred the meat and layer over tortilla chips and then load on the toppings!

Spicy Shredded Beef

Credit: David Prince
Kids will flip for this Mexican-spiced sloppy Joe. Serve it on a crusty French roll, to soak up the juices, and top with fresh veggies and a dollop of sour cream, to complement the subtle heat.

Slow-braised Beef Stew with Mushrooms

Credit: James Carrier
Short ribs notoriously take hours of cooking to hit the plate fork-tender and delicious. Use that to your advantage by cooking the ribs in a slow-cooker for five to six hours. This dish, loaded with flavor, is sure to replace your traditional beef stew recipe.

Chili-Beef Soft Tacos

Shortcut taco night using a slow-cooker. The chuck roast gets over-the-top tender, and the leftovers taste delicious in quesadillas, on baked potatoes, or over lettuce greens the next day.

Slow-Cooker French Dip Sandwiches 

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Emma Star Jensen
These classic French Dip sandwiches are a heartwarming and cozy meal.

Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

Indulge in a classic dish without all the fuss. Cook the brisket and potatoes with a few spices for about seven hours, then add carrots and cabbage for the final thirty minutes. This all-in-one meal is perfect for a busy weeknight; simply bake a few rolls, pour a glass of tea, and enjoy.

Slow-Cooker Shepherd's Pie

Serve an all-in-one beef-and-veggie dish. Pair this comfort-style dinner with a green salad for a complete meal for under $1.50 per serving.

Beef With Red Wine Sauce

Fifteen minutes of prep time are all you need to enjoy this flavorful beef-and-noodle meal at the end of the workday. The meat takes on the full flavor of the mushrooms, onion slices, and secret ingredient: brown gravy mix. Serve over egg noodles for a one-dish meal that's big on comfort and low on effort.

BBQ Beef Short Ribs

Skip the local BBQ joint and serve delicious beef short ribs at home. Three ingredients, plus salt, pepper, and vegetable oil, are all you need to bring the best of the BBQ pit home to your kitchen.

Company Pot Roast

Credit: Oxmoor House
Indulge in Grandma's Sunday afternoon pot roast without the labor-intensive prep work. This recipe makes about eight servings, which leaves you plenty for hot roast beef sandwiches the next day.

Hot Pastrami Sandwiches

Credit: Lisa Romerein; Styling: Valerie Aikman-Smith
Whether you're getting ready for a game-day crowd or just a super-stacker sandwich night, this pastrami recipe has your number. It only heats for an hour in the slow-cooker, so this is a quick dish that's still infused with loads of hearty flavor.

Meatloaf with Mozzarella, Mushrooms and Pepperoni

Come home to a house filled with the warm, comforting scent of fork-tender meatloaf loaded with fresh veggies and a hint of mozzarella cheese. Serve with instant mashed potatoes and steamed green beans.

Beef Stroganoff

Transform beef stew meat into this savory dinner that calls for just seven ingredients. Brown the meat in a skillet beforehand and combine with beef broth, sour cream, and sautÉed mushrooms and shallots. Cook for 6 hours on low and serve with hot cooked egg noodles.

Mediterranean Brisket

Credit: Frances Janesch; Styling: Lynn Miller
Cooking brisket is easy when a slow-cooker is involved! This simple recipe takes just 5 minutes to prepare–you don't even need to brown the beef first. Serve with steamed green beans and a baked potato for a super-filling supper.

Slow Cooker Beef Daube

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Catherine Crowell Steele; Prop Styling: Thom Driver
Here's a dinner that will cook itself to perfection as you go about your holiday errands. It's fine--in fact better--if you make it a day or two ahead, giving the herbs and wine time to meld with the meat and vegetables for rich, complex flavor. To end up with a 2-pound trimmed chuck roast, you should purchase 2 1/2 pounds. Serve over mashed potatoes or polenta.

Classic Slow Cooker Beef Stew

A nutty dark beer adds richness and depth to the stew. Be careful not to choose a beer that's super-hoppy; it will taste too bitter. To get 2 pounds of trimmed meat, you'll probably need to purchase a 2 1/2-pound roast.

Slow-Cooker Beef Tacos

Brown the meat in a Dutch oven, then let the slow-cooker work its magic as the rich spices meld. You can also serve the versatile, tender beef over baked potatoes instead of in soft tortilla shells.

Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham
Rev up your slow cooker the night before, and on game day, tote it to the game, plug it in, and let your crowd build their own sandwiches.

Slow-Cooker Prime Rib

Here's that super tasty holiday dinner recipe you've been looking for. In addition to adding loads of flavor, the seasoning and overnight sitting makes for the best crust that'll keep the juices sealed once the roast is put in the slow cooker. You can find rib roast at most grocery store meat counters. Ask your butcher to trim, remove the chine cone, and tie the roast. Serve with red wine, roasted vegetables, and salad.

