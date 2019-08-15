20+ Soups and Stews to Make in Your Instant Pot
Soups aren't going anywhere. There's only one thing that goes better with soup than crusty bread, and that's the Instant Pot, which shaves off hours of prep time without sacrificing any of the flavor. No matter your base ingredient—beef, squash, beans, pork, you name it—your favorite reliable appliance will turn out fantastic soups and stews every. single. time.
Instant Pot Chana Dal
For the ideal bowl of soul-warming comfort, look no further than chana dal. Hearty and tender split chickpeas absorb the toasty goodness of an aromatic, deeply flavorful broth, which is complimented by a bright yogurt topper. One taste is all it takes to become enamored with the way toasted cumin seed and curry powder, balanced with a handful of other spices and aromatics like turmeric and fresh ginger, infuse chana dal with dynamic flavor and a gloriously golden color. The Instant Pot makes easy work of preparing this classic Indian dish, making it a perfect vegetarian recipe to add into your meal-prep rotation. Dried split chickpeas can be found at specialty Mediterranean markets as well as online.
Instant Pot Chicken Soup
This chicken noodle soup may be simple, but nothing's wrong with that. Your Instant Pot or pressure cooker of choice makes this comforting and savory classic in just an hour.
Instant Pot Beef Stew
This recipe was adapted from Cooking Light's wildly popular Classic Slow Cooker Beef Stew to create a simple, speedy version of a comfort food favorite. As the original recipe notes, a nutty dark beer adds richness and depth to the stew, but be careful not to choose a beer that's super-hoppy; it will taste too bitter.
Instant Pot Beef and Bean Chili
Using the flavor concentrating magic of the Instant Pot, we reach next-day level of delicious chili deliciousness in under an hour with this bold and meaty Beef and Bean Chili. Although optional, simmering beef bones in the chili makes it extra rich and we'd highly recommend trying it. If you ask your butcher for some spare beef bones when you go to pick up stew meat, they will likely be more than happy to help you out. We like to serve such a robustly savory chili with bright toppers like sour cream, fresh cilantro, fresh jalapeño, and a sprinkle of sharp cheddar, but feel free to dress your bowl up however you like. Finely chopped onion and some avocado wedges would also be welcome here.
Ham And Potato Soup
This Instant Pot ham soup recipe is about as perfect as a cool weather soup can get; think "loaded baked potato in a bowl." For a fun party meal, serve it with an assortment of toppings so guests can make the soup their own.
Instant Pot Gumbo
Gumbo is traditionally a time- and labor-intensive dish, but our Instant Pot recipe delivers full-on flavor in just one hour.
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup with Chorizo
For an easy and elegant fall entertaining dish you can make in your Instant Pot, look no further than our savory butternut squash soup. This Instant Pot butternut squash soup is a perfect recipe for effortless autumnal vibes.
Instant Pot Pumpkin Soup with Candied Pepitas
This velvety smooth soup is easy to make and easy to freeze. The crunchy pepitas steal the show, and are a nice contrast to the spicy, creamy base. Serve with sourdough bread for a nontraditional Thanksgiving dinner, or in small shooters as a holiday party appetizer.
Cauliflower Soup with Shiitakes
Pureed cauliflower creates a wonderfully creamy soup; meaty shiitakes add textural flair.
Spicy Black Bean Soup with Chorizo
This spicy soup recipe requires little attention or effort with the slow cooking power of your Instant Pot. Tip: Dried beans don't have to be soaked—just toss them into the Instant Pot®.
Vegetable Beef Soup
This hearty beef and veggie soup recipe is made simple with the pressure cooking power of your Instant Pot. Swap In A Snap! Use spinach or chard in place of the kale.
Smoky Pork and Hominy Soup
This hearty soup recipe is made simple with the pressure cooking power of your Instant Pot. Try this soup garnished with radish slices and sour cream.
Pressure Cooker Brunswick Stew
For our largely hands-off take on the classic comfort food, we create an intensely flavorful base by first pressure cooking a whole chicken on top of a combination of boxed tomatoes, potatoes, onions, and a handful of flavor power player ingredients.
One-Hour Spanish Chickpea Soup
Dried chickpeas are typically soaked overnight and then simmered for up to two and a half hours to become tender. These, though, go into the pressure cooker dry and come out tender in just one hour! Use high-quality, cured Spanish chorizo (and not the fresh or raw Mexican version) for the best flavor and texture in this earthy, satisfying soup.
Instant Pot Dal Makhani
This warm hug from a bowl of lentils made our developer want to buy an Instant Pot in a way that no other recipe has. The stew is buttery and slightly spicy with a creamy texture that still has a little bite, thanks to the lentils. While the ghee is optional, it really does take this indulgent dish to a real over-the-top place that you definitely want to go. You can get a head start by chopping your onion, jalapeño, garlic, and ginger the night before. You can also make the toasted buttery spice mixture a day ahead and stir into the hot lentil mixture.
Instant Pot Lazy Lasagna Soup
Your family will love this fun departure from the Italian classic—and you'll love its ease and simplicity. Want to make it in a slow cooker? Get the recipe here.
Instant Pot Khao Soi
What gives this easy Khao Soi its incredible flavor backbone is the homemade curry paste. It's easier to whip up in the food processor than you might think and we'd strongly recommend giving it a try. However, if you find yourself pinched for time, you can substitute 3-4 tablespoons of store-bought curry paste. Lemongrass is easily sourced at specialty or Asian markets; however, if you have trouble finding it fresh, you can find a super convenient lemongrass paste in the produce section of many conventional grocery stores.
Instant Pot Turkey and Sage Dumpling Soup
Can't find turkey cutlets? Use chicken cutlets or breasts. Serve the soup with a crunchy salad and citrus vinaigrette. Gina Homolka is the founder of skinnytaste.com and @skinnytaste.
Instant Pot Keto Bone Broth
This delicious broth can be a base for soups or any quick weeknight comfort meal. The consistency is rich for a broth, leaving a savory and comforting effect. Buy meat on the bone and take if off at home. Then, you can freeze them until you have enough to make a batch. Wait until the broth is chilled to remove the fat—it's worth the wait for a smooth, clean end product.
Instant Pot Keto Clam Chowder
This keto-approved chowder is rich and indulgent. The broth is creamy, yet light, and has a slight brininess.
Instant Pot Tuscan White Bean and Lentil Soup
Pantry staples like dried lentils and canned beans make up the bulk of this soup and boost the fiber to cover more than half your daily goal. Want to make it in your slow cooker? Click here for the recipe.