Instant Pot Beef and Bean Chili Recipe

Using the flavor concentrating magic of the Instant Pot, we reach next-day level of delicious chili deliciousness in under an hour with this bold and meaty Beef and Bean Chili. Although optional, simmering beef bones in the chili makes it extra rich and we'd highly recommend trying it. If you ask your butcher for some spare beef bones when you go to pick up stew meat, they will likely be more than happy to help you out. We like to serve such a robustly savory chili with bright toppers like sour cream, fresh cilantro, fresh jalapeño, and a sprinkle of sharp cheddar, but feel free to dress your bowl up however you like. Finely chopped onion and some avocado wedges would also be welcome here.