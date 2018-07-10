Our Best Grilled Flank Steaks
For a crowd-pleasing dinner the whole family can enjoy, just turn to these great steak recipes. Budget-friendly flank steak is a great choice for quick and easy grilling, and these top-rated grilled recipes are definitely our favorites.
Grilled Vegetable and Flank Steak Salad with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
Grilled Vegetable and Flank Steak Salad with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette Recipe
If you don't love blue cheese, try crumbled feta or grated Parmesan instead. If not treated right, flank steak can be a little tough, so cut it thinly and against the grain.
Grilled Flank Steak with Chipotle-Orange Mojo
Grilled Flank Steak with Chipotle-Orange Mojo Recipe
This delicious steak tostada recipe cuts back on calories and sodium by using 6-inch whole-grain corn tortillas instead of flour, meaning you can afford to eat two.
Balsamic Grilled Flank Steak
Balsamic Grilled Flank Steak Recipe
This beautiful flank steak comes together in a snap and uses only 5 ingredients. Top with cherry tomatoes and basil leaves just before serving.
Seared Flank Steak with Lime-Wasabi Sauce
Seared Flank Steak with Lime-Wasabi Sauce Recipe
Zesty red wine marinade is the key for this super-tender and deeply flavored steak. The longer it marinates, the better.
Spice-rubbed Grilled Flank Steak
Spice-rubbed Grilled Flank Steak Recipe
The spice mixture and brown sugar bring out great flavor in this steak recipe. With only a 20 minute prep time, you'll have this steak on the table in no time.
Flank Steak Panzanella Salad
Flank Steak Panzanella Salad Recipe
This salad is even better at room temperature once the bread has absorbed some of the dressing. Swap the steak for chicken or shrimp, or omit for a side salad.
Grilled Flank Steak with Cherry-Pecan Rice
Grilled Flank Steak with Cherry-Pecan Rice Recipe
Compliment the great flavor of this flank steak with a hearty side of rice peppered with cherries and pecans.
Hoisin Grilled Flank Steak with Noodle Salad
Hoisin Grilled Flank Steak with Noodle Salad Recipe
The noodle salad is delicious cold, perfect for warmer weather. Toss in any vegetables you like, such as snap peas and bell peppers.
Steak and Fried Egg Breakfast Tacos with Chimichurri
Steak and Fried Egg Breakfast Tacos with Chimichurri Recipe
Who says you can't make yourself a fancy, classy brunch all at home in the comfort of your own kitchen? For an ultra-hearty start to your morning, fry up some frizzled, sunnyside up eggs and serve them in a warm corn tortilla with grilled flank steak and the works. We topped ours with fresh avocado, queso fresco, radishes, and a flavor-packed chimichurri sauce that melts right into the runny yolks.
Grilled Flank Steak Gyros
Grilled Flank Steak Gyros Recipe
Don't feel like a sandwich? Serve the steak topped with the cucumber sauce and the vegetables as a side salad. Cut the flatbread into triangles, and toast until crisp.
Coriander-Crusted Flank Steak with Cuban Black Beans
Coriander-Crusted Flank Steak with Cuban Black Beans Recipe
Amp up canned black beans by simmering with sautéed bell pepper, onion, and cumin and finishing with a splash of vinegar.
Red Wine-Marinated Steak with Balsamic Onions and Slaw
Red Wine-Marinated Steak with Balsamic Onions and Slaw Recipe
Cook this with either hanger or flank steak, whichever you prefer. The onions add a hit of umami, but feel free to omit them.
Red Wine-Marinated Steaks with Grilled Vegetables
Red Wine-Marinated Steaks with Grilled Vegetables Recipe
Throw an extra flank steak on the grill for a Cali-inspired salad and a Texas-style hash.
Grilled Chile-Lime Flank Steak
Grilled Chile-Lime Flank Steak Recipe
Cilantro stems shouldn't be cast aside; they pack more flavor than cilantro leaves in many ways and are ideal in marinades. You could also stir them into chicken soup or puree for chimichurri. Skirt steak comes from the bottom rib plate of the cow, right next to the flank steak. Both cuts are great for grilling over high heat since they aren't thick or tough; you want to achieve a good char in the short time it takes the meat to cook. Serve the steak on its own tonight, and then slice leftovers for tacos or fajitas tomorrow.
Miso-Marinated Flank Steak with Salad
Miso-Marinated Flank Steak with Salad Recipe
Sweet-salty white miso makes beef taste wonderfully beefier. Marinate the steak the night before so it's quick to cook the next day. Serve with hot rice if you like.
Flank Steak Tacos with Avocado and Red Onion Salad
Flank Steak Tacos with Avocado and Red Onion Salad Recipe
This combination is also delicious layered in bolillos (crusty Mexican rolls) or soft French rolls.
Spice-Rubbed Flank Steak with Fresh Salsa
Spice-Rubbed Flank Steak with Fresh Salsa Recipe
Chipotle powder gives the rub for this grilled flank steak a smoky hit. Serve with a tangy fresh tomato salsa for a colorful and easy main dish.
Grilled Asian Flank Steak with Mango Salad
Grilled Asian Flank Steak with Mango Salad Recipe
Grilled Asian Flank Steak with Mango Salad delivers a wonderful combination of flavors, and this one-dish meal is on the table in just 40 minutes. The mango adds a nice sweetness to the overall dish while the peanut butter adds a mild peanutty flavor to the dressing.
Basic Grilled Flank Steak
Basic Grilled Flank Steak Recipe
Simply seasoned with Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper, this flavorful flank steak is great main dish on its own, but because the seasonings are so subtle, it's versatile enough to use in salads, sandwiches, and wraps.
Pan-Grilled Flank Steak with Soy-Mustard Sauce
Pan-Grilled Flank Steak with Soy-Mustard Sauce Recipe
Grilling indoors is delicious, especially when it is accompanied by tasty steak sauce, garlicky asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes.
Adobo Flank Steak with Summer Corn-and-Tomato Relish
Adobo Flank Steak with Summer Corn-and-Tomato Relish Recipe
Online reviewers rave about the flavor that comes from marinating the steak in a mixture of toasted spices, sherry vinegar, and chipotle chiles. The fresh corn and tomato relish makes this a top pick for summer entertaining.
Polynesian Flank Steak
Add island flair to steak with a marinade of pineapple juice, soy sauce, green onions, and ginger.
Flank Steak with Cilantro-Almond Pesto
Flank Steak with Cilantro-Almond Pesto Recipe
Instead of the usual pine nuts used in pesto, ground almonds thicken this lively herb sauce. The pesto is also good as a spread for burgers and sandwiches, or as a pizza sauce.
Flank Steak with Grilled Mango and Watermelon Chutney
Flank Steak with Grilled Mango and Watermelon Chutney Recipe
After you grill the flank steak, grill mango slices to add to the refreshing watermelon salsa topping.
Southeast Asian Grilled Flank Steak
Southeast Asian Grilled Flank Steak Recipe
Add a little heat to the marinade with Sriracha, a hot chile sauce, and balance that kick with tangy lime juice, fish sauce and sugar. This dish is a great choice for entertaining because you can start marinating it a day ahead.
Flank Steak with Warm Moroccan Spices
Flank Steak with Warm Moroccan Spices Recipe
Fill your senses with the aromas of North African cuisine by adding cinnamon, cumin, coriander cumin, ginger, and cayenne pepper to the oil and vinegar marinade.
Garlic Flank Steak
Get back to basics with this five-ingredient steak. If you've got olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper on hand, you're ready to get started.
Southwest Flank Steak with Salsa
Southwest Flank Steak with Salsa Recipe
Serve this fajita-seasoned steak with a spicy salsa and wrap in flour tortillas for an easy south-of-the border dinner.
Rosemary-Merlot Flank Steak
Rosemary-Merlot Flank Steak Recipe
Marinate the steak in a mixture of red wine, rosemary, beef broth, and Italian seasoning for only 20 minutes, then combine some of the reserved marinade with Dijon mustard and tomato paste for a savory sauce.
Spice-Rubbed Flank Steak with Spicy Peach-Bourbon Sauce
Spice-Rubbed Flank Steak with Spicy Peach-Bourbon Sauce Recipe
Highlight some of the South's best flavors in this sweet and spicy beef dish: peaches, Vidalia onions, and bourbon. One of our online reviewers reports that "while the ingredients in the sauce may seem like an odd combo, the flavor has serious depth and an outstanding taste. The pairing of the spiced beef and the complex sauce was superb."
Gin and Spice Flank Steak
Gin and Spice Flank Steak Recipe
If you're a fan of gin and tonics, you'll love this steak with a creamy gin sauce. Juniper berries (the main flavor ingredient in gin), allspice and peppercorns are used to season the grilled steak, making the sauce and steak perfect flavor partners.
Spice-rubbed Flank Steak
Spice-rubbed Flank Steak Recipe
A blend of brown sugar, cumin, oregano, and garlic powder gives this flank steak just the right kick.
Grilled Portobello-Flank Steak Salad with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
Grilled Portobello-Flank Steak Salad with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette Recipe
Grilled flank steak is even better when paired with meaty grilled mushrooms, tangy blue cheese and peppery arugula. This is one dinner salad you won't want to miss!
Rosemary Flank Steak with Fig Salsa
Rosemary Flank Steak with Fig Salsa Recipe
Sweet figs provide a satisfying complement to the savory steak and Gorgonzola cheese in this mouthwatering entree of Rosemary Flank Steak with Fig Salsa.
Flank Steak and Cucumber Salad
Flank Steak and Cucumber Salad Recipe
In this recipe, flank steak takes on Asian flavors like soy sauce, lime and chili paste. Its strong flavor is counterbalanced when paired with a lightly pickled cucumber salad.
Asian Flank Steak with Asparagus and Wild-Rice Pilaf
Asian Flank Steak with Asparagus and Wild-Rice Pilaf Recipe
Flank steak and asparagus grill side-by-side, generating amazing flavor and texture. Serve with wild rice pilaf to complete the meal.
Grilled Pizza With Steak, Pear, and Arugula
Grilled Pizza With Steak, Pear, and Arugula Recipe
Everything's better on the grill, including pizza! Top your favorite prebaked crust with grilled flank steak, crisp pears, fresh arugula and Gorgonzola cheese.
London Broil with Chimichurri
London Broil with Chimichurri Recipe
Herb-marinated flank steak is incredible when grilled, sliced against the grain, and served with crusty Italian bread.
Garlicky Steak Salad with Chickpeas and Artichokes
Garlicky Steak Salad with Chickpeas and Artichokes Recipe
This dinner salad is loaded with good things. No need to be alarmed about all the garlic--the orange juice and soy sauce mellow it out.
Flank Steak with Salsa Verde
Flank Steak with Salsa Verde Recipe
Dip flank steak in easy homemade salsa verde for a winning weeknight supper. Serve with simple grilled vegetables.
Flank Steak Tacos
These simple tacos, featuring gorgeous slices of grilled flank steak, have gotten outstanding reviews from fellow MyRecipes users.
Grilled Flank Steak with Corn, Tomato and Asparagus Salad
Grilled Flank Steak with Corn, Tomato and Asparagus Salad Recipe
The accompanying salad would also be delcious on its own as a first course, but makes a perfect partner for tasty grilled flank steak.
Bulgogi Flank Steak
The long marinade time ensures flavorful, tender bites Bulgogi Flank Steak.
Flank Steak with Tomato Bruschetta
Flank Steak with Tomato Bruschetta Recipe
For a quick and easy dinner, serve Flank Steak with Tomato Bruschetta. Flank steak is lean and flavorful and definitely has a place in your healthful diet.