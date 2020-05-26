10+ Easy Burger Recipes to Make This Year
These recipes prove that making the perfect burger doesn't have to be difficult. Whether you're in the mood for an all-American classic or something a little more adventurous, these easy burger recipes are the perfect addition to your next cookout or gathering.
The Classic Burger
Sink your teeth into a delicious restaurant-style, hamburger recipe made from lean beef. Skip the prepackaged patties and take the extra time to craft up your own, and that little extra effort will be worth it. To make cheeseburgers, about 1 minute before burgers are done, top with sliced cheese; continue cooking until cheese begins to melt.
Jalapeño Popper Stuffed Burgers
How do you make jalapeño poppers even better? By surrounding them with beef. These jalapeño popper stuffed burgers have tons of cheddar flavor and just the right amount of spice to take things to the edge. Smaller jalapeños work better here, especially since they have a good heat level.
Burgers with Green Tomato Mayonnaise
This is a fabulous new way to add even more tomato flavor to a great burger. Try the tangy, chunky mayo on fish sandwiches and crab cakes too.
Lamb Burgers with Quick Skillet Ketchup
Ok, we know, ground lamb is on the pricier side of the ground meat case. That said, even though lamb is going to be slightly more expensive than comparable options, like ground beef or turkey, it remains one of the most budget-friendly (and least intimidating ways) to satisfy a craving for lamb's distinctly delicious flavor.
The Best "Beefy" Vegan Burgers
This umami-rich burger is unabashedly attempting to imitate a beef burger in flavor, texture, and appearance. Mushrooms and grains form the bulk of the burger--the mushrooms are tender, and the grains stay firm to give the impression of protein which has been cooked. The fat helps coat the separate elements so that it holds together nicely and isn't piecey like most veggie burgers. The patty absorbs lots of grill flavor to deliver a charred, smokey patty just like a traditional beefy backyard burger.
Cast-Iron Burgers
These top-rated cast-iron burgers prove that you don't have to own a grill to enjoy juicy, amazingly flavorful hamburgers.
Mushroom-Beef Burger
Make sure to process the mushrooms just until coarsely chopped (about 4 pulses) so they match the texture of the ground beef. The mushroom mixture will look a little wet in the pan at first; take the time to let as much liquid as possible cook out for a richer patty that will hold its shape when seared in the pan.
Pellet Grill Smokehouse Burger
Our Pellet Grill Smokehouse Burger is just like the big, juicy, messy burger you get at your favorite sports bar, but made in the comfort of your own home. There's a nice flavor from the spice blend and Dijon mustard mixed in with the beef, while the onions have a rich, umami flavor from the soy and Worcestershire.
Tennessee Burger with Bourbon and BBQ Sauce
We describe the Tennessee Burger with Bourbon and BBQ Sauce as a Southern triple threat--loaded with bacon, BBQ, and bourbon.
Smothered Steak Burgers
Sautéed mushrooms, steak sauce, and Worcestershire sauce create robust flavors in this knife-and-fork burger.
Best Ever Juicy Burgers
The simple addition of mayonnaise to the ground beef makes a deliciously juicy burger every time!