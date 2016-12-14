Fantastic Fritter Recipes
For the perfect accompaniment to comfort food, look no further than a basket full of fritters at the table. Fritters can be savory or sweet, and can boast a whole array of different ingredients and veggies, such as zucchini, potatoes, spinach, and more. These dishes can be served as a side to a great roast or barbecue, or also as an easy main dish item. No matter your preference, you'll find some great fritters to fit with your menu.
Crisp Cauliflower Fritters
Crisp Cauliflower Fritters Recipe
Light, golden-brown Crisp Cauliflower Fritters are a delicious vegetarian dinner alternative—and they're ready in just 20 minutes.
Crispy Broccoli-Carrot Fritters with Yogurt-Dill Sauce
Crispy Broccoli-Carrot Fritters with Yogurt-Dill Sauce Recipe
These quick, crispy fritters are packed with vegetables and get supercrisp in the pan. Omit the red pepper if you prefer a little less heat.
Spinach-Potato Fritters
Spinach-Potato Fritters Recipe
Enjoy the flavorful blend of spinach, potatoes, and eggs in these breakfast fritters.
Spaghetti Squash Fritters with Sriracha Mayonnaise
Spaghetti Squash Fritters with Sriracha Mayonnaise Recipe
Pair a basic side salad with tasty Spaghetti Squash Fritters with Sriracha Mayonnaise for a simple, flavorful meatless meal.
Corn and Crab Fritters with Guacamole
Corn and Crab Fritters with Guacamole Recipe
Top these corn and crabmeat fritters with guacamole to give the main dish fritters some Mexican flair and a splash of color.
Lobster-and-Corn Fritters
Lobster-and-Corn Fritters Recipe
These crisp, light fritters taste like nothing but fresh lobster and sweet corn.
Leek and Potato Fritters with Lemon-Cumin Yogurt
Leek and Potato Fritters with Lemon-Cumin Yogurt Recipe
This is based on keftes de prasa, a traditional Sephardic recipe for fritters. Leeks add an aromatic note to traditional Hanukkah latkes (potato pancakes). Fritters and latkes are typically fried with olive oil; here, we use canola oil, which has a mild flavor and high smoke point to brown the fritters. To prepare fritters ahead, place cooked fritters in a 250° oven to stay warm until you're ready to serve. Garnish with parsley sprigs, if desired.
Apple Fritters
Eat these apple fritters hot with all the powdered sugar you can stand.
Corn Fritters with Jalapeño Jelly
Corn Fritters with Jalapeño Jelly Recipe
From the Kitchen of…Laraine Perri, Longtime Contributor
"The Perris would sooner sacrifice the turkey than spend Thanksgiving in New York City fritter-less."
Avoid overmixing the batter to keep fritters from becoming too heavy and dense. You can make them earlier in the day and quickly reheat; arrange fritters on a wire rack set over a baking sheet in a 425° oven until thoroughly heated and crisp.
Cauliflower-Parmesan Fritters
Cauliflower-Parmesan Fritters Recipe
Bite-size Cauliflower-Parmesan Fritters offer bold flavors that will leave your guests satisfied, but not too full to mix and mingle.
Beef Alcapurrias
This traditional Puerto Rican fritter dish is hearty and full of flavor. The dough is very wet and pliable--similar to the masa mixture for a tamale--and may take a minute to get used to working with. Because it is so soft, the fritters may stick to the bottom when you drop them in the pot. If this happens, let the dough set for about 30 seconds and then gently dislodge the fritters from the bottom until they float.
Clam Chowder Fritters
Fritters and clam chowder are a match made in heaven. The recipe works best with fresh shellfish, if possible. You can find shucked clams at your local seafood market.
Hummus-and-Rice Fritters with Mediterranean Salad
Hummus-and-Rice Fritters with Mediterranean Salad Recipe
When using flour as a binder for things that are not baked, such as these pan-seared fritters, the finer grade of cake flour yields a creamier texture in the cooked product. If you don't have it, don't sweat it: You can just use all-purpose.
Zucchini-Ricotta Fritters
Zucchini-Ricotta Fritters Recipe
Mario Batali's Edible Garden, at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, is named for two of his restaurants: the Otto Pizza Garden and the Babbo Beets, Garlic and Greens Garden. Cooking demonstrations feature recipes like Batali's fritters with zucchini and rocambole garlic.
Lionfish Fritters with Red Bell Pepper Coulis
Lionfish Fritters with Red Bell Pepper Coulis Recipe
Homemade, fresh seafood fritters can be on your table in 40 minutes. Red Bell Peppper Coulis makes the perfect dipping sauce.
Crispy Cornmeal Fritters
Green Curry Fritters
Global flavors favorite.
Talk about flavor! Green curry paste (found in the Asian-foods section) and chile paste impart tons of savory-spicy-fragrant hits to ground chicken. Only a tiny tweak to this recipe: Our fritters got a little too browned, so we reduced the cooking temperature from medium-high to medium and cooked them a little longer.
Zucchini Fritters with Herb-and-Mozzarella Salad
Zucchini Fritters with Herb-and-Mozzarella Salad Recipe
Squeezing the zucchini in paper towels helps remove excess water for a crisp, latke-like crust.
Squash and Chickpea Fritters with Winter Greens and Hazelnut Salad
Squash and Chickpea Fritters with Winter Greens and Hazelnut Salad Recipe
These little cakes are a snap to make and, with the salad, create a great vegetarian entrée for fall.