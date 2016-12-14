Fantastic Fritter Recipes

Corn Fritters with Jalapeño Jelly Recipe

From the Kitchen of…Laraine Perri, Longtime Contributor

"The Perris would sooner sacrifice the turkey than spend Thanksgiving in New York City fritter-less."

Avoid overmixing the batter to keep fritters from becoming too heavy and dense. You can make them earlier in the day and quickly reheat; arrange fritters on a wire rack set over a baking sheet in a 425° oven until thoroughly heated and crisp.