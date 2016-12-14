Fantastic Fritter Recipes

Updated December 14, 2016

For the perfect accompaniment to comfort food, look no further than a basket full of fritters at the table. Fritters can be savory or sweet, and can boast a whole array of different ingredients and veggies, such as zucchini, potatoes, spinach, and more. These dishes can be served as a side to a great roast or barbecue, or also as an easy main dish item. No matter your preference, you'll find some great fritters to fit with your menu.

Start Slideshow

1 of 21

Crisp Cauliflower Fritters

Credit: Jason Wallis; Styling: Cindy Barr

Crisp Cauliflower Fritters Recipe

Light, golden-brown Crisp Cauliflower Fritters are a delicious vegetarian dinner alternative—and they're ready in just 20 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Crispy Broccoli-Carrot Fritters with Yogurt-Dill Sauce

Credit: Jason Wallis; Styling: Cindy Barr

Crispy Broccoli-Carrot Fritters with Yogurt-Dill Sauce Recipe

These quick, crispy fritters are packed with vegetables and get supercrisp in the pan. Omit the red pepper if you prefer a little less heat.

3 of 21

Spinach-Potato Fritters

Credit: Ryan Benyi; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps

Spinach-Potato Fritters Recipe

Enjoy the flavorful blend of spinach, potatoes, and eggs in these breakfast fritters. 

Advertisement

4 of 21

Spaghetti Squash Fritters with Sriracha Mayonnaise

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cindy Barr

Spaghetti Squash Fritters with Sriracha Mayonnaise Recipe

Pair a basic side salad with tasty Spaghetti Squash Fritters with Sriracha Mayonnaise for a simple, flavorful meatless meal.

5 of 21

Corn and Crab Fritters with Guacamole

Credit: Romulo Yanes; Styling: Deborah Williams

Corn and Crab Fritters with Guacamole Recipe

Top these corn and crabmeat fritters with guacamole to give the main dish fritters some Mexican flair and a splash of color.

6 of 21

Lobster-and-Corn Fritters

Credit: Cedric Angeles

Lobster-and-Corn Fritters Recipe

These crisp, light fritters taste like nothing but fresh lobster and sweet corn.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 21

Leek and Potato Fritters with Lemon-Cumin Yogurt

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Leek and Potato Fritters with Lemon-Cumin Yogurt Recipe

This is based on keftes de prasa, a traditional Sephardic recipe for fritters. Leeks add an aromatic note to traditional Hanukkah latkes (potato pancakes). Fritters and latkes are typically fried with olive oil; here, we use canola oil, which has a mild flavor and high smoke point to brown the fritters. To prepare fritters ahead, place cooked fritters in a 250° oven to stay warm until you're ready to serve. Garnish with parsley sprigs, if desired.

8 of 21

Apple Fritters

Credit: Charles Walton; Styling: Trinda Gage

Apple Fritters Recipe

Eat these apple fritters hot with all the powdered sugar you can stand.

9 of 21

Corn Fritters with Jalapeño Jelly

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Paige Hicks

Corn Fritters with Jalapeño Jelly Recipe

From the Kitchen of…Laraine Perri, Longtime Contributor

"The Perris would sooner sacrifice the turkey than spend Thanksgiving in New York City fritter-less."

Avoid overmixing the batter to keep fritters from becoming too heavy and dense. You can make them earlier in the day and quickly reheat; arrange fritters on a wire rack set over a baking sheet in a 425° oven until thoroughly heated and crisp.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 21

Cauliflower-Parmesan Fritters

Credit: Theresa Raffetto; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps

Cauliflower-Parmesan Fritters Recipe

Bite-size Cauliflower-Parmesan Fritters offer bold flavors that will leave your guests satisfied, but not too full to mix and mingle.

11 of 21

Beef Alcapurrias

Credit: Greg DuPree; Styling: Lindsey Lower, Torie Cox

Beef Alcapurrias Recipe

This traditional Puerto Rican fritter dish is hearty and full of flavor. The dough is very wet and pliable--similar to the masa mixture for a tamale--and may take a minute to get used to working with. Because it is so soft, the fritters may stick to the bottom when you drop them in the pot. If this happens, let the dough set for about 30 seconds and then gently dislodge the fritters from the bottom until they float.

12 of 21

Clam Chowder Fritters

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Rachel Burrow and Claire Spollen

Clam Chowder Fritters Recipe

Fritters and clam chowder are a match made in heaven. The recipe works best with fresh shellfish, if possible. You can find shucked clams at your local seafood market.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 21

Hummus-and-Rice Fritters with Mediterranean Salad

Credit: Grant Cornett; Styling: Angharad Bailey

Hummus-and-Rice Fritters with Mediterranean Salad Recipe

When using flour as a binder for things that are not baked, such as these pan-seared fritters, the finer grade of cake flour yields a creamier texture in the cooked product. If you don't have it, don't sweat it: You can just use all-purpose.

14 of 21

Zucchini-Ricotta Fritters

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Zucchini-Ricotta Fritters Recipe

Mario Batali's Edible Garden, at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, is named for two of his restaurants: the Otto Pizza Garden and the Babbo Beets, Garlic and Greens Garden. Cooking demonstrations feature recipes like Batali's fritters with zucchini and rocambole garlic.

15 of 21

Lionfish Fritters with Red Bell Pepper Coulis

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Lionfish Fritters with Red Bell Pepper Coulis Recipe

Homemade, fresh seafood fritters can be on your table in 40 minutes. Red Bell Peppper Coulis makes the perfect dipping sauce.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 21

Crispy Cornmeal Fritters

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Crispy Cornmeal Fritters Recipe

17 of 21

Green Curry Fritters

Credit: Raymond Hom; Styling: Pamela Duncan Silver

Green Curry Fritters Recipe

Global flavors favorite.

Talk about flavor! Green curry paste (found in the Asian-foods section) and chile paste impart tons of savory-spicy-fragrant hits to ground chicken. Only a tiny tweak to this recipe: Our fritters got a little too browned, so we reduced the cooking temperature from medium-high to medium and cooked them a little longer.

18 of 21

Zucchini Fritters with Herb-and-Mozzarella Salad

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffey Hargett

Zucchini Fritters with Herb-and-Mozzarella Salad Recipe

Squeezing the zucchini in paper towels helps remove excess water for a crisp, latke-like crust.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 21

Squash and Chickpea Fritters with Winter Greens and Hazelnut Salad

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Karen Shinto

Squash and Chickpea Fritters with Winter Greens and Hazelnut Salad Recipe

These little cakes are a snap to make and, with the salad, create a great vegetarian entrée for fall.

20 of 21

Zucchini Fritters

Zucchini Fritters Recipe

21 of 21

Clam and Corn Fritters

Clam and Corn Fritters Recipe

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next