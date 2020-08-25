8 Deliciously Sweet Ways to Bake with Zucchini

Zucchini Cookies Recipe

If zucchini cookies are a new concept for you, these soft and flavorful chocolate chip cookies with a velvety center will blow your expectations. In the same way zucchini disappears into zucchini bread, the vegetable is nearly undetectable in these light and delicious cookies. Not only does the zucchini provide moisture, but it also adds vitamins and fiber to the cookies. This recipe is an easy (and kid-friendly) way to use up your abundance of summer veggies. If you have a picky eater on your hands, you can skip the raisins, but they will add extra sweetness and texture to these baked treats.