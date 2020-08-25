8 Deliciously Sweet Ways to Bake with Zucchini
One of the most versatile (and prolific) vegetables, zucchini tastes delicious steamed, sauteed, fried, grilled, and more. Zucchini's moist and mild character lends itself well to baking as well, and is a simple way to eat more veggies. From Zucchini-Fig Mini Cakes to Coconut-Zucchini Bread, these beginner-friendly baking recipes are wonderful ways to make the most of an abundant zucchini harvest.
Blueberry Zucchini Bread
Blueberry Zucchini Bread Recipe
Our Blueberry Zucchini Bread is perfectly balanced: The whole wheat flour and zucchini give the loaf texture and nuttiness that makes it feel like it could almost be good for you. Meanwhile, the blueberries provide jammy bursts of sweetness. The bread ends up feeling comforting and indulgent without being too sweet, and the loaf feels more like a bread than a cake. To add a little flavor contrast, try it lightly toasted with cream cheese or yogurt spread on top. Serve with tea or coffee for breakfast or a mid-afternoon pick-me-up.
Zucchini Cake
There comes a certain point every summer when the amount of zucchini you seem to constantly have on hand far outweighs you desire for zucchini. Luckily, we've crafted the perfect, no-fuss recipe for a classic, vanilla zucchini cake for just that purpose. Though flecked with specks of pale green, you'd never guess vegetables were hiding in this incredibly tender sheet cake.
Carrot-Zucchini Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
Carrot-Zucchini Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe
Zucchini makes a brilliant addition to carrot cake, adding a verdant note to the sweet carrot.
Mexican Chocolate-Zucchini Bread
Mexican Chocolate-Zucchini Bread Recipe
Got a boatload of zucchini? A loaf of so-simple quick bread is a delightful, kid-friendly way to put it to use. This decadent twist spices up classic zucchini bread with cocoa powder, cinnamon, a rich chocolate glaze, and roasted pepitas. Easy-to-make, incredibly moist, and intensely chocolatey, this Mexican Chocolate Zucchini Bread is sure to be a new favorite.
Zucchini Mini Muffins
These are tasty for breakfast or as a snack. For even portions, use a small ice-cream scoop to spoon the batter into the muffin cups.
Lemon-Poppy Seed Zucchini Bread
Lemon-Poppy Seed Zucchini Bread Recipe
The tender, fine-crumbed texture and bright lemon citrus flavor offer a refreshing change from traditional spiced zucchini breads. While using a few small, disposable loaf pans is a great plan if you want to gift your zucchini bread, you can also use one (8- x 4-inch) loaf pan to make a single loaf.
Zucchini Bread
Use your bounty of zucchini for this sweet, moist quick bread, a long-time Cooking Light reader favorite. The recipe makes two loaves, so you can freeze one for later.
Zucchini Cookies
If zucchini cookies are a new concept for you, these soft and flavorful chocolate chip cookies with a velvety center will blow your expectations. In the same way zucchini disappears into zucchini bread, the vegetable is nearly undetectable in these light and delicious cookies. Not only does the zucchini provide moisture, but it also adds vitamins and fiber to the cookies. This recipe is an easy (and kid-friendly) way to use up your abundance of summer veggies. If you have a picky eater on your hands, you can skip the raisins, but they will add extra sweetness and texture to these baked treats.