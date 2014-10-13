Cookie Recipes

Whether you're a chocolate chip cookie fanatic or a snickerdoodle lover, MyRecipes is your ultimate source for the best cookie recipes. Our crave-worthy collection has over 1,000 easy cookie recipes for everyday and festive occasions alike. From drop cookies and bar cookies to slice-and-bake and sugar, there's a perfect cookie to satisfy every sweet tooth.

Staff Picks

We Tried 12 Flavors of OREO Cookies and Ranked Them For You

From Birthday Cake to Lemon, we spill the milk.
By Stacey Ballis

5 Easy Cookies to Bake With What's Already in Your Pantry

Plus, delicious variations on every recipe!
By Stacey Ballis

10 Cake Mix Cookies to Try ASAP

What's the secret to soft, cakey, pillowy cookies? Cake mix. It really is that simple! Use the baking aisle shortcut to make seasonal treats (like these Soft Gingerbread Cookies or these Gingerbread Cookie Eggnog Ice Cream Sandwiches) and last-minute desserts (these 3-Ingredient Cookies are basic in the best way). No matter what you're looking for, you'll love what you find in this collection of cake mix cookies recipes. 

20 Easy Cookie Recipes Without Flour

No flour? No problem. These easy flourless cookies aren't necessarily gluten-free, but they are perfect for days when a grocery store run just isn't happening. Whether you're looking for festive holiday treats (like these Soft Gingerbread Cookies and these Peanut Butter Wreaths), cake mix cookies (these come together with just three ingredients), or a no-bake dessert (you simply must try these Peanut Butter Balls), you'll find a new favorite in this collection of easy cookie recipes without flour. 

How to Decorate Sugar Cookies: 20 Fun Ideas

Looking for sugar cookie inspiration? Your search ends here.

20 Cookie Bar Recipes You'll Love

Who doesn't love a good bar cookie? From our rectangular takes on the classics (like these Chocolate Chip-Snickerdoodle Jam Bars and this Sesamillionaire’s Shortbread) to last-minute decadent desserts (kids will love these candy-packed Junk Food Cookie Bars), this collection of cookie bar recipes has something for everyone.  

Cashew Butter Cookies

This deeply satisfying, gluten-free take on the classic peanut butter cookie is amazingly toasty and nutty. Swapping rice flour in for all-purpose helps these cookies achieve a delightful textural balance between chewy and sandy.
By Robin Bashinsky

Oatmeal-Molasses Cookies

3
Just like Grandma used to make–soft and chewy with just the right amount of sweetness.

Pumpkin-Orange Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

If you're a fan of pumpkin desserts, look no further than these festive cookies.
By Jessica Colyer

Oatmeal Pantry Cookies

Need a sweet treat? Make moist, delicious cookies with ingredients that you most likely already have in your pantry. Check out the video for the step-by-step: How to Make Oatmeal Pantry Cookies
By Deb Wise

Pecan Pie Cookies

The warm, caramelized goodness of pecan pie filling meets a buttery, tender cookie in these elegant thumbprint cookies.
By Anna Theoktisto

Pumpkin Pie Cookies

Buttery cookies with a spiced pumpkin filling make these cookies look just like mini versions of the classic pie.
By Anna Theoktisto
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

15 Unique Cookie Recipes to Try ASAP
Tired of the same old routine? Shake things up with one of our most unique cookie recipes ever.
20 Cookie Recipes Without Butter
No butter? No problem! These 20 tasty cookie recipes come together with absolutely no butter or margarine.
53 Best Thanksgiving Cookie Recipes
35 Cookie Recipes That Are Perfect For Fall
55+ Easy Christmas Cookie Recipes
Our 25 Best Cookie Recipes of All Time
Chunky Hazelnut-Toffee Cookies
2

It's hard to resist these cookies chock-full of chocolate and nuts. And remember there are no rules–you can use any candy bar or nut you want to!

All Cookie Recipes

15 Unique Cookie Recipes to Try ASAP

Tired of the same old routine? Shake things up with one of our most unique cookie recipes ever.

Cashew Butter Cookies

This deeply satisfying, gluten-free take on the classic peanut butter cookie is amazingly toasty and nutty. Swapping rice flour in for all-purpose helps these cookies achieve a delightful textural balance between chewy and sandy.
By Robin Bashinsky

Oatmeal-Molasses Cookies

3
Just like Grandma used to make–soft and chewy with just the right amount of sweetness.

Pumpkin-Orange Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

If you're a fan of pumpkin desserts, look no further than these festive cookies.
By Jessica Colyer

35 Cookie Recipes That Are Perfect For Fall

Think of fall's best flavors: cinnamon, maple, nutmeg, maple, cranberry, chai, and more. Now, think of those flavors on display in a batch of warm, chewy cookies. This collection of fall-friendly cookies evokes the same coziness you'd pair with a cup of coffee on a chilly day. Our Pumpkin Spice Cookies with Coffee Glaze, for example, are basically the edible form of everyone's favorite seasonal latte, while our Chai-Spiced Snickerdoodles offer an irresistible, seasonal take on a classic cookie. Enjoy everything you love about fall, in cookie form, with these fall cookie recipes.

Oatmeal Pantry Cookies

Need a sweet treat? Make moist, delicious cookies with ingredients that you most likely already have in your pantry. Check out the video for the step-by-step: How to Make Oatmeal Pantry Cookies
By Deb Wise

How to Decorate Sugar Cookies: 20 Fun Ideas

Looking for sugar cookie inspiration? Your search ends here.

12 Clever Ways to Use Girl Scout Cookies

Earn yourself a badge by thinking outside the cookie box to try one of these crafty Girl Scout cookie re-use recipes.

Our Very Best Peanut Butter Cookie Recipes

Peanut butter cookies are a classic for a reason—they're sweet, slightly savory, and deliciously nutty. Best of all? No matter what time of year it is, they're always in season. Find your next favorite peanut butter cookie recipe here. 

40 Best Cut-Out Cookies Ever

Grab your rolling pin and cookie cutters!

13 Skillet Cookie Recipes for When You Need One BIG Cookie

Sure, you could celebrate National Cookie Day—or any day, really—with a batch of regular-sized cookies, but you can't beat the gooeyness and warmth that comes from one huge cookie. Share the crunchy, starchy, and hopefully chocolatey treat with family or friends—with a cookie this big, everyone can take a slice.

30+ Crowd-Pleasing Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

Yep, that's right. All of our greatest chocolate chip cookie recipes, all in one place. By greatest we mean newest and highest rated. If you're looking for a go-to recipe, you're sure to find it here. There are no-frills, classic chocolate chip cookie recipes, chocolate chip cookies with peanut butter, and some super indulgent cookie mash-ups. 

Pecan Pie Cookies

The warm, caramelized goodness of pecan pie filling meets a buttery, tender cookie in these elegant thumbprint cookies.
By Anna Theoktisto

30 Crowd-Pleasing Cookies

From chocolate chip to snickerdoodle, we've rounded up 30 crowd-pleasing cookie recipes. Whip up a batch (or a double batch) of your all-time favorite cookies, grab a glass of milk, and enjoy fresh-baked cookie bliss. 

Our Best Biscotti Recipes

Crunchy, twice-baked biscotti is the ultimate treat for serving with coffee or tea.

20 Must-Make Sugar Cookie Recipes

You don't need a special occasion to indulge in these classic sugar cookie recipes.

26 No-Bake Holiday Cookie Recipes

There's no hot oven required for these easy, no-bake cookies that are perfect for holiday entertaining and gift giving.

30 Bake-and-Freeze Cookies

Get a head start on your holiday baking with these cookie recipes that you can bake now and freeze until you need them for entertaining or gift giving.

Our Best Recipes for a Cookie Swap

With these cookies, you'll be the life of the party.

Pumpkin Pie Cookies

Buttery cookies with a spiced pumpkin filling make these cookies look just like mini versions of the classic pie.
By Anna Theoktisto

Chunky Hazelnut-Toffee Cookies

2
It's hard to resist these cookies chock-full of chocolate and nuts. And remember there are no rules–you can use any candy bar or nut you want to!

Favorite Cookie Recipes from Gooseberry Patch

These classic cookie recipes from  Gooseberry Patch are perfect for holiday entertaining and gift-giving, but also a welcome treat in a lunchbox or as an afternoon snack.

Sweet and Spiced Molasses Cookies

Nothing reminds us of the holidays quite like the aroma of molasses wafting through the house. Look no further than classic, soft, and chewy molasses cookies for your celebrations this season--it just isn't the holidays without them!
Advertisement
© Copyright MyRecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.myrecipes.com