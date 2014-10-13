We Tried 12 Flavors of OREO Cookies and Ranked Them For You
From Birthday Cake to Lemon, we spill the milk.
5 Easy Cookies to Bake With What's Already in Your Pantry
Plus, delicious variations on every recipe!
10 Cake Mix Cookies to Try ASAP
What's the secret to soft, cakey, pillowy cookies? Cake mix. It really is that simple! Use the baking aisle shortcut to make seasonal treats (like these Soft Gingerbread Cookies or these Gingerbread Cookie Eggnog Ice Cream Sandwiches) and last-minute desserts (these 3-Ingredient Cookies are basic in the best way). No matter what you're looking for, you'll love what you find in this collection of cake mix cookies recipes.
20 Easy Cookie Recipes Without Flour
No flour? No problem. These easy flourless cookies aren't necessarily gluten-free, but they are perfect for days when a grocery store run just isn't happening. Whether you're looking for festive holiday treats (like these Soft Gingerbread Cookies and these Peanut Butter Wreaths), cake mix cookies (these come together with just three ingredients), or a no-bake dessert (you simply must try these Peanut Butter Balls), you'll find a new favorite in this collection of easy cookie recipes without flour.
How to Decorate Sugar Cookies: 20 Fun Ideas
Looking for sugar cookie inspiration? Your search ends here.
20 Cookie Bar Recipes You'll Love
Who doesn't love a good bar cookie? From our rectangular takes on the classics (like these Chocolate Chip-Snickerdoodle Jam Bars and this Sesamillionaire’s Shortbread) to last-minute decadent desserts (kids will love these candy-packed Junk Food Cookie Bars), this collection of cookie bar recipes has something for everyone.
Cashew Butter Cookies
This deeply satisfying, gluten-free take on the classic peanut butter cookie is amazingly toasty and nutty. Swapping rice flour in for all-purpose helps these cookies achieve a delightful textural balance between chewy and sandy.
Oatmeal-Molasses Cookies
Just like Grandma used to make–soft and chewy with just the right amount of sweetness.
Pumpkin-Orange Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies
If you're a fan of pumpkin desserts, look no further than these festive cookies.
Oatmeal Pantry Cookies
Need a sweet treat? Make moist, delicious cookies with ingredients that you most likely already have in your pantry. Check out the video for the step-by-step: How to Make Oatmeal Pantry Cookies
Pecan Pie Cookies
The warm, caramelized goodness of pecan pie filling meets a buttery, tender cookie in these elegant thumbprint cookies.
Pumpkin Pie Cookies
Buttery cookies with a spiced pumpkin filling make these cookies look just like mini versions of the classic pie.