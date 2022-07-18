These 3 Things Can Make Your Blender Explode

If you've never had a blender explode (in which the lid flies off and the pitcher's gloopy contents are flung in all directions), the idea of such a scene might sound relatively comedic. If you have been the blender operator or an innocent bystander during such an "explosion," you know it's no laughing matter. The messy scenario is a huge pain to clean and even worse, can cause actual physical pain. Neither of these outcomes are desirable when the intent was to drink your cares away courtesy of a refreshing frozen cocktail or nourishing smoothie.

The good news is that by avoiding a few pitfalls you can operate your high-powered kitchen contraption like a pro. Here we're sharing how to avoid a blender explosion, but you can also read up on seven blender mistakes you might be making and our list of nine foods you should never put in a blender.

Explosive Device #1: Hot Ingredients

Transferring hot ingredients into a blender can be tricky, both because potential spills during transport could cause burns and because hot liquids release steam, which can build pressure inside the blender and cause the lid to pop off and spew hot liquid, says Justine Rosado, RD, CDN, CDCES, former chef and founder of The Nutrition Queens.

Some high-powered blenders, like the Vitamix, which has a vented lid, are built to both blend hot ingredients safely and heat cool or room-temperature ingredients as it blends, says Adam Wilson, culinary manager at Vitamix.

"Unless [blending hot ingredients] is a feature of your particular blender, I suggest cooling ingredients down slightly to at least room temperature before blending," Rosado says. "If you must blend a hot liquid, never fill the blender more than halfway and make sure to vent the lid so steam can escape." Most blender lids have a removable center piece called a "fill cap" that will allow for this. Draping a kitchen towel over the fill cap opening will help avoid splatter, Rosado says.

"An ideal tool for blending hot liquids such as soups is an immersion blender that can be plunged into a pot and allow for safe blending," says Rosado. "This can even incorporate more air, allowing for a frothier texture that can be lovely for some purees."

Explosive Device #2: Poor Lid Placement

"One of the easiest ways to make sure you don't get your blender mixture all over yourself or your kitchen is by securing the lid before you start blending," Wilson says.

"If blending begins without a properly secured lid, the force generated once blending begins can push the lid out of place and cause the contents to shoot all over the countertop," Rosado says. "Always check the lid right before blending. It's the equivalent of putting on your seatbelt before driving."

Explosive Device #3: Too Much Stuff