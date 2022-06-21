These Are the 12 Most Amazing Products That Come in a Tub at Trader Joe's

What's better than something from Trader Joe's? Something that comes in a tub from Trader Joe's! Because tub specialties—dips, hummus, sauces—are step one for easy, delicious living, and who does easy living better than TJs? Here are the 12 must-stock tubs I'm stocking up on this summer from Trader Joe's.

Chimichurri Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Chimichurri Sauce

This herbal sauce is the perfect match for any meat coming off your grill but is still delicate enough to pair well with fish. If you want to make a fun dip, stir in some sour cream or Greek yogurt, or spoon over goat cheese, cream cheese, or labneh for an appetizer.

Nacho Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Organic Vegan Nacho Dip

Just because you don't eat dairy doesn't mean you should have to skip nachos. TJ's organic vegan nacho dip is so good, you might even sneak it by the cheese-eaters in your crowd!

Buffalo dip Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Buffalo Style Chicken Dip

The only thing better than Buffalo chicken wings at a party is all the flavor of a Buffalo chicken wing in an easy-to-eat dip! Serve with carrots and celery for all the taste of your favorite wings, but no sticky fingers.

Onion dip Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip

Onion dip is classic for a reason, and I will never be one to tell you to not stir a packet of Lipton mix into a pint of sour cream. But if you are a vegan or have friends or family who are, grab a tub of this version to keep everyone happy. It goes without saying you'll want a lot of wavy chips to scoop it up with.

Green Goddess Dip Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Green Goddess Dip

If you are a fan of Green Goddess salad dressing, you'll love this dip, which is perfect for any crudité platter. Bonus? You can still make salad with it; I especially love to toss it with baby potatoes for a whole new potato salad sensation.

Hummus Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Mediterranean Style Hummus

Hummus is ubiquitous, so if you are going to serve one, get one with a little something extra. The TJ's Mediterranean Style Hummus is extra-whipped for a fluffy texture, and topped with a drizzle of olive oil, toasted pine nuts, red pepper, and parsley. Serve with pita chips and cucumber spears.

Elote dip Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Everything and the Elote Greek Style Yogurt Dip

Elote, that classic Mexican street food of corn on the cob rolled in mayo, sprinkled with cheese and chili pepper is a terrific indulgence, if a messy one. Trader Joe's geniuses have turned the whole dish into a dip that is completely addictive. Serve with tortilla chips and spears of jicama.

Salsa Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Organic Salsa

Salsa is a go-to for summer gatherings, and if you aren't going to make your own, grab a tub of this organic version from TJs, which will be a close second. If you are feeling extra spicy? Look for the habanero ghost pepper version.

Cauliflower jalepeno dip Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Creamy Cauliflower Jalapeno Dip

If you love a baked artichoke dip full of cream cheese and Parmesan, you will go nuts for this spicy cauliflower-based version. You can serve hot or cold, and while it tastes deeply indulgent, it is sneakily healthy. I love to make a version of a twice-baked potato with it by slicing baked potatoes in half, topping with a generous amount of dip, and popping under the broiler until browned and bubbling.

Avocado dip Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Avocado Tzatziki Dip

A creamy cooling Greek condiment that is the perfect foil for grilled meats, especially skewers or kababs, or as part of a meze spread, Trader Joe's regular tzatziki is great, but they have upped the ante this summer with an avocado version that is totally next level. Use as a sauce for pita sandwiches, a dip for falafel, or as a garnish for any grilled meat.

Zhoug Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Zhoug Sauce

Sort of a Middle Eastern pesto, this cilantro-based spicy herbed sauce is a cousin to chimichurri and can be used in all of the same ways. But it is also ideal for any Middle Eastern dish you might be serving and works especially well with eggs. Drizzle over an omelet, garnish your deviled eggs with it, or top your shakshuka. You can also make great flatbreads by spreading on pita, sprinkling with feta cheese, and broiling.

Tahini Credit: Courtesy Trader Joe's

Herbed Tahini Sauce