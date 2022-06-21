These Are the 12 Most Amazing Products That Come in a Tub at Trader Joe's
What's better than something from Trader Joe's? Something that comes in a tub from Trader Joe's! Because tub specialties—dips, hummus, sauces—are step one for easy, delicious living, and who does easy living better than TJs? Here are the 12 must-stock tubs I'm stocking up on this summer from Trader Joe's.
Chimichurri Sauce
This herbal sauce is the perfect match for any meat coming off your grill but is still delicate enough to pair well with fish. If you want to make a fun dip, stir in some sour cream or Greek yogurt, or spoon over goat cheese, cream cheese, or labneh for an appetizer.
Organic Vegan Nacho Dip
Just because you don't eat dairy doesn't mean you should have to skip nachos. TJ's organic vegan nacho dip is so good, you might even sneak it by the cheese-eaters in your crowd!
Buffalo Style Chicken Dip
The only thing better than Buffalo chicken wings at a party is all the flavor of a Buffalo chicken wing in an easy-to-eat dip! Serve with carrots and celery for all the taste of your favorite wings, but no sticky fingers.
Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip
Onion dip is classic for a reason, and I will never be one to tell you to not stir a packet of Lipton mix into a pint of sour cream. But if you are a vegan or have friends or family who are, grab a tub of this version to keep everyone happy. It goes without saying you'll want a lot of wavy chips to scoop it up with.
Green Goddess Dip
If you are a fan of Green Goddess salad dressing, you'll love this dip, which is perfect for any crudité platter. Bonus? You can still make salad with it; I especially love to toss it with baby potatoes for a whole new potato salad sensation.
Mediterranean Style Hummus
Hummus is ubiquitous, so if you are going to serve one, get one with a little something extra. The TJ's Mediterranean Style Hummus is extra-whipped for a fluffy texture, and topped with a drizzle of olive oil, toasted pine nuts, red pepper, and parsley. Serve with pita chips and cucumber spears.
Everything and the Elote Greek Style Yogurt Dip
Elote, that classic Mexican street food of corn on the cob rolled in mayo, sprinkled with cheese and chili pepper is a terrific indulgence, if a messy one. Trader Joe's geniuses have turned the whole dish into a dip that is completely addictive. Serve with tortilla chips and spears of jicama.
Organic Salsa
Salsa is a go-to for summer gatherings, and if you aren't going to make your own, grab a tub of this organic version from TJs, which will be a close second. If you are feeling extra spicy? Look for the habanero ghost pepper version.
Creamy Cauliflower Jalapeno Dip
If you love a baked artichoke dip full of cream cheese and Parmesan, you will go nuts for this spicy cauliflower-based version. You can serve hot or cold, and while it tastes deeply indulgent, it is sneakily healthy. I love to make a version of a twice-baked potato with it by slicing baked potatoes in half, topping with a generous amount of dip, and popping under the broiler until browned and bubbling.
Avocado Tzatziki Dip
A creamy cooling Greek condiment that is the perfect foil for grilled meats, especially skewers or kababs, or as part of a meze spread, Trader Joe's regular tzatziki is great, but they have upped the ante this summer with an avocado version that is totally next level. Use as a sauce for pita sandwiches, a dip for falafel, or as a garnish for any grilled meat.
Zhoug Sauce
Sort of a Middle Eastern pesto, this cilantro-based spicy herbed sauce is a cousin to chimichurri and can be used in all of the same ways. But it is also ideal for any Middle Eastern dish you might be serving and works especially well with eggs. Drizzle over an omelet, garnish your deviled eggs with it, or top your shakshuka. You can also make great flatbreads by spreading on pita, sprinkling with feta cheese, and broiling.
Herbed Tahini Sauce
This nutty sauce is amazing drizzled over delicate proteins like fish or poultry, or as a dip for fried snacks like falafel, sweet potato tots, and French fries, but is also a terrific salad dressing. Toss with chopped cucumber, tomato, parsley, and onion and pile on a bed of cooked grains like bulgur, quinoa, or freekeh.