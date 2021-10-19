Every Single Canned Tomato Product You Need in Your Pantry (and How to Use Them)

Whole Peeled San Marzano Tomatoes

The undisputed king of canned tomatoes, these authentic DOP San Marzanos are extra-special. Ciao ups the ante on their usual processing to handle these delicate beauties, to ensure that the tomatoes stay perfect through the process. It takes a whole-factory switch-over to handle them and they only process them once a week or so. Because they are whole, packed in juice, you have the most flexibility with these. If your recipe calls for crushed or diced tomatoes, start with these for a flavor that will make the small amount of extra effort worth it.

Buy it: Ciao San Marzano DOP Whole Peeled Tomatoes ($100.87 for 12 pack), amazon.com