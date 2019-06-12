15+ Super Easy Recipes to Make in Your Vacation Rental
Going on vacation is expensive—and eating out for every meal while you're out of town can add up quickly. But you don't have to sacrifice taste for the sake of your budget! Throw out those boring ham sandwiches and whip up one of our easiest recipes to make on vacation. The best part? Since so many of our simple meals call for single sheet pans and pots, clean up will be a breeze.
Shrimp Tacos with Cilantro-Lime Slaw
These easy shrimp tacos are apt to become one of your favorite weeknight dinner go-to's. They're ridiculously fast, they're easily adapted to suit picky palates, and wow, TACO bout flavor. A few pantry spices and about five minutes under the broiler are all it takes to transform raw shrimp into a dynamite taco filling.
One-Pot Pasta with Spinach and Tomatoes
This pasta dinner is a game changer: You use just enough liquid to cook the pasta--no colander needed. Recipe adapted from our sister publication Southern Living. Cost for 4: $8.43
One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake
This easy skillet pasta bake is a surefire family hit. Pasta and meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese will make everyone at the table happy, and the all-in-one-pot technique will have the cook smiling pretty. Cooking the pasta in the meat sauce not only lessens the amount of dishes you have to do and the time it takes to get dinner done, but the starches in the pasta thicken the sauce—without you having to do a single extra thing.
One-Pot Pasta with Tomato-Basil Sauce
This dish is a revelation. Throw all of your ingredients into one pot over medium-high heat, and about 25 minutes later you'll have noodles perfectly coated in a luscious tomato-basil sauce. This is any busy mom's weeknight dinner perfection. If entertaining, serve with one of our easy green salad recipes for the complete dinner experience.
Sheet-Pan Chicken Tikka Masala
With a little sheet pan savvy, flavor-packed chicken tikka masala has never been more accessible. While we suggest marinating the chicken for at least four hours, if you didn't plan ahead, you can simply marinate the inherently tender chicken thighs for as long as you have time for.
Sheet Pan Seafood Bake with Buttery Wine Sauce
Finally, a seafood "bake" that lives up to its name. This lively platter of mussels, clams, sausage, and potatoes is a super fun alternative to your typical sheet pan suppers. It's easy to make and doused in a ridiculously tasty, buttery white wine sauce—kicked up a bit with a little hot sauce and seafood seasoning—which is heavenly sopped up with the potatoes, as well as some crusty bread if you have it on hand. As far as seafood seasoning blends go, we prefer Slap Ya Mama brand, as we've found they use high quality ingredients, but feel free to use whatever you have kicking around your spice cabinet. When cleaning the shellfish prior to cooking, tap any partially opened mussels on the counter; if they close their shell, they're fine to cook. However if they don't close up—toss them, that means they're dead, and no good to eat. Also discard any mussels or clams with broken shells. The clams will take a bit longer to cook, which is why you'll want to start these on the pan first. Doing so also allows the pan to preheat, so when you add the wine, instant steam is created to help open the mollusks. We consider this dish the ultimate in laid-back evening eats, so crack a cold beer open and enjoy. And if you wanted to dress this dish up a bit, you could eliminate the potatoes and serve the shellfish, sausage, and sauce over a bed of linguine.
Spaghetti and Easy Meatballs
Serve a classic Italian-inspired dish for dinner. The easy meatball method will make you skip buying store-bought meatballs for good. Whether you're serving adults or a family-friendly crew, this dish is a pitch-perfect crowd pleaser.
Sheet Pan Cuban Sandwiches
Make perfectly pressed and toasty Cuban sandwiches for a crowd in one go with this genius sheet pan technique. Beyond being an obvious choice for your next party or tailgate, this recipe is an incredible way to recycle leftover pork roast or pork tenderloin into a delicious way to feed a group. Brushing the bread with pickle juice is a smart trick for keeping the bread from drying out too much and delivers an additional punch of flavor.
Sheet Pan Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
This simple sheet pan technique allows you to make five grilled cheese sandwiches with at the same time (meaning everyone around the table gets an equally gooey and warm sandwich at the same time), and with not much more effort than it takes to prep one. We went with 4 type of cheese—goat, white cheddar, provolone, and Swiss—for these buttery, rich sheet pan grilled cheese sandwiches.
Easy Taco Salad
Perfect for hectic weeknights, this easy taco salad recipe is something both kids and adults will love. The beauty of taco salad is that it's entirely customizable to your favorite taco components, so feel free to stray from the recipe to accommodate whatever you're craving and/or the ingredients you already have on hand.
Pizza Roll Casserole
Mmm, tastes like college. The pizza rolls and cheese sticks achieve a perfect crispiness here, excluding the small bit that's "dipped" into the pizza sauce. The cool, creamy ranch makes for the perfect bite.
Sheet Pan Thai Red Curry Mussels
Easy weeknight dinners don't get any more impressive than these sheet pan mussels. Bold aromatics come together with curry paste and rich coconut milk for an incredible broth that goes right on the sheet pan to steam the mussels and infuse them with flavor.
Everything Bagel Salad
Your favorite brunch special just took on a new, heartier format. Everything here comes through: The bagels, capers, lox, raw onions, and cream cheese are all balanced out by spinach's natural mild sweetness.
Sheet Pan Fried Eggs
Say hello to the easiest way to make fried eggs for a crowd. In fact, this sheet pan technique for frying eggs might just be the best thing to happen to breakfast since oven baked bacon.
Grilled Ham and Cheese Waffle Sandwiches
Breakfast or lunch? This delicious waffle sandwich doesn't make you choose. The perfect brunch recipe is always a crowdpleaser.
Grilled Margherita Sandwiches
This quick five-ingredient entrée transforms a favorite pizza combo into a melty grilled sandwich. To thinly slice fresh mozzarella with ease, freeze the cheese for about 30 minutes before cutting.