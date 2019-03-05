35 Easy Recipes to Know By Heart

The Best Baked Potatoes Recipe

If you're looking for the absolute best baked potatoes ever, consider your search over. This recipe, from Alfred's Steakhouse in San Francisco, is a definite winner. At the restuarant, they're baked early in the day, held in a warming oven, and crisped to order over smoking-hot mesquite coals. You can recreate the crispiness at home by placing the finished product under a broiler or crisping them quickly on a hot grill.

