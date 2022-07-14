5 Things to Make with the Last Dregs in That Jar of Honey

Honey is one of those slightly problematic pantry items. The thick sticky stuff clings to the inside of its jars and bottles with the kind of tenacity that defies attempts to fully empty the container. And since pure honey is the only food that never expires or spoils, if there appears to be even a little scraping left in the jar, you can't really justify tossing it out.

Enter my bottom-of-the-jar recipes. Add some extra stuff to the bottom of your jar or bottle of honey, shake it up, instant no-waste bonus!

A note: These recipes presume about 1 ½ teaspoons to 1 tablespoon of honey left in your jar. The only difference is the level of sweetness in the final product. If you taste the result and it isn't quite sweet enough for your taste, you can add a little sugar, agave syrup, or of course, more honey from a newer jar. Try these 5 great things to make with that last bit of honey in the jar.

Honey Vinaigrette

To your honey jar add 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 2 teaspoons sherry or cider vinegar, a tablespoon of walnut oil, a good pinch of salt, and grind of black pepper. Shake until the honey dissolves into the dressing. Taste for seasoning and serve over salad; makes enough for one large salad or two small ones.

Bee's Knees Cocktail

To your honey jar add 1 tablespoon hot water (out of the tap is fine; just let it run hot for a while). Put on the lid and shake until the honey dissolves into the water. Add an ounce of freshly squeezed lemon juice and two ounces of gin. Shake to mix and pour over ice or shake with ice and strain.

Honey Miso Ginger Glaze

To your honey jar add 1 tablespoon white miso paste, 1 teaspoon grated ginger, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 2 teaspoons soy sauce, and ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper. Shake well to dissolve the honey. Makes enough to glaze two chicken breasts or thighs, two small pork chops, or two fish filets.

Honey Barbecue Sauce

To your honey jar add 3 tablespoons ketchup, 1 teaspoon Dijon, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1 clove grated garlic, pinch red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper to taste. Shake until honey dissolves and the sauce is well mixed.

Spicy Honey Butter