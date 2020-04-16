20+ Easy One-Pot Recipes, From Dinner to Dessert
These quick one-pot recipes couldn't be easier. Whether you're looking to for a dinner or dessert, we've got you covered with our favorite one-pot wonders. With this winning collection of simple recipes, your busy weeknight just got much easier!
One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake
One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake Recipe
This easy skillet pasta bake is a surefire family hit. Pasta and meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese will make everyone at the table happy, and the all-in-one-pot technique will have the cook smiling pretty. Cooking the pasta in the meat sauce not only lessens the amount of dishes you have to do and the time it takes to get dinner done.
One-Pot Chicken with Farro
One-Pot Chicken with Farro Recipe
This easy dish is perfect for a casual get-together with friends. Inspired by arroz con pollo, it is hearty with satisfying complexity. Cumin, saffron, and oregano season rich chicken thighs and nutty farro as the dish simmers.
One-Pot Pasta with Tomato-Basil Sauce
One-Pot Pasta with Tomato-Basil Sauce Recipe
This dish is a revelation. Throw all of your ingredients into one pot over medium-high heat, and about 25 minutes later you'll have noodles perfectly coated in a luscious tomato-basil sauce. This is any busy mom's weeknight dinner perfection. If entertaining, serve with one of our easy green salad recipes for the complete dinner experience.
One-Pot Salmon with Snap Peas and Rice
One-Pot Salmon with Snap Peas and Rice Recipe
This easy One-Pot Salmon With Snap Peas and Rice comes together in a snap (pun intended).
One-Pot Chocolate Cake
This delicious chocolate cake from our friend Joy the Baker comes together in one sauce pan, so you can enjoy the rich flavor and whipped topping without the worry of cleaning too many dishes afterwards!
One-Pot Beef Stew
This dish gets zip from whole mustard and richness from red wine. And that leftover wine pairs beautifully with the stew.
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup with Chorizo
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup with Chorizo Recipe
For an easy and elegant fall entertaining dish you can make in your Instant Pot, look no further than our savory butternut squash soup. This Instant Pot butternut squash soup is a perfect recipe for effortless autumnal vibes.
Easy Taco Soup
In addition to being super simple, this easy taco soup recipe makes a lot of food, meaning you won't have to worry about lunch or dinner for the next few days. Most of the ingredients are already in your pantry, so everything comes together quickly.
Capitol Hill Bean Soup
If you don't have time to soak the dried beans for 8 hours or overnight, try this quick-soak method. Put the beans in a large pot, add water 2 inches above the beans, and bring to a boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let stand 1 hour. Drain the beans, and then cook according to the recipe.
Savory Sausage, Veggie, and Gnocchi Soup
Savory Sausage, Veggie, and Gnocchi Soup Recipe
Turkey sausage, sweet butternut squash, earthy mushrooms, shallots, and spinach come together to make a big bowl of delicious comfort. The colors stay intact, and the sausage is perfect for sopping up with some crusty French bread.
Easy Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon
Easy Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon Recipe
We spiced up plain-Jane lentil soup with the addition of tender sweet potato chunks, fire-roasted tomatoes, and bacon. This rich, comforting, smoky soup is perfect if you are planning a tailgate event or weekend party because it can be prepared up to three days in advance and stored in the refrigerator.
Spicy Thai Coconut Chicken Soup
Spicy Thai Coconut Chicken Soup Recipe
Coconut milk tames the heat and combines deliciously with shredded chicken breast in Spicy Thai Coconut Chicken Soup.
Italian Turkey and Orzo Soup
Italian Turkey and Orzo Soup Recipe
Orzo—the little rice-shaped pasta—is practically made for soup. It cooks much faster than rice and is just as satisfying. This quick soup comes together in just about 20 minutes, but still tastes rich and full.
Easy One-Bowl Apple Cake
Easy One-Bowl Apple Cake Recipe
This easy apple cake requires only one mixing bowl and a handful of basic ingredients, but bakes up into a delightfully dense, moist cake you'll want to make again and again. This cake leans more on the side of rich and gooey than light and fluffy, so it's a natural partner to a scoop of ice cream.
Spicy Black Bean Soup with Chorizo
Spicy Black Bean Soup with Chorizo Recipe
This spicy soup recipe requires little attention or effort with the slow cooking power of your Instant Pot. Tip: Dried beans don't have to be soaked—just toss them into the Instant Pot®.
Bacon and Beef Stew
Savory, rich bacon and beef pair perfectly with beer, mustard, and red wine vinegar creating a well-rounded, complex flavor profile. The recipe comes together quickly and makes 16 cups--enough for 12 generous servings. Make sure to use low sodium beef broth to keep a balanced salt level. Serve with crusty bread, cornbread, or butter rolls.
Creamy White Chicken Chili
Creamy White Chicken Chili Recipe
This Creamy White Chicken Chili is super easy to make—seriously, it only takes 30 minutes, and it's manageable for beginner cooks. To make it even easier, you could even use a rotisserie chicken. It's rich, packed with beans, vegetables, and chicken, and isn't too spicy, but you can always add hot sauce or sliced fresh jalapeños to up the heat.
One-Bowl Chocolate Mocha Cream Cake
One-Bowl Chocolate Mocha Cream Cake Recipe
"Cake is my favorite dessert--especially frosted cake." -Anna Ginsberg, Austin, TX. We agree, Anna! This easy one-bowl cake recipe got rave reviews (and a top-rating) from our users who called it "moist, sweet, and absolutely delicious."
Couldn't Be Easier BBQ Pork Tenderloin
Couldn't Be Easier BBQ Pork Tenderloin Recipe
This is an incredibly easy Crock-Pot recipe that's loaded with flavor. Super tender and moist. Perfect for those days you don't want to mess with dinner.
Chicken Alfredo Soup
Inspired by the favorite pasta dish, this creamy Chicken Alfredo Soup comes together in no time with the help of a few store-bought shortcuts. Rotisserie chicken, frozen peas, and a jar of Alfredo sauce, which serves as the backbone of this highly comforting pot of soup, keep your hands-on prep to a minimum.
Buffalo Chicken Chili
This Buffalo Chicken Chili is one the best soups that's come out of our test kitchen. We've combined two of the best foods around to make one ultimate dish. It's hearty, full of chicken and veggies, and has a subtly spiced buffalo flavor.