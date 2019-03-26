50+ Crowd-Pleasing Lasagna Recipes for the Whole Family
For a hearty, make-ahead meal, you can't go wrong with a classic lasagna dish! From light veggie lasagnas to rich and meaty lasagnas, you're sure to find one your family will love in this collection of our best lasagna recipes.
Classic Lasagna with Meat Sauce
This simple lasagna is perfect for when you're short on time, but craving a comforting meal. Ready in just over an hour, it requires only 50 minutes of cooking in the oven.
Lean Lasagna
Our favorite recipe from the Cooking Light column, this lightened-up lasagna tastes every bit as flavorful as the traditional version.
Vegetable Lasagna with Butternut Béchamel
Here's a sauce so good you'll want to eat it by the spoonful. Make a double batch, and stir into whole grains, drizzle over vegetables, or use as a sauce for lighter mac and cheese.
Lasagna Dip With Pasta Chips
Olive Garden got this one right, folks—lasagna in dip form is all kinds of wonderful, especially served with freshly fried, crisp pasta chips. Trust us, this meaty, cheesy appetizer will be a welcome addition to any party.
Butternut Squash Lasagna
The sweet squash contrasts beautifully with Smoky Marinara in this butternut squash lasagna. You can make the marinara in advance, and store it in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Extra-Easy Lasagna
When we say easy, we mean easy. You don't even have to cook the noodles for this speedy yet impressive lasagna that always gets rave reviews. Lasagna is a family favorite, but this version is extra-special because it only requires 5 quick ingredients: ground beef, pasta sauce, lasagna noodles, ricotta cheese, and shredded mozzarella (we don't count the water!). It's rated 5 stars for a reason. Pro tip: Make a double batch: Enjoy one now and freeze one for a quick meal on a busy weeknight.
Roasted Butternut Squash-and-Spinach Lasagna
Talk about the perfect fall dinner.
Nicole's Best Lasagna
Test kitchen chef and host of Mom vs. Nicole McLaughlin shares her personal recipe for the absolute best homemade lasagna. And trust us, she doesn't throw the word "best" around lightly.
Tomato-Basil Lasagna Rolls
Canned artichokes give the rich filling its meaty heft. Feel free to sub sautéed 'shrooms or spinach.
Pumpkin-and-Turnip Green Lasagna
TIP: Use no-boil lasagna noodles (we like Barilla brand), which will soak up moisture from the sauce and pumpkin.
Pizza Roll Lasagna Casserole
Perfect for the day after a big party, this easy casserole utilizes leftover chips such as Doritos and makes use of things you may have on hand. Filling, satisfying, and totally delicious, this is a make-the-most-of-it kind of casserole you can return to again and again.
Latina Lasagna
You can assemble and chill this up to two days ahead to bake before serving. Simply add 20 to 30 minutes to the baking time.
Chicken, Spinach, and Mushroom Lasagna
Chicken thighs poach until tender in stock, which becomes the base for a creamy béchamel sauce. No-boil noodles absorb more liquid during baking for a sturdy slice after freezing and reheating.
Speedy Lasagna
Using a microwave to prepare this lasagna makes it super speedy.
Creamy Spinach Lasagna
The mild flavor and creamy texture of this spinach lasagna will appeal to kids and adults alike. You may want to reduce or increase the pepper amounts according to your family's preferences.
Semolina Lasagna with Spicy Amatriciana
Named for the town from which it hails (Amatrice in central Italy), this sauce typically combines pancetta with tomatoes. Imported San Marzano tomatoes were used to test this recipe. Use cured bacon to allow the tomatoes and heat to star, or add a smoky note with smoked bacon. It's best to cook pasta sheets one at a time. Then build the individual lasagna portions, and bake them all together. Don't worry if the pasta tears as you build each dish—just patch it together and continue assembling.
Butternut-Kale Lasagna
Gruyère-spiked béchamel drapes over the noodles and squash to give Butternut-Kale Lasagna velvety richness. Hearty, earthy kale perfectly balances the sweet squash, and crunchy, toasted pecans crown the top of this luscious lasagna
Slow Cooker Sausage and Squash Lasagna
We were surprised and delighted by how well lasagna cooks up in the slow cooker. Be sure to use traditional noodles, and place them in the cooker uncooked. We tried the recipe with specially formulated no-bake noodles, and they didn't work as well.
Lasagna Rolls
Double this casserole so you can have one to keep and one to either give away or freeze for holiday company...it freezes for up to one month.
Black Bean Lasagna Rolls
These Mexican-style lasagna rolls are stuffed with black beans, green chiles, and cheese.
Easy Skillet Lasagna
Mushroom and Spinach Lasagna
We have yet to meet an American who doesn't love lasagna. Unfortunately, the original is often served with a side of, "But I shouldn't…." This recipe will change all that.
Pesto Lasagna with Spinach and Mushrooms
No-boil lasagna noodles are perfect for this recipe, as they absorb all the juices that accumulate in the crockpot. Use 2 (10-ounce) packages of frozen chopped spinach in place of fresh, if you prefer. Also, any mushroom will work.
Garden-Style Lasagna
Vegetable lasagna is a crowd-pleaser and a classic make-ahead dish. You can use precut onions, matchstick-cut carrots, and broccoli, in addition to precooked noodles, to speed up preparation.
Butternut Squash, Caramelized Onion, and Spinach Lasagna
This vegetarian pasta dish is sure to please every palate at your dinner table.
Spinach-Black Bean Lasagna
Go green with your lasagna by adding both spinach and cilantro, and add extra heartiness with a layer of black beans. For more ideas for lasagna, see our collection of spinach lasagna recipes.
Mexican Lasagna
Let your lasagna go Mexican by layering ground beef and sausage with corn tortillas, tomatoes, green chiles, enchilada sauce, and cheese. It's a convenient weeknight dinner that the kids will love as much as the grownups.
Turkey Sausage and Spinach Lasagna
Spicy sausage gives Turkey Sausage and Spinach Lasagna some kick. And three cheeses--ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan--make this lasagna wonderfully indulgent.
Mushroom Lasagna
Rich porcini broth and nutty Parmigiano-Reggiano add deep umami taste to this vegetarian lasagna. Plain white button mushrooms will work in place of cremini. Serve with a simple green salad for a satisfying meal.
Classic Light Bolognese Lasagna
A lighter take on classic Bolognese meat sauce allows for more cheese--always a good thing.
Greek Lamb and Feta Lasagna
We mix the lamb with beef so the lamb flavor doesn't dominate. If assembling ahead, sprinkle with feta cheese just before baking.
Classic Lasagna
A classic, beefy lasagna recipe perfectly matches these traditional, zesty Italian ingredients and creamy homemade ricotta sauce. Tall layers of cheese, meat, and pasta will seriously satisfy your casserole cravings. Plus any leftovers for lunch the following day are always welcome. Tip: make this lasagna bake for a crowd by doubling the recipe and making ahead of time. Prep steps one through four, cover, and freeze. Thaw and bake (covered) at 350° for 55 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 to 15 more minutes or until bubbly.
Rachel's Special Occasion Lasagna
You can make this dish ahead--just cover and refrigerate or freeze after you've spread the final layer of marinara sauce. Serve with a salad and breadsticks to round out the meal.
Baked Vegetable Lasagna
Layers of fresh vegetables topped with gooey melted cheese make this lasagna dish a healthy, hearty, and delicious choice for dinner.
Creamy Artichoke and Asparagus Lasagna
Hearty and delicious Creamy Artichoke and Asparagus Lasagna doesn't skimp on the soul-warming power we have come to expect from traditional casseroles. Lemon rind brightens the sauce, making for a more delicate lasagna.
Vegetable Lasagna
This vegetable lasagna is perfect for making ahead and can easily transport to a potluck or the freezer.
Polenta Lasagna
This polenta lasagna is a great way to work extra vegetables into a weeknight meal, as it calls for chopped zucchini, mushrooms, onion, and red bell pepper. For more recipes like this, see our complete collection of lasagna recipes.
Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
A container of refrigerated pesto adds distinctive flavor to this basic beef-and-cheese lasagna, and the unbaked lasagna can be frozen for up to three months.
Parmesan and Root Vegetable Lasagna
Wash the pan well before using it again to cook the strained milk mixture—that ensures a silken sauce.
Roasted-Vegetable Lasagna
No one will miss the meat in this vegetable lasagna that's packed with sweet and mellow roasted squash, bell peppers and onion, rich cheeses and fresh herbs.
Kale and Mushroom Lasagna
A small amount of pancetta adds richness and depth to the mushroom mixture; feel free to omit it--and swap in vegetable stock for beef--for a vegetarian version.
Last-Minute Lasagna
Adding spinach to cheesy, saucy lasagna is a great way to get your child eating green. Use convenience items such as jarred pasta sauce, cheese ravioli, and frozen chopped spinach as your layers.
Three-Cheese Lasagna
Ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella combine to give this lasagna an irresistible gooey factor. Store-bought tomato sauce offers convenience and is perked up with a little fresh basil, garlic, and ground red pepper.
Grilled Vegetable Lasagna
Grilling the vegetables deepens their flavors, which makes for a delicious vegetarian entrée. To speed preparation, use no-boil lasagna noodles; the baking time remains the same.
Easy Lasagna
Feed your family with ease using this quick and easy lasagna recipe. It's a crowd-pleaser that everyone will enjoy!
Lasagna with Zucchini
Your family will love Lasagna with Zucchini—and you'll love that it's a great use for all that summer squash and zucchini. This cheesy veggie lasagna so good that they won't miss the traditional dish.
Turkey Sausage Lasagna
Lasagna is love on a plate. The homemade sauce, the layering of noodles with cheese . . . it's pretty much perfection. So how do you pull it off on a weeknight? No-boil noodles. You can make the lasagna in the morning, cover and refrigerate it, and then bake it just before dinnertime. Serve it with a crunchy romaine salad and garlic bread, and your kids might think you're the best cook ever.
Individual White Lasagnas
Ramekins help keep these cheesy, decadent layers in portion-perfect shape.
Ultimate Spinach and Turkey Lasagna
This healthy lasagna recipe features ground turkey instead of beef, reduced-fat cheese and vitamin-packed spinach. Using store-bought marinara sauce helps keep it easy.You can assemble this lasagna and freeze it, unbaked, for up to a month. Let it thaw completely before baking.
Shrimp Lasagna with Creamy Tomato Sauce
Want to make this seafood lover's dream-come-true dish even more spectacular? Substitute chopped fresh lobster meat for half the shrimp.
Zucchini Eggplant Lasagna
This zucchini eggplant lasagna makes use of fresh summer produce in a filling meatless entrée.
Italian Sausage and Spinach Lasagna
Feed your family this fantastic italian sausage and spinach lasagna dish for an easy weeknight meal.