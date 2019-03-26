50+ Crowd-Pleasing Lasagna Recipes for the Whole Family

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Claire Spollen

For a hearty, make-ahead meal, you can't go wrong with a classic lasagna dish! From light veggie lasagnas to rich and meaty lasagnas, you're sure to find one your family will love in this collection of our best lasagna recipes.

Classic Lasagna with Meat Sauce

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Claire Spollen

Classic Lasagna with Meat Sauce Recipe

This simple lasagna is perfect for when you're short on time, but craving a comforting meal. Ready in just over an hour, it requires only 50 minutes of cooking in the oven.

Lean Lasagna

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Karin Olsen

Lean Lasagna Recipe

Our favorite recipe from the Cooking Light column, this lightened-up lasagna tastes every bit as flavorful as the traditional version.

Vegetable Lasagna with Butternut Béchamel

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Vegetable Lasagna with Butternut Béchamel Recipe

Here's a sauce so good you'll want to eat it by the spoonful. Make a double batch, and stir into whole grains, drizzle over vegetables, or use as a sauce for lighter mac and cheese.

Lasagna Dip With Pasta Chips

Credit: Aaron Kirk; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Robby Melvin

Lasagna Dip With Pasta Chips Recipe

Olive Garden got this one right, folks—lasagna in dip form is all kinds of wonderful, especially served with freshly fried, crisp pasta chips. Trust us, this meaty, cheesy appetizer will be a welcome addition to any party.

Butternut Squash Lasagna

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Gordon Sawyer and Tina Stamos, Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell

Butternut Squash Lasagna Recipe

The sweet squash contrasts beautifully with Smoky Marinara in this butternut squash lasagna. You can make the marinara in advance, and store it in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Extra-Easy Lasagna

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Martin

Extra-Easy Lasagna Recipe

When we say easy, we mean easy. You don't even have to cook the noodles for this speedy yet impressive lasagna that always gets rave reviews. Lasagna is a family favorite, but this version is extra-special because it only requires 5 quick ingredients: ground beef, pasta sauce, lasagna noodles, ricotta cheese, and shredded mozzarella (we don't count the water!). It's rated 5 stars for a reason. Pro tip: Make a double batch: Enjoy one now and freeze one for a quick meal on a busy weeknight.

Roasted Butternut Squash-and-Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studios

Roasted Butternut Squash-and-Spinach Lasagna Recipe

Talk about the perfect fall dinner. 

Nicole's Best Lasagna

Credit: Time Inc. Video Stuido

Nicole's Best Lasagna Recipe

Test kitchen chef and host of Mom vs. Nicole McLaughlin shares her personal recipe for the absolute best homemade lasagna. And trust us, she doesn't throw the word "best" around lightly. 

Tomato-Basil Lasagna Rolls

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Tomato-Basil Lasagna Rolls Recipe

Canned artichokes give the rich filling its meaty heft. Feel free to sub sautéed 'shrooms or spinach.

Pumpkin-and-Turnip Green Lasagna

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Pumpkin-and-Turnip Green Lasagna Recipe

TIP: Use no-boil lasagna noodles (we like Barilla brand), which will soak up moisture from the sauce and pumpkin.

Pizza Roll Lasagna Casserole 

Credit: Photos by Teresa Sabga

Pizza Roll Lasagna Casserole  Recipe

Perfect for the day after a big party, this easy casserole utilizes leftover chips such as Doritos and makes use of things you may have on hand. Filling, satisfying, and totally delicious, this is a make-the-most-of-it kind of casserole you can return to again and again. 

Latina Lasagna

Credit: Jim Franco; Styling: Leslie Siegel

Latina Lasagna Recipe

You can assemble and chill this up to two days ahead to bake before serving. Simply add 20 to 30 minutes to the baking time.

Chicken, Spinach, and Mushroom Lasagna

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Chicken, Spinach, and Mushroom Lasagna Recipe

Chicken thighs poach until tender in stock, which becomes the base for a creamy béchamel sauce. No-boil noodles absorb more liquid during baking for a sturdy slice after freezing and reheating.

Speedy Lasagna

Speedy Lasagna Recipe

Using a microwave to prepare this lasagna makes it super speedy.

Creamy Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Creamy Spinach Lasagna Recipe

The mild flavor and creamy texture of this spinach lasagna will appeal to kids and adults alike. You may want to reduce or increase the pepper amounts according to your family's preferences.

Semolina Lasagna with Spicy Amatriciana

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Francine Degni, Jan Gautro

Semolina Lasagna with Spicy Amatriciana Recipe

Named for the town from which it hails (Amatrice in central Italy), this sauce typically combines pancetta with tomatoes. Imported San Marzano tomatoes were used to test this recipe. Use cured bacon to allow the tomatoes and heat to star, or add a smoky note with smoked bacon. It's best to cook pasta sheets one at a time. Then build the individual lasagna portions, and bake them all together. Don't worry if the pasta tears as you build each dish—just patch it together and continue assembling.

Butternut-Kale Lasagna

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Butternut-Kale Lasagna Recipe

Gruyère-spiked béchamel drapes over the noodles and squash to give Butternut-Kale Lasagna velvety richness. Hearty, earthy kale perfectly balances the sweet squash, and crunchy, toasted pecans crown the top of this luscious lasagna

Slow Cooker Sausage and Squash Lasagna

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Cindy Barr

Slow Cooker Sausage and Squash Lasagna Recipe

We were surprised and delighted by how well lasagna cooks up in the slow cooker. Be sure to use traditional noodles, and place them in the cooker uncooked. We tried the recipe with specially formulated no-bake noodles, and they didn't work as well.

Lasagna Rolls

Credit: Oxmoor House

Lasagna Rolls Recipe

Double this casserole so you can have one to keep and one to either give away or freeze for holiday company...it freezes for up to one month.

Black Bean Lasagna Rolls

Credit: Oxmoor House

Black Bean Lasagna Rolls Recipe

These Mexican-style lasagna rolls are stuffed with black beans, green chiles, and cheese.

Easy Skillet Lasagna

Easy Skillet Lasagna Recipe

Mushroom and Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Oxmoor House

Mushroom and Spinach Lasagna Recipe

We have yet to meet an American who doesn't love lasagna. Unfortunately, the original is often served with a side of, "But I shouldn't…." This recipe will change all that.

Pesto Lasagna with Spinach and Mushrooms

Credit: Oxmoor House

Pesto Lasagna with Spinach and Mushrooms Recipe

No-boil lasagna noodles are perfect for this recipe, as they absorb all the juices that accumulate in the crockpot. Use 2 (10-ounce) packages of frozen chopped spinach in place of fresh, if you prefer. Also, any mushroom will work.

Garden-Style Lasagna

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Garden-Style Lasagna Recipe

Vegetable lasagna is a crowd-pleaser and a classic make-ahead dish. You can use precut onions, matchstick-cut carrots, and broccoli, in addition to precooked noodles, to speed up preparation.

Butternut Squash, Caramelized Onion, and Spinach Lasagna

Credit: John Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr

Butternut Squash, Caramelized Onion, and Spinach Lasagna Recipe

This vegetarian pasta dish is sure to please every palate at your dinner table.

Spinach-Black Bean Lasagna

Spinach-Black Bean Lasagna Recipe

Go green with your lasagna by adding both spinach and cilantro, and add extra heartiness with a layer of black beans.  For more ideas for lasagna, see our collection of spinach lasagna recipes.

Mexican Lasagna

Mexican Lasagna Recipe

Let your lasagna go Mexican by layering ground beef and sausage with corn tortillas, tomatoes, green chiles,  enchilada sauce, and cheese. It's a convenient weeknight dinner that the kids will love as much as the grownups.

Turkey Sausage and Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Turkey Sausage and Spinach Lasagna Recipe

Spicy sausage gives Turkey Sausage and Spinach Lasagna some kick. And three cheeses--ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan--make this lasagna wonderfully indulgent.

Mushroom Lasagna

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Mushroom Lasagna Recipe

Rich porcini broth and nutty Parmigiano-Reggiano add deep umami taste to this vegetarian lasagna. Plain white button mushrooms will work in place of cremini. Serve with a simple green salad for a satisfying meal.

Classic Light Bolognese Lasagna

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Classic Light Bolognese Lasagna Recipe

A lighter take on classic Bolognese meat sauce allows for more cheese--always a good thing.

Greek Lamb and Feta Lasagna

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Greek Lamb and Feta Lasagna Recipe

We mix the lamb with beef so the lamb flavor doesn't dominate. If assembling ahead, sprinkle with feta cheese just before baking.

Classic Lasagna

Classic Lasagna Recipe

A classic, beefy lasagna recipe perfectly matches these traditional, zesty Italian ingredients and creamy homemade ricotta sauce. Tall layers of cheese, meat, and pasta will seriously satisfy your casserole cravings. Plus any leftovers for lunch the following day are always welcome. Tip: make this lasagna bake for a crowd by doubling the recipe and making ahead of time. Prep steps one through four, cover, and freeze. Thaw and bake (covered) at 350° for 55 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 to 15 more minutes or until bubbly. 

Rachel's Special Occasion Lasagna

Rachel's Special Occasion Lasagna Recipe

You can make this dish ahead--just cover and refrigerate or freeze after you've spread the final layer of marinara sauce. Serve with a salad and breadsticks to round out the meal.

Baked Vegetable Lasagna

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Jan Gautro

Baked Vegetable Lasagna Recipe

Layers of fresh vegetables topped with gooey melted cheese make this lasagna dish a healthy, hearty, and delicious choice for dinner.

Creamy Artichoke and Asparagus Lasagna

Credit: Rob Culpepper; Styling: Cindy Barr

Creamy Artichoke and Asparagus Lasagna Recipe

Hearty and delicious Creamy Artichoke and Asparagus Lasagna doesn't skimp on the soul-warming power we have come to expect from traditional casseroles. Lemon rind brightens the sauce, making for a more delicate lasagna.

Vegetable Lasagna

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Martin

Vegetable Lasagna Recipe

This vegetable lasagna is perfect for making ahead and can easily transport to a potluck or the freezer.

Polenta Lasagna

Polenta Lasagna Recipe

This polenta lasagna is a great way to work extra vegetables into a weeknight meal, as it calls for chopped zucchini, mushrooms, onion, and red bell pepper. For more recipes like this, see our complete collection of lasagna recipes.

Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna Recipe

A container of refrigerated pesto adds distinctive flavor to this basic beef-and-cheese lasagna, and the unbaked lasagna can be frozen for up to three months.  

Parmesan and Root Vegetable Lasagna

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross

Parmesan and Root Vegetable Lasagna Recipe

Wash the pan well before using it again to cook the strained milk mixture—that ensures a silken sauce.

Roasted-Vegetable Lasagna

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Fonda Shaia

Roasted-Vegetable Lasagna Recipe

No one will miss the meat in this vegetable lasagna that's packed with sweet and mellow roasted squash, bell peppers and onion, rich cheeses and fresh herbs.

Kale and Mushroom Lasagna

Credit: Jason Wallis; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Kale and Mushroom Lasagna Recipe

A small amount of pancetta adds richness and depth to the mushroom mixture; feel free to omit it--and swap in vegetable stock for beef--for a vegetarian version.

Last-Minute Lasagna

Credit: Rick Lew

Last-Minute Lasagna Recipe

Adding spinach to cheesy, saucy lasagna is a great way to get your child eating green. Use convenience items such as jarred pasta sauce, cheese ravioli, and frozen chopped spinach as your layers.

Three-Cheese Lasagna

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Three-Cheese Lasagna Recipe

Ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella combine to give this lasagna an irresistible gooey factor. Store-bought tomato sauce offers convenience and is perked up with a little fresh basil, garlic, and ground red pepper.

Grilled Vegetable Lasagna

Credit: Randy Mayor

Grilled Vegetable Lasagna Recipe

Grilling the vegetables deepens their flavors, which makes for a delicious vegetarian entrée. To speed preparation, use no-boil lasagna noodles; the baking time remains the same.

Easy Lasagna

Credit: Beth Dreiling; Styling: Rose Ngyuen

Easy Lasagna Recipe

Feed your family with ease using this quick and easy lasagna recipe. It's a crowd-pleaser that everyone will enjoy!

Lasagna with Zucchini

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Lasagna with Zucchini Recipe

Your family will love Lasagna with Zucchini—and you'll love that it's a great use for all that summer squash and zucchini. This cheesy veggie lasagna so good that they won't miss the traditional dish.

Turkey Sausage Lasagna

Credit: Oxmoor House

Turkey Sausage Lasagna Recipe

Lasagna is love on a plate. The homemade sauce, the layering of noodles with cheese . . . it's pretty much perfection. So how do you pull it off on a weeknight? No-boil noodles. You can make the lasagna in the morning, cover and refrigerate it, and then bake it just before dinnertime. Serve it with a crunchy romaine salad and garlic bread, and your kids might think you're the best cook ever.

Individual White Lasagnas

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Individual White Lasagnas Recipe

Ramekins help keep these cheesy, decadent layers in portion-perfect shape.

Ultimate Spinach and Turkey Lasagna

Ultimate Spinach and Turkey Lasagna Recipe

This healthy lasagna recipe features ground turkey instead of beef,  reduced-fat cheese and vitamin-packed spinach. Using store-bought marinara sauce helps keep it easy.You can assemble this lasagna and freeze it, unbaked, for up to a month.  Let it thaw completely before baking. 

Shrimp Lasagna with Creamy Tomato Sauce

Credit: Luca Trovato

Shrimp Lasagna with Creamy Tomato Sauce Recipe

Want to make this seafood lover's dream-come-true dish even more spectacular? Substitute chopped fresh lobster meat for half the shrimp.

Zucchini Eggplant Lasagna

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross

Zucchini Eggplant Lasagna Recipe

This zucchini eggplant lasagna makes use of fresh summer produce in a filling meatless entrée.

Italian Sausage and Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Leigh Beisch

Italian Sausage and Spinach Lasagna Recipe

Feed your family this fantastic italian sausage and spinach lasagna dish for an easy weeknight meal.

