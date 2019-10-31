30+ Leftover Ham Recipes You'll Love

Ham and Cheese Sliders Recipe

These Ham and Cheese Sliders were such a hit in our test kitchen they were gone in 10 minutes. They're a crowd-pleaser for a reason: Sweet, savory, tangy, and cheesy flavors combine to make a modern dish that still feels nostalgic. Kings Hawaiian rolls now come in a 24-ct. Party Pack, so you'll only have to grab one bag. You can use ham straight for the deli or go for a pre-sliced deli option, like Hillshire Farms. Or, you can use any deli meat or melting cheese of your choosing. For easier assembly, don't separate the rolls before splitting them—just cut through them horizontally in one big slab. You can definitely assemble them ahead of time, and then butter and bake right before serving. Bring them to a potluck or party, or just make them for a fun spin on a weeknight dinner.