30+ Leftover Ham Recipes You'll Love
Ever wonder what to do with leftover ham? We have the answers: Layer it with cheese in a sandwich (check out our Grilled Ham and Cheese Waffle Sandwiches), mix it into a soothing soup (Ham, Kale, and White Bean Soup, anyone?), or use it to whip up a quick breakfast (like this Easy Vegetable-Ham Frittata). Our 30 best recipes using leftover ham will make the day (days?) after the holiday a cinch.
Ham Biscuits
Our classic, melt-in-your-mouth biscuits are pretty much perfect on their own, but they make great sandwiches too. Creole Mayonnaise, Chive-Radish Compound Butter, Spicy Orange-Peach Butter, and Pecan Cheese Spread are our newest spreadable recipes that you'll love for these biscuits, but whether jelly, jam, mayo, or mustard, you can't go wrong topping this timeless biscuit recipe. These biscuits can be cut and frozen up to two weeks in advance: Freeze the dough solid on the baking sheet, then store in a ziplock plastic bag in the freezer. Bake frozen biscuits at 450°F for 12 to 14 minutes.
Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter
Pumpkin gives these light and flaky biscuits a pretty orange hue and an earthy flavor that pairs well with honey butter and salty country ham. Be sure to use pure pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie filling, which is sweetened and spiced.
Field Peas, Corn, and Okra in Country-Ham Cream
This comforting skillet supper makes a great summertime meal, when field peas, corn, and okra are in season--but the magic of flash-frozen veggies means you can enjoy this dish even in the dead of winter. The country-ham cream, a light yet luxurious sauce, will have you licking your plate. Serve alongside some skillet cornbread and you'll have a meal to remember.
Hearty Ham and Cheddar Cornbread Muffins
Outmaneuver your morning fast-food cravings with these savory grab-and-go breakfast muffins. Leftover ham comes to the rescue with day-sustaining protein; equal parts cornmeal and flour yield a not-so-bread-y muffin with a perfect tender crumb. Make a batch of these on the weekend and save the leftovers for breakfast all week long.
Gnocchi Gratin with Ham and Peas
You'll love the flavor of this simple gratin. Gruyère is an aged Swiss cheese with a firm texture and sweet, slightly nutty flavor. If you can't find Gruyère, Comté, Appenzeller, and Emmenthaler are in the same cheese family and good substitutes. This dish is easy to make-ahead. Simply prep the unbaked gratin up to two days ahead and store in the refrigerator. When you're ready to serve, bake as directed.
Ham Croquettes
Nobody complains about eating leftovers when these are on the menu. Addictively crunchy, these crispy, cheesy croquettes make a great dinner or an afternoon snack. To make them gluten-free, substitute gluten-free baking mix for the all-purpose flour and use gluten-free breadcrumbs.
Ham, Kale, and White Bean Soup
The water used to cook a pot of beans is really liquid gold, infused with aromatics and thickened with starch from the beans. It makes perfect sense to give the cooking liquid a second life as the broth for the soup (and save the trouble of rinsing and draining). The ham hock will season the broth and the beans as they cook; you won't need additional salt once they are done. Instead of cooking the kale and carrots in the soup, give them a quick sauté and stir them in at the end so they retain their vibrancy.
Ham Bone Soup
This hearty ham bone soup makes use of every part of your holiday ham. Potatoes, cabbage, tomatoes, and red pepper make this warming and soulful soup a flavorful favorite.
Ham And Potato Soup
This Instant Pot ham soup recipe is about as perfect as a cool weather soup can get; think "loaded baked potato in a bowl." For a fun party meal, serve it with an assortment of toppings so guests can make the soup their own.
Easy Vegetable-Ham Frittata
Ham pairs perfectly with veggies in this healthful frittata that's delicious at breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Ham Pasta Salad
Our Ham Pasta Salad is a great way to use leftover glazed ham—the lemon dressing brightens it up for Easter and offsets the ham's sweetness, while the fresh parsley adds sprigs of color. The secret to the sauce is using the pasta water, so remember to keep it—if you do dump it out on accident, you can just use chicken stock. This is best served at room temperature. It's still good after it's been refrigerated, but the pasta will soak up some of the dressing. There's also room for flavor variations based on your preferences: You could substitute fresh broccoli for broccoli rabe, add in even more ham, or incorporate lemon zest for a tangier salad.
Ham Biscuit Casserole
Meet your next Christmas morning brunch. This ham-and-biscuit casserole is as easy as it is delicious.
Grilled Ham and Cheese Waffle Sandwiches
Make good use of your waffle iron and your leftover ham with these grilled ham and cheese waffle sandwiches.
Ham and Cheese Sliders
These Ham and Cheese Sliders were such a hit in our test kitchen they were gone in 10 minutes. They're a crowd-pleaser for a reason: Sweet, savory, tangy, and cheesy flavors combine to make a modern dish that still feels nostalgic. Kings Hawaiian rolls now come in a 24-ct. Party Pack, so you'll only have to grab one bag. You can use ham straight for the deli or go for a pre-sliced deli option, like Hillshire Farms. Or, you can use any deli meat or melting cheese of your choosing. For easier assembly, don't separate the rolls before splitting them—just cut through them horizontally in one big slab. You can definitely assemble them ahead of time, and then butter and bake right before serving. Bring them to a potluck or party, or just make them for a fun spin on a weeknight dinner.
Country Ham Hash
Get a head start on this side dish by chopping all of the vegetables a day in advance. Store the potato cubes in water to prevent browning, and pat them dry with paper towels before adding them to the skillet so they will cook up nice and crisp.
Ham-and-Bean Soup
A pan of cornbread is the perfect companion to this comforting and rich Southern-style recipe.
Ham-and-Fontina Sourdough Sandwiches
Bring life back into your lunch with Ham-and-Fontina Sourdough Sandwiches. Deli ham gets dressed up with a pesto-mayonnaise mixture, fontina cheese, and basil leaves.
Mozzarella, Ham, and Basil Panini
A few special ingredients--like freshly baked ciabatta bread or imported Dijon mustard--make a quick, simple sandwich seem like a treat.
Ham and Swiss Egg Sandwiches
Craving a little breakfast sandwich loves from the Golden Arches? This Egg McMuffin copycat will save you a trip to the drive-thru.
Ham and Dijon Grilled Cheese
Take your grilled cheese game to the next level with this hearty twist featuring ham and Dijon mustard.
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
When cooked low and slow, the tender ham hocks completely fall apart and infuse the collard greens with a savory, smoky flavor. Carefully remove the hocks before serving to make sure no bones remain. Bonus: Greens and pork are both considering lucky for the new year, making this dish the perfect way to say goodbye to leftover ham and say hello to New Year's Day.
Mini Frittatas with Ham and Cheese
Is the holiday meal over, but you still have plenty of hungry folks to feed? Bake these bite-sized frittatas in a miniature muffin pan. They taste great hot or at room temperature, so you can make them in advance.
Country Ham and Shrimp Grits
Dress up traditional shrimp and grits by adding some delicious country ham to the mix. Buttermilk adds a subtle, creamy tang to the grits for a full-bodied flavor.
Ham and Sweet Potato Hash
This colorful breakfast-for-dinner dish uses sweet potatoes and red bell peppers for a double hit of beta-carotene, a carotenoid that most recently was shown to potentially lower breast cancer risk.
Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice
This delicious Southern twist on fried rice is made with pantry and freezer staples (and leftover ham), so you probably already have most of the ingredients on hand.
Pasta Primavera with Ham and Mushrooms
Once the holiday rush is over, reach for this comforting one-dish pasta recipe. It's hard to beat pasta primavera. But it's even harder to beat a 20-minute pasta primavera that only requires one skillet. Use a frozen broccoli, cauliflower, and carrot mix to save time and add color, texture, and nutrition.
Ham and Cheese Pizza
Pizza night gives ham another lease on life. Sweet, crisp Fuji apple provides a great balance to the rich, gooey cheese and savory ham, and everyone knows there's no better place to slip in some extra leafy greens than on a pizza. To get julienne-cut apple pieces, cut into thin slices; then stack and cut lengthwise into matchsticks.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
This impressive-looking casserole bakes up puffy and golden with pockets of fresh corn and savory ham. Think of it as a soufflé without the work. If fresh corn isn't in season, use frozen corn. While using two types of Cheddar cheese might seem fussy, it's not. The extra-sharp adds more tang and the sharp Cheddar cheese balances this. And, hey, more cheese, less problems. Right?
Ham and Cheddar Potato Skins
We took this traditionally high-fat nibble and gave it a CarbLovers makeover. Using smaller potatoes keeps these bites portion-controlled.
French Onion Soup With Ham
Classic French onion soup gets a tasty upgrade with leftover ham. Though you might be tempted to add a little sugar to speed up the caramelization of the onions, resist; there are few culinary delights that equal the rich savory-sweet balance of slowly caramelized onions. A dash of sherry cuts through the rich soup with just the right amount of tang.
Avocado Toad-in-a-Hole with Ham and Salsa Verde
Makeover your breakfast routine with these delicious low-carb stuffed avocados. Topping with diced leftover ham adds just the right amount of smoky goodness.
Sheet Pan Cuban Sandwiches
Make perfectly pressed and toasty Cuban sandwiches for the whole family in one go with this genius sheet pan technique. Brushing the bread with pickle juice is a smart trick for keeping the bread from drying out too much and delivers an additional punch of flavor.
Country-Ham-and-Egg Toasts
Carolyn says: "I think the tartine, an open-faced sandwich from France, is the most versatile vehicle for a healthy breakfast. Try topping with everything from poached eggs to leftover chicken."