How to Turn Leftover Potato Salad into Breakfast (Really!)

Leftover mashed potatoes have long been used to make a traditional version of scones in Scotland. The tattie scone was a way to stretch leftover mash into a hot pan-fried breakfast treat. But they are definitively more of a potato patty.

But the concept of the tattie scone got me thinking. Potatoes can be mixed into doughnuts and breads to make them tender, why not a more traditional scone? I made a mental note to give it a try the next time I had leftover mashed potatoes.

The potato salad scone is born!

And then we had pals for dinner, and I made a classic potato salad. The next day I looked at the leftover potato salad—potatoes with mayo, onion, and seasonings—and realized that it wasn't far off from a mashed potato recipe that might have butter, sour cream, and milk in it. Time to experiment!

I smooshed up the potato salad until it had the consistency of a mashed potato and got to work. The result was a wonderfully savory scone: ideal as a companion to eggs and bacon with a home-fries flavor in a handy, baked package. But it is also a great breadbasket offering with soup, stew, or chili. I love to split them and use them for tuna melts: A scoop of tuna salad and a slice of cheddar or American cheese under the broiler is a thing of beauty. And if you want a next-level fried chicken sandwich, you could do worse than making it on this savory scone.

How to make Potato Salad Scones

Since potato salad is pretty much the potato of summer, this is a great way to turn that last little cup of leftovers into something to serve the family!

Potato Salad Scones

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 Tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup cold unsalted butter, diced

1 cup leftover potato salad, mashed

¾ cup heavy cream

1 egg, whisked with a splash of water

1. Heat oven to 425° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

2. Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl.

3. Using a pastry cutter or a pair of butter knives, cut the butter into the dry ingredients until it is a coarse mix with some pieces of butter the size of peas.

4. Add the mashed potato salad and mix with a fork to combine, then drizzle in the cream and mix to form a dough. Try not to overwork—mix just until there are no dry patches left in the dough.