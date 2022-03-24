I'm Putting This Easy to Make Sweet and Spicy Sauce on Everything

As someone with a very low tolerance for intense spicy heat, I often stay away from things that promise to bring the burn. But an experience in New Orleans with some Korean-style chicken wings was a wake-up call for me. While the vinegar punch of hot sauce is more than I can take, and the eye-watering sear of many fresh chilies will send me from the room, when heat is balanced with sweet, not only does my tolerance increase, so do my cravings. I don't know if sweet fools my tongue into accepting the spice, but when I pair chilies with any form of sugar, suddenly I have time for the pain.

Chili crisp Credit: Courtesy Fly by Jing

The delicious appeal of chili crisp

The first time I encountered the now ubiquitous chili crisp condiment that is so popular (if you haven't checked out the life-changing Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp, now's your moment), I thought I would never be able to stand the punch. But I loved the flavor combination and textural element so much, I started to experiment to see how I might embrace it. And the first eureka moment came when I saw someone recommend putting it on vanilla ice cream. Genius! Cooling dairy and sweetness to balance, and you have a dessert that surprises and delights. And that is when it occurred to me that once again, sweet with heat is something I can get behind.

Next level: making my own sweet chili crisp sauce

So, I started mixing my chili crisp with sweet. From maple syrup to honey, palm sugar syrup to sorghum, adding a sticky sugar element to the chunky oil makes for a condiment that for once, I really can put on almost anything. Yes, of course, still ice cream, but also drizzled over bitter greens or dolloped into rice. Tossed with pasta and scallions for a fast chilled noodle dish or crusted on steak. It makes a killer alternative to Buffalo wing sauce and takes ribs to a whole new place. I have served it with cocktail meatballs and weenies alike for appetizers and swapped it in for jam in a PB&J with terrific success. I add it to salad dressings and stir-fry sauces. Pretty sure it would make a flip-flop delicious.

How to make sweet chili crisp sauce

My ratio is a straight 1:1 liquid sugar to chili crisp, but I am still a lightweight when it comes to heat. Experiment to see what balance works for you. Every brand of chili crisp is a bit different, so this is really a matter of finding the one you like and then slowly adding the sugar of your choosing until you get your preferred blend.